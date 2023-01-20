Camryn Faulkner registered 15 points, Laklin Shadix (14) and Liberty Shadix (11) joined her in double figures, and West Point's varsity girls defeated Russellville 50-40 on Friday night to improve to 14-9 on the season.
The Lady Warriors, who earned their fifth straight win, sank 10 3-pointers against the Lady Golden Tigers and received additional offensive contributions from Caitlee Simmons (six), Hallie Wheeler (three) and Jaelyn Faulkner (one).
See more local roundup below.
Friday -- January 20
Varsity Girls
Holly Pond 41, Vinemont 36
Emma Earl (HP): 9 points
Alana Phillips (HP): 8 points
Maggie Nail (HP): 8 points
Samantha Giles (HP): 7 points
Morgan Flanagan (V): 15 points
Maggie Burks (V): 7 points
Cold Springs 54, Cleveland 14
Maci Brown: 19 points
Ella Dickerson: 10 points
Scottsboro 50, Fairview 40
Darby Nichols: 15 points
Ava Thomas: 10 points
Jayla Gorham: 9 points
Ashville 39, Hanceville 34
Varsity Boys
Holly Pond 64, Vinemont 45
Kollin Brown (HP): 22 points
Gunnar McBee (HP): 11 points
Diego Garcia (HP): 9 points
Levi Farr (HP): 8 points
Isaiah Jones (V): 14 points
Isaac Moody (V): 11 points
Jaxon Holcomb (V): 9 points
Hanceville 85, Ashville 60
Brayden Harris: 18 points
Logan Quick: 16 points
Will Calvert: 10 points
Noah Jones: 10 points
Cleveland 65, Cold Springs 39
Nic Fallin: 16 points
John Mark Smith: 10 points
Russellville 81, West Point 72
Jay Lamar: 24 points
Ashton Rodgers: 19 points
Kolten Perry: 15 points
Scottsboro 97, Fairview 58