Braxton Broad sank a go-ahead layup with 4 seconds left, Zach Campbell netted a game-high 23 points, and Hanceville’s varsity boys took down Oneonta in overtime on Tuesday night, securing a 64-62 home victory at Lane Horton Gymnasium.
The Class 4A No. 6 Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall following the victory and 2-0 in Area 11.
“A hard-fought win against a really good team,” Hanceville coach Stephen Chandler said. “We were down late and just kept fighting and finding ways to stay in it. We knew going in this was going to be a tough one, but our guys stayed focused and never panicked.”
With the matchup tied late, Campbell and Brayden Harris forced an Oneonta turnover. The former then dished it to Broad on a drive to the basket for the game-winning shot. The Purple and Gold then got one last defensive stop to seal the deal.
Harris (12) and Will Calvert (10) reached double figures for the Bulldogs, while Broad (eight), Carson Garrett (six) and Noah Jones (five) also contributed.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, December 14
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 48, Falkville 37
Brody Peppers: 16 points
John Mark Smith: 14 points
Cullman 65, Carver-Birmingham 42
Tucker Gambrill: 19 points
Garrison Sharpe: 14 points
Fairview 62, Brewer 49
Cylas Yarbrough: 14 points
Ethan Frasier: 11 points
Fultondale 71, Good Hope 47
Colton Lindsey: 15 points
Noah Barnette: 13 points
Phil Campbell 52, Vinemont 49
Toby Hill: 13 points
Isaac Moody: 11 points
Jaxon Holcomb: 10 points
Priceville 55, West Point 41
Kolten Perry: 10 points
Andrew Lynn: 9 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 76, Falkville 40
Ella Bruer: 26 points
Malaya Taylor: 17 points
Mia Light: 11 points
Fairview 44, Brewer 40
Sadie Smith: 16 points
Emma Garcia: 10 points
Good Hope 60, Fultondale 41
Ivey Maddox: 21 points
Rudi Derrick: 11 points
Bailey Tetro: 10 points
Heather Tetro: 10 points
Oneonta 55, Hanceville 38
Jolee McHan: 14 points
Savana McAnnally: 11 points
Phil Campbell 56, Vinemont 49
Maggie Burks: 11 points
Berkley Gable: 10 points
Priceville 62, West Point 28
