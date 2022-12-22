WEST POINT — Kmal Bell scored a game-high 26 points, Weston Hancock added 18, and Good Hope’s varsity boys pulled away from West Point on Thursday night, earning a 74-58 road victory and improving to 11-3 on the season.

The Raiders held a 49-47 lead late in the third quarter before closing the period with an 8-2 spurt that was highlighted by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Eli Clements.

Coach Drew Adams’ squad then put the Warriors (5-9) away with a 17-9 fourth quarter.

“Honestly, they just ran out of gas,” Adams said. “(West Point coach) Mason (Voce) and I are good buddies, and that’s what we talked about afterward. He was playing six and seven guys, and his guys were outplaying us for a majority of the game. But even though we didn’t think our press was very good, it did wear them down.

“And not taking anything away from us. We hit some shots. But we wore them down. Hats off to them. I know they’ve struggled, but they’re going to be tough to beat in January.”

Colton Lindsey netted 14 points for Good Hope, which also received scoring contributions from Clements (seven), Tyler Cone (five), Jacob Haynes (two) and Ace Stricklin (two).

Jay Lamar (23) and Kolten Perry (21) combined for much of West Point’s offensive production and were joined in double figures by Pressley Burtis (10). Jacob Harbison and JD Cochran had two apiece.

Varsity Girls

Good Hope 64, West Point 30

The Lady Raiders will take a perfect record into Christmas.

Ivey Maddox spearheaded a balanced scoring effort with 20 points, Good Hope forced numerous turnovers and dominated the boards, and the top-ranked squad in Class 4A improved to 14-0 with a superb performance on Thursday.

Heather Tetro registered nine points, while Bailey Keef, Bailey Tetro and Rudi Derrick each scored eight for the Lady Raiders, who raced out to a 17-2 advantage and allowed just eight points in a dominant second-half effort.

Charly Johnson (five), Jolee McHan (three) and Lexi Collins (three) also recorded buckets for coach Justin Aby’s team.

Laklin Shadix paced West Point (9-7) with seven points, wile Hallie Wheeler and Liberty Shadix each had six. Ella Minck (five), Caitlee Simmons (two), Jaelyn Faulkner (two) and Camryn Faulkner (two) also contributed offensively.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday, December 22

Varsity Boys 

Cullman 66, Southern 50

Tucker Cagle: 10 points

Landon Tweedie: 10 points

Colton Echols: 10 points

Kase Nixon: 9 points

*Cagle named KSA Tournament MVP (Black Bracket)

Vinemont 51, Athens Bible 45

Isaiah Jones: 16 points

Jaxon Holcomb: 11 points

Ryan Stewart: 11 points

Holly Pond 65, Hanceville 52

Kollin Brown (HP): 17 points

Blake Rickard (HP): 17 points

Levi Farr (HP): 12 points

Brayden Harris (H): 17 points

Zach Campbell (H): 15 points

Will Calvert (H): 8 points

Decatur 75, Fairview 62

Colt Fletcher: 20 points

Kobe Payne: 18 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 11 points

Varsity Girls 

Vinemont 51, St. Bernard 16

Reagan Robinson (V): 14 points

Morgan Flanagan (V): 8 points

Ella Davis (SB): 9 points

Holly Pond 61, Hanceville 28

Madison Butts (HP): 17 points

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 12 points

Maggie Nail (HP): 8 points

Savana McAnnally (H): 10 points

Aaliyah Twitty (H): 6 points

Alex Twitty (H): 6 points

Wednesday, December 21

Varsity Boys

Tennessee 60, Cullman 57

Sam Duskin: 12 points

Jake Dorough: 11 points

Tucker Cagle: 11 points

Colton Echols: 11 points

Varsity Girls 

Shades Valley 45, Cullman 43

Ella Collum: 13 points

Ava McSwain: 12 points

Morgan Grimmett: 9 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you