GOOD HOPE — For the third straight season, Good Hope’s varsity girls are headed to Wallace State.
Ivey Maddox racked up a game-high 27 points on Monday night, spearheading a stellar performance by the Class 4A No. 1 Lady Raiders in a 77-9 victory over Cordova in the sub-regional round.
With the win, Good Hope moved to 31-2 and secured a berth to the Northwest Regional Tournament, where it will play No. 2 Deshler or West Limestone on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders swished nine 3-pointers in the first half and allowed next to nothing defensively en route to seizing a 55-3 lead at intermission.
Bailey Tetro (12) and Heather Tetro (11) also netted double figures for coach Justin Aby’s squad, which received scoring contributions from Charly Johnson (six), Jolee McHan (six), Rudi Derrick (five), Bailey Keef (four), Lexi Collins (four) and Lexi Marshall (two) as well.
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Girls
Addison 57, Hubbertville 36
Gracie Manley: 23 points
Hadley Butler: 18 points
Molly Gilbreath: 10 points
*Addison (22-10) will play Covenant Christian in the Class 1A Northwest Regional on Thursday
Cold Springs 68, Cornerstone 40
Ella Bruer: 21 points
Ella Dickerson: 20 points
Maci Brown: 9 points, 12 assists
*No. 1 Cold Springs (28-2) will play Tuscaloosa Academy in the Class 2A Central Regional on Friday
Holly Pond 64, Lindsay Lane 37
Madison Butts: 17 points
Maggie Nail: 16 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 9 points
*Holly Pond (15-15) will play No. 2 Mars Hill Bible in the Class 2A Northwest Regional on Friday
Plainview 70, Vinemont 31
*Vinemont finishes season 17-14
Clay-Chalkville 62, Cullman 37
*Cullman finishes season 13-16
East Limestone 61, West Point 51
Liberty Shadix: 14 points
Camryn Faulkner: 11 points
Jaelyn Faulkner: 9 points
Laklin Shadix: 8 points
*West Point finishes season 18-12