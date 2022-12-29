WEST POINT — Both the Broncos and Warriors secured wins Thursday to close out this year’s West Point Christmas Tournament on a high note.
Holly Pond bested Cold Springs 56-46 to improve to 14-4, while West Point knocked off Hatton 55-48 and will enter 2023 with a 7-10 record.
See below for local roundup capsules.
THURSDAY — DECEMBER 29
VARSITY BOYS
Holly Pond 56, Cold Springs 46
Gunnar McBee (HP): 14 points
Blake Rickard (HP): 14 points
Kollin Brown (HP): 13 points
Nic Fallin (CS): 19 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 16 points
*West Point Christmas Tournament
Cullman 63, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30
Tucker Cagle: 16 points
Sam Duskin: 14 points
Landon Tweedie: 10 points
Garrison Sharpe: 8 points
*Metro Tournament
**Cullman plays Oak Mountain on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Centennial 85, Fairview 51
*King of the Smokies Tournament
Russell 61, Good Hope 59
Tyler Cone: 11 points
Jacob Haynes: 11 points
Weston Hancock: 11 points
Kmal Bell: 10 points
Dakota Overton: 9 points
*King of the Smokies Tournament
**Orange Bracket Championship
West Point 55, Hatton 48
Ashton Rodgers: 19 points
Jay Lamar: 19 points
Kolten Perry: 10 points
Pressley Burtis: 7 points
*West Point Christmas Tournament
VARSITY GIRLS
Addison 49, Central Florence 31
Gracie Manley: 20 points, 20 rebounds
Hadley Butler: 20 points
Molly Gilbreath: 9 points
*West Morgan Holiday Classic
Muscle Shoals 58, Fairview 38
Jayla Gorham: 19 points
Darby Nichols: 8 points
*Athens Border Wars
**Fairview plays James Clemens on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Good Hope 62, St. James 49
Bailey Tetro: 19 points
Heather Tetro: 14 points
Ivey Maddox: 10 points
Emma Thompson: 8 points
*Falcon-Wildcat Classic
**Good Hope plays Southside-Gadsden on Friday at 6 p.m.
Sylvania 44, Holly Pond 39
Madison Butts: 11 points
Maddi Ham: 9 points
*Randolph Holiday Classic
Southside-Gadsden 53, West Point 48
Camryn Faulkner: 18 points
Liberty Shadix: 17 points
Jaelyn Faulkner: 7 points
*Falcon-Wildcat Classic