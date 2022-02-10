Good Hope’s varsity girls coasted to their second straight Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament title, defeating Oneonta 67-37 on Thursday night to improve to 28-4 overall.
The second-ranked Raiders, who wrapped up a perfect 8-0 performance against area foes this season, knocked down 13 3-pointers in the matchup and held comfortable leads at halftime (37-20) and after three quarters (62-32).
Bailey Tetro spearheaded the team’s offensive attack with a game-high 24 points, while Rudi Derrick (14), Heather Tetro (11) and Ivey Maddox (11) also pitched in double figures. Desire’ Odachowski (five) and Charly Johnson (two) scored as well.
Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro, Kyndall Seal, Maddox and Derrick were named to the All-Tournament Team.
"Great team win tonight," Good Hope coach Justin Aby said. "It's fun to watch this group play, and I have the best spot to watch it all live. They are unselfish and love playing for each other. So many times we have the opportunity to take a tough shot, but they choose to make the extra pass and set up other players instead. We have goals and a tough path ahead of us — but I'll take this group over anyone. I love being a small part of a great team."
Good Hope will host Haleyville in the sub-regional round next week.
Class 5A, Area 15 Championship
% Lawrence County 52, West Point 45: The Warriors dropped to 18-7 on the season following Thursday night’s title game loss.
West Point led by two points entering the fourth quarter but was outscored 15-6 over the final eight minutes by Lawrence County.
A basket by Liberty Shadix cut the Red Devils’ lead to 47-45 with just more than a minute remaining.
Lawrence County, however, drained five free throws and forced a couple of turnovers down the stretch to seal the deal.
Braelee Quinn (13), Summer Mendoza (12) and Ryleigh Jones (11) were the top scorers for coach John Welborn’s squad.
The Warriors will travel to top-ranked Lee-Huntsville next week for a sub-regional matchup.
See more local roundup from Thursday below.
Varsity Girls
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament Championship
Addison 60, Winston County 45
Anna Grace Luker: 19 points
Molly Gilbreath: 17 points
Gracie Manley: 12 points
Bracie Rodgers: 12 points
* Addison (21-9) will host Aliceville in the sub-regional round next week
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament Championship
Susan Moore 83, Holly Pond 24
Kaylee Stallings: 7 points
Raeleigh Olinger: 6 points
* Holly Pond (12-15) will play at Carbon Hill in the sub-regional round next week
Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament Championship
Phil Campbell 64, Vinemont 49
Whitney Quick: 25 points
Reagan Robinson: 10 points
* Vinemont (10-18) will play at Lauderdale County in the sub-regional round next week
Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament Championship
Guntersville 57, Fairview 41
Emma Garcia: 15 points
Jayla Gorham: 10 points
* Fairview (18-12) will play at Sardis in the sub-regional round next week
