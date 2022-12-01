GOOD HOPE — Kmal Bell crafted a game-high 18 points, Tyler Cone pitched in 14, and Good Hope’s varsity boys rode a stellar defensive performance to a 59-42 victory over Holly Pond on Thursday night.
The Raiders (5-2) hassled the Broncos (7-2) from the outset, building a 33-16 halftime cushion on the back of tremendous effort — something coach Drew Adams said was “as good as it’s been all season long.”
“I told (Holly Pond) coach (Cory) Glasscock and Kollin (Brown) after the game that we respect them as much as anyone on our schedule,” Adams said. “We have talked about Kollin as much as anyone as far as scouting and preparation, so I’m real proud of the guys for playing hard. We had guys who were selfless. We had guys who took themselves out offensively just to spend their energy guarding Kollin and those guys.”
Jacob Haynes totaled nine points, while Weston Hancock and Colton Lindsey racked up seven apiece to help the Raiders — who held the Broncos to their second-lowest scoring total this season — notch a 20-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Dakota Overton and Ace Stricklin rounded out Good Hope’s offensive production with two points apiece.
Brown (13) and Blake Rickard (11) produced double-digit outings for Holly Pond, which also received scoring contributions from Christian Couch (six), Sawyer Olinger (six), Carson Ryan (four) and Jackson Wilkins (two).
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 51, Holly Pond 16: The Lady Raiders also put together a terrific defensive effort against the Lady Broncos en route to improving to 7-0 this season.
Bailey Tetro led all scorers with 20 points, while Ivey Maddox (eight), Heather Tetro (seven), Lexi Collins (six), Charly Johnson (five), Jolee McHan (two), Rudi Derrick (two) and Emma Thompson (one) also scored for the Red and White — which yielded just seven field goals to Holly Pond.
Alana Phillips and Kamryn Tankersley paced the Green and White (4-5) with four points apiece.
Maddi Ham (three), Ellie Burks (three) and Maycie Black (two) also contributed.
See more roundup below.
Varsity Boys
Meek 53, Cold Springs 50
John Mark Smith: 32 points
Nic Fallin: 10 points
Fairview 79, West Point 74
Kobe Payne (FV): 24 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 16 points
Cade Yeager (FV): 16 points
Jay Lamar (WP): 37 points
Ashton Rodgers (WP): 12 points
Jacob Harbison (WP): 11 points
St. Bernard 58, Cullman Christian 22
Peter Tran: 19 points
Jack Janaszak: 16 points
Emmanuel Santiago: 13 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 77, Meek 23
Malaya Taylor: 22 points, 9 rebounds
Ella Bruer: 21 points
Kenady Graves: 15 points
Ciara Calvert: 11 points
Ella Dickerson: 11 rebounds
Maci Brown: 7 assists
Fairview 65, West Point 60
Jayla Gorham (FV): 20 points
Ava Thomas (FV): 13 points
Darby Nichols (FV): 11 points
Liberty Shadix (WP): 21 points
Laklin Shadix (WP): 17 points