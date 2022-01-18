Parker Martin recorded a steal and drove the length of the floor for a layup just before time expired, lifting Fairview’s varsity boys to a 57-55 victory over Susan Moore on Tuesday night.
The Aggies improved to 13-7 this season following the win.
“We had lost three in a row, so it was good to get this one,” Fairview coach David Martin said. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do before the county and area tournaments. This was our first game in a while that we’ve had everyone back, so hopefully we can keep them together and safe.”
The teams battled throughout, and the score was deadlocked at 55-all with just six seconds remaining.
Susan Moore had possession close to its basket, but Martin — showing off his defensive back skills — intercepted the inbound pass and took off down the court before eventually sealing the deal with the layup.
"It feels good to get the win, even though it wasn't our best win," Parker Martin said. "Proud of the team for putting us in a position to win and glad I was able to make that play at the end to help the team win."
Cylas Yarbrough (13) and Cade Arnold (11) led the scoring for Fairview.
Austin Johnson (seven), Landon Tweedie (six), Ethan Frasier (six), Kobe Payne (five), Martin (four), Bryson Chamness (three) and Cade Yeager (two) also pitched in buckets for a balanced scoring attack.
Varsity Girls
% Susan Moore 52, Fairview 26: The Aggies dropped a tough one to the Class 3A No. 3 Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
Jayla Gorham posted 12 points to lead Fairview (14-9) offensively, while Somer Harris (five), Emma Garcia (four), Jaycee Aleman (two), Kabri Redding (two) and Sadie Smith (one) also contributed.
Fairview is back in action Thursday night at Holly Pond.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, January 18
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 48, Vinemont 30
Brody Peppers (CS): 15 points
Tanner Kilgo (CS): 14 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 9 points
Isaac Moody (V): 11 points
Oneonta 65, Hanceville 48
Brayden Harris: 15 points
Zach Campbell: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 52, Vinemont 16
Ella Bruer (CS): 19 points, 6 rebounds
Malaya Taylor (CS): 18 points, 11 rebounds
Ciara Calvert (CS): 8 points, 6 assists
Erin Bailey (CS): 11 rebounds
Morgan Flanagan (V): 11 points
Oneonta 43, Hanceville 23
Jolee McHan: 14 points
