VINEMONT — Jay Lamar posted a game-high 25 points, Kolten Perry netted 23 of his own, and West Point’s varsity boys led throughout the second half en route to a 60-52 road win over Vinemont on Monday night.
The Warriors (4-8) trailed 15-14 after the first stanza, but Perry’s 14-point second quarter — which followed a 12-point frame from Lamar — allowed the road team to corral a 34-27 halftime advantage.
West Point built its lead to as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter and never allowed Vinemont to garner much momentum on its home floor.
“I’m proud of the guys,” West Point coach Mason Voce said. “I think that broke a stretch of about five straight (losses). It’s just been a weird year trying to get healthy and trying to get whole. But the guys have stayed positive, and we’ve talked about how your work will be rewarded. That’s a good Vinemont team. Coach (Preston) Boyd does a great job. And the kids’ work deserves … it doesn’t always mean wins and losses. But when it does mean a win, that locker room is going to have a lot more confidence. And that’s what we need.”
Ashton Rodgers and Kanaan Sutter each scored five points for the Maroon and White, while JD Cochran added two.
Isaac Moody (14) and Ryan Stewart (12) led the Eagles (5-9) in double figures.
Chayce Sandlin (eight), Connor Gibbs (five), Dawson Wilhite (four), Jordan Eller (three), Isaiah Jones (two), Dalton Ray (two) and Jaxon Holcomb (two) rounded out the offensive contributions for Vinemont.
Varsity Girls
West Point 55, Vinemont 44
Liberty Shadix netted a game-high 14 points, Laklin Shadix added 13, and the Lady Warriors closed Monday’s contest on a 16-4 run to pick up a road victory and improve to 8-6 this season.
Both teams battled hard throughout the clash, with Vinemont holding a 40-39 advantage early in the fourth quarter.
That was when West Point turned it up a notch.
Laklin Shadix (two), Liberty Shadix and Ella Minck each drained 3-pointers that — combined with a tremendous second-half defensive effort by the Maroon and White — helped fuel that aforementioned decisive spurt.
“When we make shots, we play better defense,” West Point coach John Welborn said following the outing. “When we aren’t making shots, we don’t play any defense. That’s kind of how it goes with us. But I challenged them at halftime to play better defense, and we only allowed 17 points in the second half. We stepped up.”
Minck and Hallie Wheeler totaled nine points apiece for West Point, while Jaelyn Faulkner (seven) and Caitlee Simmons (three) also contributed.
Whitney Quick, meanwhile, paced the Lady Eagles (9-6) with 12 points.
Reagan Robinson (nine), Carley Stephens (seven), Raylee Quick (six), Caroline Miller (six) and Maggie Burks (four) provided buckets as well.
See more local roundup below.
Monday, December 19
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 65, Phil Campbell 33
Ella Dickerson: 21 points
Ella Bruer: 15 points
Malaya Taylor: 10 points
Wenonah 50, Cullman 42
Morgan Grimmett: 15 points
Ava McSwain: 13 points
Saturday, December 17
Varsity Boys
Springville 92, Fairview 56
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 66, Dora 36
Ella Dickerson: 23 points
Maci Brown: 12 points
Ella Bruer: 8 points
Ciara Calvert: 8 points
James Clemens 47, Fairview 38
Reagan Dunkin: 9 points
Jayla Gorham: 7 points