Camryn Faulkner registered 15 points, Laklin Shadix (14) and Liberty Shadix (11) joined her in double figures, and West Point's varsity girls defeated Russellville 50-40 on Friday night to improve to 14-9 on the season.

The Lady Warriors, who earned their fifth straight win, sank 10 3-pointers against the Lady Golden Tigers and received additional offensive contributions from Caitlee Simmons (six), Hallie Wheeler (three) and Jaelyn Faulkner (one).

Friday -- January 20

Varsity Girls

Holly Pond 41, Vinemont 36

Emma Earl (HP): 9 points

Alana Phillips (HP): 8 points

Maggie Nail (HP): 8 points

Samantha Giles (HP): 7 points

Morgan Flanagan (V): 15 points

Maggie Burks (V): 7 points

Cold Springs 54, Cleveland 14

Maci Brown: 19 points

Ella Dickerson: 10 points

Scottsboro 50, Fairview 40

Darby Nichols: 15 points

Ava Thomas: 10 points

Jayla Gorham: 9 points

Ashville 39, Hanceville 34

Varsity Boys

Holly Pond 64, Vinemont 45

Kollin Brown (HP): 22 points

Gunnar McBee (HP): 11 points

Diego Garcia (HP): 9 points

Levi Farr (HP): 8 points

Isaiah Jones (V): 14 points

Isaac Moody (V): 11 points

Jaxon Holcomb (V): 9 points

Hanceville 85, Ashville 60

Brayden Harris: 18 points

Logan Quick: 16 points

Will Calvert: 10 points

Noah Jones: 10 points

Cleveland 65, Cold Springs 39

Nic Fallin: 16 points

John Mark Smith: 10 points

Russellville 81, West Point 72

Jay Lamar: 24 points

Ashton Rodgers: 19 points

Kolten Perry: 15 points

Scottsboro 97, Fairview 58

