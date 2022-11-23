Hanceville’s varsity boys won their annual Thanksgiving tournament title on Wednesday night, beating Corner 68-51 and improving to 6-0 on the season.
Brayden Harris collected a game-high 25 points, while Braxton Broad (11), Zach Campbell (11) and Will Calvert (10) joined him in double figures for the Bulldogs, who took control of the bout with a 23-8 second quarter.
Hanceville defeated Falkville and Mortimer Jordan to advance to the championship.
See more local roundup below.
Wednesday, November 22
Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament
Cold Springs 39, Vinemont 29
John Mark Smith (CS): 14 points
Nic Fallin (CS): 12 points
Cole Bales (CS): 10 points
Jaxon Holcomb (V): 10 points
Isaac Moody (V): 8 points
Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament
West Point 71, Curry 53
Jay Lamar: 32 points
Ashton Rodgers: 18 points
Arab 45, Holly Pond 35
Kollin Brown: 13 points
Blake Rickard: 13 points
Spain Park Jag Classic
Homewood 59, Good Hope 47
Kmal Bell: 16 points
Weston Hancock: 16 points
Encore Thanksgiving Classic
Cold Springs 68, Falkville 34
Kenady Graves: 20 points
Ella Dickerson: 14 points
Maci Brown: 12 points
Ella Bruer: 11 points
Priceville 79, Vinemont 48
Caroline Miller: 15 points
Whitney Quick: 12 points
Reagan Robinson: 9 points
Good Hope 51, Hewitt-Trussville 47
Heather Tetro: 17 points
Rudi Derrick: 11 points
Ivey Maddox: 8 points
Bailey Tetro: 8 points
Charly Johnson: 6 points (all in 4Q)
Smith Lake Classic
Dora 48, Addison 46
Gracie Manley: 17 points, 14 rebounds
Hadley Butler: 15 points
Molly Gilbreath: 13 points
Wallace State Thanksgiving Classic
Cullman 73, Lauderdale County 63
Ava McSwain: 26 points
Ally Sharpe: 13 points
Rachel Hoffman: 10 points
Morgan Grimmett: 9 points