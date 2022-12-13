GOOD HOPE — Dakota Overton swished the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute left, Kmal Bell added a huge 3-point play down the stretch, and Good Hope got a handful of stops when it had to have them to notch a 64-59 home and area victory against Priceville on Tuesday night.
In a tightly contested matchup, the Raiders found themselves trailing by one before Overton’s trey from the top of the key gave the Red and White a 61-59 advantage with 50.1 seconds remaining.
Good Hope then delivered a few defensive stands — Priceville extended its possessions on the offensive glass — before Bell eventually corralled the ball, drove to the basket and sank a layup through contact to — after completing his hoop-and-harm — put the Raiders up by five points.
After forcing one last Priceville miss, the Red and White were able to finally celebrate the win in front of a rowdy student section that provided coach Drew Adams’ squad energy all night long.
“This was one of those games where nobody was going to get a big lead,” Adams said. “We took a lead, they took a lead … you knew it was going to come down to making big plays late. I respect coach (J.R.) Dilbeck and Priceville as much as anybody. It was just two teams who were battling their tails off in just an extremely tough area. We’ve got to win these games when we have the opportunities. I’m proud of my guys for just being gritty tonight.”
Bell (16) and Weston Hancock (14) paced the Raiders offensively, while Jacob Haynes (nine), Tyler Cone (eight), Colton Lindsey (seven), Overton (six), Ace Stricklin (three) and Eli Clements (one) also pitched in to help Good Hope improve to 8-3 this season.
The Raiders travel to Hanceville this Friday night for a county showdown.
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 79, Priceville 62
The Lady Raiders used a second-half avalanche to bury Priceville and improve to 11-0 this season.
Good Hope held a 42-39 lead midway through the third quarter but closed the frame on a 13-2 run to build a 55-41 advantage entering the final period.
Things only got worse for the road squad as the Lady Raiders — behind 10 second-half 3-pointers and an outstanding defensive effort — eventually stretched their lead to 29 points, which allowed them to give their young players some beneficial minutes late in the game.
Ivey Maddox (23), Heather Tetro (19), Rudi Derrick (13) and Bailey Tetro (12) all provided key baskets during the clash, while Charly Johnson (seven), Emma Thompson (three) and Jolee McHan (two) contributed to the offensive attack as well.
“I think I can speak for all of us when I say we were frustrated,” said Heather Tetro of her team’s play in the first half. “We know we don’t play like that or shoot that bad. So, I think it was a collective thing. We wanted to turn it on defensively and make our shots, and that’s what we did. We went out and played hard, and it was really fun. We really move the ball quickly, and it’s hard for teams to stay in front of us when we do that throughout the game. When we know a girl is feeling it and has the hot hand, we’re going to give her the ball. All of us … we were feeling it tonight.”
See more Tuesday roundup below.
Varsity Boys
Hanceville 74, Hayden 73
Brayden Harris: 22 points
Zach Campbell: 14 points
Will Calvert: 14 points
Holly Pond 67, Falkville 42
Kollin Brown: 18 points
Christian Couch: 16 points
Gunnar McBee: 8 points
Vinemont 56, Brindlee Mountain 32
Ryan Stewart: 16 points
Isaac Moody: 11 points
Jaxon Holcomb: 8 points
Brewer 52, West Point 44
Varsity Girls
Hayden 68, Hanceville 24
Aaliyah Twitty: 16 points
Holly Pond 64, Falkville 48
Madison Butts: 23 points
Bai Widner: 13 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 9 points
Maggie Nail: 9 points
Vinemont 52, Brindlee Mountain 19
Reagan Robinson: 18 points
Caroline Miller: 13 points
West Point 52, Brewer 40