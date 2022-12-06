GOOD HOPE — Ivey Maddox notched a game-high 20 points, Heather Tetro registered 15, and Good Hope’s varsity girls knocked off West Morgan 62-14 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders swished eight 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to building an insurmountable lead (31-4) after just eight minutes.
Maddox (six), Heather Tetro (five) and Bailey Tetro (three) combined to drain 14 treys for Good Hope, which improved to 9-0 on the season.
Bailey Tetro finished with nine points, while Jolee McHan (eight), Charly Johnson (four), Bailey Keef (three), Rudi Derrick (two), and Emma Thompson (one) also pitched in offensively for the Lady Raiders.
Good Hope will travel to East Lawrence on Friday night.
Varsity Boys
West Morgan 63, Good Hope 53
The Raiders fought hard on Tuesday night but couldn’t quite catch up to the Rebels.
West Morgan never trailed in the game after scoring the first 14 points of the first quarter.
Good Hope trailed by 11 points at halftime but cut its deficit to five (41-36) entering the fourth quarter.
The Rebels, though, kept the Raiders (6-3) at bay over the final eight minutes, which included 10 points from the free-throw line for the road squad.
Colton Lindsey (15), Weston Hancock (10) and Jacob Haynes (10) led the way offensively for the Red and White, while Kmal Bell (nine), Tyler Cone (four), Dakota Overton (three) and Eli Clements (two) also provided contributions.
See more local roundup from Tuesday below.
Varsity Boys
Cullman 77, Decatur Heritage 49
Jake Dorough: 14 points
Colton Echols: 14 points
Arden Crane: 11 points
Tucker Cagle: 11 points
Hanceville 67, Vinemont 44
Brayden Harris (H): 13 points
Braxton Broad (H): 12 points
Will Calvert (H): 11 points
Noah Jones (H): 11 points
Jaxon Holcomb (V): 14 points
Isaac Moody (V): 10 points
Holly Pond 40, Cold Springs 25
Blake Rickard (HP): 13 points
Christian Couch (HP): 6 points
Levi Farr (HP): 6 points
Nic Fallin (CS): 16 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 6 points
Guntersville 87, Fairview 55
Cylas Yarbrough: 20 points
Bryson Fletcher: 10 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 56, Decatur Heritage 53
Ava McSwain: 19 points
Ally Sharpe: 16 points
Morgan Grimmett: 12 points
Carly Mills: 8 points
Vinemont 53, Hanceville 30
Reagan Robinson (V): 19 points
Maggie Burks (V): 10 points
Vayda Yarbrough (V): 7 points
Caroline Miller (V): 7 points
Katelynn Boyd (H): 9 points
Kate Sterling (H): 7 points
Savana McAnnally (H): 7 points
Cold Springs 59, Holly Pond 35
Ella Bruer (CS): 27 points
Ella Dickerson (CS): 12 points, 11 rebounds
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 7 points
Guntersville 51, Fairview 31
Jayla Gorham: 19 points