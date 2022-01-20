Kmal Bell claimed a team-high 18 points, Noah Barnette (14) and Tanner Malin (13) reached double figures as well, and Good Hope’s varsity boys dominated from start to finish on Thursday night, securing a 75-39 victory against Hanceville in a Class 4A, Area 11 matchup.
The Raiders, who improved to 13-9 and 4-2 in area play, led 34-14 at halftime and 55-31 after three quarters en route to their fifth straight win.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Good Hope coach Drew Adams said. “Not necessarily because of the outcome, but just because of how far we have come since December. We were at a low point a few weeks ago, and these guys have really responded and are playing good basketball right now. We just have to keep working and improving for the most important part of the year that’s coming up.”
Jacob Haynes (nine), Colton Lindsey (six), Weston Hancock (six), Tucker Malin (five), Tyler Cone (two) and Charlie O’Neil (two) also chipped in offensively for Good Hope.
Hanceville (14-6, 3-2) was paced by Brayden Harris’ 17 points. Zach Campbell tossed in nine.
Varsity Boys
Holly Pond 52, Fairview 49
Kollin Brown (HP): 21 points
Blake Rickard (HP): 16 points
Landon Tweedie (FV): 11 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 11 points
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 60, Hanceville 27
Heather Tetro (GH): 14 points
Rudi Derrick (GH): 12 points
Ivey Maddox (GH): 10 points
Bailey Tetro (GH): 10 points
Aaliyah Twitty (H): 8 points
Savana McAnnally (H): 7 points
Fairview 46, Holly Pond 29
Emma Garcia (FV): 14 points
Sadie Smith (FV): 10 points
Jayla Gorham (GH): 7 points
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 6 points
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 6 points
Emma Earl (HP): 6 points
