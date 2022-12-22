WEST POINT — Kmal Bell scored a game-high 26 points, Weston Hancock added 18, and Good Hope’s varsity boys pulled away from West Point on Thursday night, earning a 74-58 road victory and improving to 11-3 on the season.
The Raiders held a 49-47 lead late in the third quarter before closing the period with an 8-2 spurt that was highlighted by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Eli Clements.
Coach Drew Adams’ squad then put the Warriors (5-9) away with a 17-9 fourth quarter.
“Honestly, they just ran out of gas,” Adams said. “(West Point coach) Mason (Voce) and I are good buddies, and that’s what we talked about afterward. He was playing six and seven guys, and his guys were outplaying us for a majority of the game. But even though we didn’t think our press was very good, it did wear them down.
“And not taking anything away from us. We hit some shots. But we wore them down. Hats off to them. I know they’ve struggled, but they’re going to be tough to beat in January.”
Colton Lindsey netted 14 points for Good Hope, which also received scoring contributions from Clements (seven), Tyler Cone (five), Jacob Haynes (two) and Ace Stricklin (two).
Jay Lamar (23) and Kolten Perry (21) combined for much of West Point’s offensive production and were joined in double figures by Pressley Burtis (10). Jacob Harbison and JD Cochran had two apiece.
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 64, West Point 30
The Lady Raiders will take a perfect record into Christmas.
Ivey Maddox spearheaded a balanced scoring effort with 20 points, Good Hope forced numerous turnovers and dominated the boards, and the top-ranked squad in Class 4A improved to 14-0 with a superb performance on Thursday.
Heather Tetro registered nine points, while Bailey Keef, Bailey Tetro and Rudi Derrick each scored eight for the Lady Raiders, who raced out to a 17-2 advantage and allowed just eight points in a dominant second-half effort.
Charly Johnson (five), Jolee McHan (three) and Lexi Collins (three) also recorded buckets for coach Justin Aby’s team.
Laklin Shadix paced West Point (9-7) with seven points, wile Hallie Wheeler and Liberty Shadix each had six. Ella Minck (five), Caitlee Simmons (two), Jaelyn Faulkner (two) and Camryn Faulkner (two) also contributed offensively.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday, December 22
Varsity Boys
Cullman 66, Southern 50
Tucker Cagle: 10 points
Landon Tweedie: 10 points
Colton Echols: 10 points
Kase Nixon: 9 points
*Cagle named KSA Tournament MVP (Black Bracket)
Vinemont 51, Athens Bible 45
Isaiah Jones: 16 points
Jaxon Holcomb: 11 points
Ryan Stewart: 11 points
Holly Pond 65, Hanceville 52
Kollin Brown (HP): 17 points
Blake Rickard (HP): 17 points
Levi Farr (HP): 12 points
Brayden Harris (H): 17 points
Zach Campbell (H): 15 points
Will Calvert (H): 8 points
Decatur 75, Fairview 62
Colt Fletcher: 20 points
Kobe Payne: 18 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Vinemont 51, St. Bernard 16
Reagan Robinson (V): 14 points
Morgan Flanagan (V): 8 points
Ella Davis (SB): 9 points
Holly Pond 61, Hanceville 28
Madison Butts (HP): 17 points
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 12 points
Maggie Nail (HP): 8 points
Savana McAnnally (H): 10 points
Aaliyah Twitty (H): 6 points
Alex Twitty (H): 6 points
Wednesday, December 21
Varsity Boys
Tennessee 60, Cullman 57
Sam Duskin: 12 points
Jake Dorough: 11 points
Tucker Cagle: 11 points
Colton Echols: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Shades Valley 45, Cullman 43
Ella Collum: 13 points
Ava McSwain: 12 points
Morgan Grimmett: 9 points