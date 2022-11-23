Hanceville's Varsity Boys
Courtesy

Hanceville’s varsity boys won their annual Thanksgiving tournament title on Wednesday night, beating Corner 68-51 and improving to 6-0 on the season. 

Brayden Harris collected a game-high 25 points, while Braxton Broad (11), Zach Campbell (11) and Will Calvert (10) joined him in double figures for the Bulldogs, who took control of the bout with a 23-8 second quarter.

Hanceville defeated Falkville and Mortimer Jordan to advance to the championship. 

See more local roundup below.

Wednesday, November 22

Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament

Cold Springs 39, Vinemont 29

John Mark Smith (CS): 14 points

Nic Fallin (CS): 12 points

Cole Bales (CS): 10 points

Jaxon Holcomb (V): 10 points

Isaac Moody (V): 8 points

Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament

West Point 71, Curry 53

Jay Lamar: 32 points

Ashton Rodgers: 18 points

Arab 45, Holly Pond 35

Kollin Brown: 13 points

Blake Rickard: 13 points

Spain Park Jag Classic

Homewood 59, Good Hope 47

Kmal Bell: 16 points

Weston Hancock: 16 points

Encore Thanksgiving Classic

Cold Springs 68, Falkville 34

Kenady Graves: 20 points

Ella Dickerson: 14 points

Maci Brown: 12 points

Ella Bruer: 11 points

Priceville 79, Vinemont 48

Caroline Miller: 15 points

Whitney Quick: 12 points

Reagan Robinson: 9 points

Good Hope 51, Hewitt-Trussville 47

Heather Tetro: 17 points

Rudi Derrick: 11 points

Ivey Maddox: 8 points

Bailey Tetro: 8 points

Charly Johnson: 6 points (all in 4Q)

Smith Lake Classic

Dora 48, Addison 46

Gracie Manley: 17 points, 14 rebounds

Hadley Butler: 15 points

Molly Gilbreath: 13 points

Wallace State Thanksgiving Classic

Cullman 73, Lauderdale County 63

Ava McSwain: 26 points

Ally Sharpe: 13 points

Rachel Hoffman: 10 points

Morgan Grimmett: 9 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you