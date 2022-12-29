WEST POINT — Both the Broncos and Warriors secured wins Thursday to close out this year’s West Point Christmas Tournament on a high note.

Holly Pond bested Cold Springs 56-46 to improve to 14-4, while West Point knocked off Hatton 55-48 and will enter 2023 with a 7-10 record.

See below for local roundup capsules.

THURSDAY — DECEMBER 29

VARSITY BOYS

Holly Pond 56, Cold Springs 46

Gunnar McBee (HP): 14 points

Blake Rickard (HP): 14 points

Kollin Brown (HP): 13 points

Nic Fallin (CS): 19 points

John Mark Smith (CS): 16 points

*West Point Christmas Tournament

Cullman 63, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30

Tucker Cagle: 16 points

Sam Duskin: 14 points

Landon Tweedie: 10 points

Garrison Sharpe: 8 points

*Metro Tournament

**Cullman plays Oak Mountain on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Centennial 85, Fairview 51

*King of the Smokies Tournament

Russell 61, Good Hope 59

Tyler Cone: 11 points

Jacob Haynes: 11 points

Weston Hancock: 11 points

Kmal Bell: 10 points

Dakota Overton: 9 points

*King of the Smokies Tournament

**Orange Bracket Championship

West Point 55, Hatton 48

Ashton Rodgers: 19 points

Jay Lamar: 19 points

Kolten Perry: 10 points

Pressley Burtis: 7 points

*West Point Christmas Tournament

VARSITY GIRLS

Addison 49, Central Florence 31

Gracie Manley: 20 points, 20 rebounds

Hadley Butler: 20 points

Molly Gilbreath: 9 points

*West Morgan Holiday Classic

Muscle Shoals 58, Fairview 38

Jayla Gorham: 19 points

Darby Nichols: 8 points

*Athens Border Wars

**Fairview plays James Clemens on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Good Hope 62, St. James 49

Bailey Tetro: 19 points

Heather Tetro: 14 points

Ivey Maddox: 10 points

Emma Thompson: 8 points

*Falcon-Wildcat Classic

**Good Hope plays Southside-Gadsden on Friday at 6 p.m.

Sylvania 44, Holly Pond 39

Madison Butts: 11 points

Maddi Ham: 9 points

*Randolph Holiday Classic

Southside-Gadsden 53, West Point 48

Camryn Faulkner: 18 points

Liberty Shadix: 17 points

Jaelyn Faulkner: 7 points

*Falcon-Wildcat Classic

