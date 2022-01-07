GOOD HOPE — Hanceville walked into D.E. Ryan Gymnasium on Friday night and came out with a big-time win that required a big-time effort.
Zach Campbell notched a game-high 22 points, Brayden Harris tossed in 16, and the Class 4A No. 6 Bulldogs held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Raiders to take home a 66-60 victory in Area 11 play and improve to 14-3 this season.
The Bulldogs led 29-21 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 22 points (50-28) with just eight minutes remaining following a red-hot third period in which coach Stephen Chandler’s squad drained five 3-pointers.
“We shot it really well tonight,” Chandler said. “That’s what we wanted to do — get good looks and take them. We played hard and made them work for stuff. But we knew a run was coming. We talked about it. They’re too talented and too good for that not to happen. It got a little closer than we wanted it to get. We just had to regroup and make some plays down the stretch. Hats off to Good Hope. They fought.”
The Raiders did, indeed, fight.
Following a Noah Jones 3-pointer that made it 53-28, the home team reeled off a 24-5 run — forcing numerous Hanceville turnovers that led to easy buckets on the other end — to pull to within six (58-52) with less than two minutes left in the contest.
Harris, however, answered with a mid-range jumper and a pair of free throws on back-to-back possessions to put the Bulldogs back in front by double digits. Good Hope cut its deficit down to six multiple times in the waning seconds but never got closer.
“We’ve got to be able to keep scoring through stretches,” Chandler said. “We’ve kind of done that in some games this year — build a cushion and rely on it too much. We’d like to finish teams off a little better. But it’s a win on the road in area against Good Hope. I’ll take it every time.”
Jones (eight), Braxton Broad (six), Carson Garrett (six), Tristan Herrera (six) and Will Calvert (two) provided the rest of the offensive production.
Tanner Malin (18) and Charlie O’Neil (14), meanwhile, paced Good Hope in the loss.
Tyler Cone (nine), Colton Lindsey (six), Weston Hancock (four), Kmal Bell (four), Jacob Haynes (three) and Tucker Malin (two) also contributed.
“Tough one tonight,” Raiders coach Drew Adams said. “It’s been an odd season for us with several ups and downs. I told the guys afterward that although we’re in a valley right now, all that matters is how we climb out of it. I love this group, and we’re going to keep fighting to get this thing right."
Varsity Girls
% Good Hope 69, Hanceville 20: Ivey Maddox netted 19 points, Rudi Derrick notched 15, and the Class 4A No. 2 Raiders improved to 17-3 this season following Friday night’s win against the Bulldogs.
Desire’ Odachowski totaled 10 points of her own for coach Justin Aby’s squad, while Bailey Tetro (nine), Renee McLeod (six), Heather Tetro (four), Lexi Collins (two), Charly Johnson (two) and Kyndall Seal (two) also pitched in buckets.
Hanceville was paced by Jolee McHan’s eight points. Savana McAnnally (four), Emma Sterling (four), Victoria Stanley (two) and Katelynn Boyd (two) rounded out the offense.
See below for more local roundup.
Friday, January 7
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 48, Falkville 39
Seth Williams: 17 points
Tanner Kilgo: 10 points
West Point 62, Fairview 58
Sam Wheeler (WP): 16 points
Kanen Trussell (WP): 16 points
Landon Tweedie (FV): 21 points
Cade Arnold (FV): 11 points
Holly Pond 50, Susan Moore 43
Kollin Brown: 26 points
Blake Rickard: 11 points
Christian Couch: 9 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 50, Falkville 46
Malaya Taylor: 18 points, 11 rebounds
Ciara Calvert: 15 points, 15 rebounds
West Point 46, Fairview 42
Braelee Quinn (WP): 16 points
Hallie Wheeler (WP): 9 points
Emma Garcia (FV): 12 points
Morgan Lindsay (FV): 9 points
Susan Moore 65, Holly Pond 37
Maddi Ham: 10 points
Kaylee Stallings: 8 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.