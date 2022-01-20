Hoops
Kmal Bell claimed a team-high 18 points, Noah Barnette (14) and Tanner Malin (13) reached double figures as well, and Good Hope’s varsity boys dominated from start to finish on Thursday night, securing a 75-39 victory against Hanceville in a Class 4A, Area 11 matchup.

The Raiders, who improved to 13-9 and 4-2 in area play, led 34-14 at halftime and 55-31 after three quarters en route to their fifth straight win.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Good Hope coach Drew Adams said. “Not necessarily because of the outcome, but just because of how far we have come since December. We were at a low point a few weeks ago, and these guys have really responded and are playing good basketball right now. We just have to keep working and improving for the most important part of the year that’s coming up.”

Jacob Haynes (nine), Colton Lindsey (six), Weston Hancock (six), Tucker Malin (five), Tyler Cone (two) and Charlie O’Neil (two) also chipped in offensively for Good Hope.

Hanceville (14-6, 3-2) was paced by Brayden Harris’ 17 points. Zach Campbell tossed in nine.

See more local roundup below.

Varsity Boys

Holly Pond 52, Fairview 49

Kollin Brown (HP): 21 points

Blake Rickard (HP): 16 points

Landon Tweedie (FV): 11 points

Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 11 points

Varsity Girls

Good Hope 60, Hanceville 27

Heather Tetro (GH): 14 points

Rudi Derrick (GH): 12 points

Ivey Maddox (GH): 10 points

Bailey Tetro (GH): 10 points

Aaliyah Twitty (H): 8 points

Savana McAnnally (H): 7 points

 

Fairview 46, Holly Pond 29

Emma Garcia (FV): 14 points

Sadie Smith (FV): 10 points

Jayla Gorham (GH): 7 points

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 6 points

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 6 points

Emma Earl (HP): 6 points

