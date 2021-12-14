Hoops
The Cullman Times

Braxton Broad sank a go-ahead layup with 4 seconds left, Zach Campbell netted a game-high 23 points, and Hanceville’s varsity boys took down Oneonta in overtime on Tuesday night, securing a 64-62 home victory at Lane Horton Gymnasium.

The Class 4A No. 6 Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall following the victory and 2-0 in Area 11.

“A hard-fought win against a really good team,” Hanceville coach Stephen Chandler said. “We were down late and just kept fighting and finding ways to stay in it. We knew going in this was going to be a tough one, but our guys stayed focused and never panicked.”

With the matchup tied late, Campbell and Brayden Harris forced an Oneonta turnover. The former then dished it to Broad on a drive to the basket for the game-winning shot. The Purple and Gold then got one last defensive stop to seal the deal.

Harris (12) and Will Calvert (10) reached double figures for the Bulldogs, while Broad (eight), Carson Garrett (six) and Noah Jones (five) also contributed.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, December 14

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 48, Falkville 37

Brody Peppers: 16 points

John Mark Smith: 14 points

Cullman 65, Carver-Birmingham 42

Tucker Gambrill: 19 points

Garrison Sharpe: 14 points

Fairview 62, Brewer 49

Cylas Yarbrough: 14 points

Ethan Frasier: 11 points 

Fultondale 71, Good Hope 47

Colton Lindsey: 15 points

Noah Barnette: 13 points

Phil Campbell 52, Vinemont 49

Toby Hill: 13 points

Isaac Moody: 11 points

Jaxon Holcomb: 10 points

Priceville 55, West Point 41

Kolten Perry: 10 points

Andrew Lynn: 9 points 

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 76, Falkville 40

Ella Bruer: 26 points

Malaya Taylor: 17 points

Mia Light: 11 points

Fairview 44, Brewer 40

Sadie Smith: 16 points

Emma Garcia: 10 points

Good Hope 60, Fultondale 41

Ivey Maddox: 21 points

Rudi Derrick: 11 points

Bailey Tetro: 10 points

Heather Tetro: 10 points

Oneonta 55, Hanceville 38

Jolee McHan: 14 points

Savana McAnnally: 11 points

Phil Campbell 56, Vinemont 49

Maggie Burks: 11 points

Berkley Gable: 10 points

Priceville 62, West Point 28

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you