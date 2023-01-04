Aaliyah Twitty netted a game-high 22 points, and Hanceville's varsity girls picked up a 46-35 road victory against Ashville on Wednesday night.
Kate Sterling registered seven points in the area win, Alex Twitty and Mattie Keith scored six apiece, and Savana McAnnally finished with five.
The Bulldogs completed the sweep later in the night following a 74-39 triumph by the varsity boys that saw 10 different players find the scoring column.
Konnor Helms led the way with 10 points, while Carson Garrett, Braxton Broad and Will Calvert each had nine. Brayden Harris (eight), Zach Campbell (eight), Noah Jones (seven), Logan Quick (seven), Noah Douglas (five) and JT Davis (two) also pitched in buckets.
Varsity Boys
Hewitt-Trussville 59, Fairview 39
Cylas Yarbrough: 12 points
Colt Fletcher: 11 points
Kobe Payne: 9 points