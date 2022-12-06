GOOD HOPE — Ivey Maddox notched a game-high 20 points, Heather Tetro registered 15, and Good Hope’s varsity girls knocked off West Morgan 62-14 on Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders swished eight 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to building an insurmountable lead (31-4) after just eight minutes.

Maddox (six), Heather Tetro (five) and Bailey Tetro (three) combined to drain 14 treys for Good Hope, which improved to 9-0 on the season.

Bailey Tetro finished with nine points, while Jolee McHan (eight), Charly Johnson (four), Bailey Keef (three), Rudi Derrick (two), and Emma Thompson (one) also pitched in offensively for the Lady Raiders.

Good Hope will travel to East Lawrence on Friday night.

Varsity Boys

West Morgan 63, Good Hope 53

The Raiders fought hard on Tuesday night but couldn’t quite catch up to the Rebels.

West Morgan never trailed in the game after scoring the first 14 points of the first quarter.

Good Hope trailed by 11 points at halftime but cut its deficit to five (41-36) entering the fourth quarter.

The Rebels, though, kept the Raiders (6-3) at bay over the final eight minutes, which included 10 points from the free-throw line for the road squad.

Colton Lindsey (15), Weston Hancock (10) and Jacob Haynes (10) led the way offensively for the Red and White, while Kmal Bell (nine), Tyler Cone (four), Dakota Overton (three) and Eli Clements (two) also provided contributions.

See more local roundup from Tuesday below.

Varsity Boys

Cullman 77, Decatur Heritage 49

Jake Dorough: 14 points

Colton Echols: 14 points

Arden Crane: 11 points

Tucker Cagle: 11 points

Hanceville 67, Vinemont 44

Brayden Harris (H): 13 points

Braxton Broad (H): 12 points

Will Calvert (H): 11 points

Noah Jones (H): 11 points

Jaxon Holcomb (V): 14 points

Isaac Moody (V): 10 points

Holly Pond 40, Cold Springs 25

Blake Rickard (HP): 13 points

Christian Couch (HP): 6 points

Levi Farr (HP): 6 points

Nic Fallin (CS): 16 points

John Mark Smith (CS): 6 points

Guntersville 87, Fairview 55

Cylas Yarbrough: 20 points

Bryson Fletcher: 10 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 56, Decatur Heritage 53

Ava McSwain: 19 points

Ally Sharpe: 16 points

Morgan Grimmett: 12 points

Carly Mills: 8 points

Vinemont 53, Hanceville 30

Reagan Robinson (V): 19 points

Maggie Burks (V): 10 points

Vayda Yarbrough (V): 7 points

Caroline Miller (V): 7 points

Katelynn Boyd (H): 9 points

Kate Sterling (H): 7 points

Savana McAnnally (H): 7 points

Cold Springs 59, Holly Pond 35

Ella Bruer (CS): 27 points

Ella Dickerson (CS): 12 points, 11 rebounds

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 7 points

Guntersville 51, Fairview 31

Jayla Gorham: 19 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you