WEST POINT — Maci Brown netted a game-high 16 points, Cold Springs closed out both halves with a flourish, and the Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 on the season following a 60-42 road victory over West Point on Tuesday night.
Cold Springs swished five 3-pointers to claim a 19-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Warriors settled down and trimmed their deficit to 25-19 midway through the second.
The Lady Eagles, though, capped off the first half with a 13-0 burst and led 38-19 at intermission.
Cold Springs increased its advantage to as many as 26 points before West Point made another run to pull to within 11 (49-38) midway through the fourth period.
But the road team once again finished strong, using an 11-4 surge to seize control of the matchup.
Malaya Taylor (14), Ella Dickerson (12) and Ciara Calvert (11) joined Brown in double figures. Kenady Graves (four) and Ella Bruer (three) rounded out the scoring for coach Tammy West’s team. Dickerson posted a double-double with 10 rebounds.
“I’m really proud of my kids,” West said. “I thought they played hard the entire game and were fundamentally sound. The press hurt us in the second half when I thought we were about to pull away, and I think we got a little bit tired. But it’s hard to go against West Point and that length. Kudos to them for coming back and playing hard. We had to turn it up a notch. I’m proud of these girls for finishing a game that last year we couldn’t finish.”
Laklin and Liberty Shadix paced West Point with 15 and 10 points, respectively, while Jaelyn Faulkner (eight), Ella Minck (five), Caitlee Simmons (two) and Camryn Faulkner (two) also scored.
Varsity Boys
West Point 52, Cold Springs 47
Jay Lamar scored a game-high 32 points, and the Warriors held off a late charge from the Eagles to pick up a home victory on Tuesday.
The teams played to a tie (27-all) at halftime before West Point built a small lead entering the final period.
The Warriors led 50-41 before a pair of Cold Springs 3-pointers made it a one-score game.
Lamar, though, sank a pair of free throws down the stretch, and West Point came up with a couple of key stops to seal the deal.
“Coach (Tim) Willoughby does a fantastic job, and his guys play their system so well,” West Point coach Mason Voce said. “We challenged the guys at halftime to be better defensively, and I thought they responded well in the second half. We just want our guys to play hard. You aren’t going to be perfect, but play like it means something to you. I think we did a better job of that in the second half."
Ashton Rodgers and JD Cochran totaled six points apiece, while Kanaan Sutter and Pressley Burtis each provided four.
John Mark Smith led Cold Springs with 14 points, while Cole Bales added 12. Nic Fallin (seven), Cameron Nunn (six) and Seth Ingram (six) also contributed.
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 72, Vinemont 47
Weston Hancock (GH): 16 points
Colton Lindsey (GH): 15 points
Eli Clements (GH): 11 points
Jaxon Holcomb (V): 17 points
Chayce Sandlin (V): 11 points
Hanceville 86, Fairview 73
Brayden Harris (H): 33 points
Zach Campbell (H): 22 points
Braxton Broad (H): 9 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 27 points
Kobe Payne (FV): 14 points
Bryson Fletcher (FV): 14 points
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 55, Vinemont 42
Bailey Tetro (GH): 17 points
Rudi Derrick (GH): 8 points
Whitney Quick (V): 19 points
Reagan Robinson (V): 8 points
Fairview 60, Hanceville 17
Jaycee Aleman (FV): 21 points
Darby Nichols (FV): 15 points
Jayla Gorham (FV): 10 points
Katelynn Boyd (H): 8 points