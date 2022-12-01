GOOD HOPE — Kmal Bell crafted a game-high 18 points, Tyler Cone pitched in 14, and Good Hope’s varsity boys rode a stellar defensive performance to a 59-42 victory over Holly Pond on Thursday night.

The Raiders (5-2) hassled the Broncos (7-2) from the outset, building a 33-16 halftime cushion on the back of tremendous effort — something coach Drew Adams said was “as good as it’s been all season long.”

“I told (Holly Pond) coach (Cory) Glasscock and Kollin (Brown) after the game that we respect them as much as anyone on our schedule,” Adams said. “We have talked about Kollin as much as anyone as far as scouting and preparation, so I’m real proud of the guys for playing hard. We had guys who were selfless. We had guys who took themselves out offensively just to spend their energy guarding Kollin and those guys.”

Jacob Haynes totaled nine points, while Weston Hancock and Colton Lindsey racked up seven apiece to help the Raiders — who held the Broncos to their second-lowest scoring total this season — notch a 20-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Dakota Overton and Ace Stricklin rounded out Good Hope’s offensive production with two points apiece.

Brown (13) and Blake Rickard (11) produced double-digit outings for Holly Pond, which also received scoring contributions from Christian Couch (six), Sawyer Olinger (six), Carson Ryan (four) and Jackson Wilkins (two).

Varsity Girls

Good Hope 51, Holly Pond 16: The Lady Raiders also put together a terrific defensive effort against the Lady Broncos en route to improving to 7-0 this season.

Bailey Tetro led all scorers with 20 points, while Ivey Maddox (eight), Heather Tetro (seven), Lexi Collins (six), Charly Johnson (five), Jolee McHan (two), Rudi Derrick (two) and Emma Thompson (one) also scored for the Red and White — which yielded just seven field goals to Holly Pond.

Alana Phillips and Kamryn Tankersley paced the Green and White (4-5) with four points apiece.

Maddi Ham (three), Ellie Burks (three) and Maycie Black (two) also contributed.

See more roundup below.

Varsity Boys

Meek 53, Cold Springs 50

John Mark Smith: 32 points

Nic Fallin: 10 points

Fairview 79, West Point 74

Kobe Payne (FV): 24 points

Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 16 points

Cade Yeager (FV): 16 points

Jay Lamar (WP): 37 points

Ashton Rodgers (WP): 12 points

Jacob Harbison (WP): 11 points

St. Bernard 58, Cullman Christian 22

Peter Tran: 19 points

Jack Janaszak: 16 points

Emmanuel Santiago: 13 points

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 77, Meek 23

Malaya Taylor: 22 points, 9 rebounds

Ella Bruer: 21 points

Kenady Graves: 15 points

Ciara Calvert: 11 points

Ella Dickerson: 11 rebounds

Maci Brown: 7 assists

Fairview 65, West Point 60

Jayla Gorham (FV): 20 points

Ava Thomas (FV): 13 points

Darby Nichols (FV): 11 points

Liberty Shadix (WP): 21 points

Laklin Shadix (WP): 17 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you