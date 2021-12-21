GOOD HOPE — Ivey Maddox showed out en route to securing a game-high 23 points, Bailey Tetro joined her in double figures with 16 of her own, and Good Hope’s varsity girls notched a 68-49 home win over West Point on Tuesday night.

The Class 4A No. 2 Raiders improved to 12-2 following the victory.

Good Hope held a slight cushion after the opening frame — thanks to Maddox’s 11 points — and built a comfortable halftime lead (33-18) following a strong second-quarter performance in which Bailey Tetro also poured in 11 points.

It was more of the same in the second half for the Raiders, who had seven players score at least four points.

"Our press created pressure and got us turnovers,” Maddox said. "We’re a quick team, and we know how to run the floor. Last night, we came out pretty slow. But tonight, I felt like we really hopped on them in that first half."

Rudi Derrick (eight), Kyndall Seal (six), Charly Johnson (six), Heather Tetro (five) and Renee McLeod (four) pitched in buckets for the Red and White, which notched its 10th straight victory.

Liberty Shadix paced West Point with a team-high 17 points, while Ryleigh Jones was next in line with nine.

Ella Minck (seven), Hallie Wheeler (six), Laklin Shadix (five), Kaylee Faulkner (three) and Braelee Quinn (two) also contributed.

Varsity Boys

% Good Hope 76, West Point 45: Tanner Malin (19), Charlie O’Neil (16), Kmal Bell (13) and Tyler Cone (10) racked up double digits for the Raiders in Tuesday night’s home victory against the Warriors.

Good Hope — which led 38-19 at halftime — created turnover after turnover throughout the game, ultimately improving to 8-4 this season. Tucker Malin (eight), Jacob Haynes (eight) and Canaan Jones (two) rounded out the scoring for coach Drew Adams' squad.

“Really proud of our guys tonight,” Adams said. “With a few guys out sick, we really challenged our young guys to respond and be the next man up, and they played really well. I have a ton of respect for West Point and (coach) Mason Voce. He’s a good friend, and they have a bright future over there with him at the helm.”

Kanen Trussell and Jay Lamar each scored 13 points for the Warriors in the loss.

Andrew Lynn (six), Cade Simmons (five), Sam Wheeler (four), Kolten Perry (two) and Ashton Rodgers (two) also contributed.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, December 21

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 54, Meek 41

Seth Williams: 16 points

John Mark Smith: 14 points

Tanner Kilgo: 12 points

 

Cullman 54, Demopolis 33

Garrison Sharpe: 13 points

Tucker Cagle: 9 points

Jamar Kay: 8 points

Tucker Gambrill: 8 points

 

Hanceville 61, Montevallo 56

Brayden Harris: 21 points

Zach Campbell: 15 points

Will Calvert: 15 points

Varsity Girls

Minor 53, Cullman 52

Ally Sharpe: 19 points

Jaden Winfrey: 19 points

Regan Quattlebaum: 9 points

 

Locust Fork 59, Holly Pond 49

Kaylee Stallings: 19 points

Lauryn Hoffman: 8 points

Maycie Black: 8 points

Monday, December 20

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 45, Curry 23

Tanner Kilgo: 16 points

Brody Peppers: 13 points

John Mark Smith: 9 points

Seth Williams: 7 points

 

Cullman 74, Jasper 39

Tucker Gambrill: 24 points

Tucker Apel: 15 points

Garrison Sharpe: 11 points

 

Priceville 69, Fairview 54

Kobe Payne: 16 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 11 points

Landon Tweedie: 10 points

 

Good Hope 77, Lawrence County 53

Tanner Malin: 22 points

Tyler Cone: 11 points

Tucker Malin: 10 points

Kmal Bell: 10 points

 

West Point 73, Vinemont 64

Sam Wheeler (WP): 22 points

Andrew Lynn (WP): 14 points

Kanen Trussell (WP): 10 points

Kolten Perry (WP): 9 points

Isaac Moody (V): 16 points

Toby Hill (V): 16 points

Colby Miller (V): 15 points

Kix Johnson (V): 12 points

Varsity Girls

Chelsea 55, Cullman 43

Ally Sharpe: 14 points

Jaden Winfrey: 10 points

 

Priceville 53, Fairview 46

Emma Garcia: 16 points

Reagan Dunkin: 8 points

Sadie Smith: 8 points

 

Good Hope 58, Lawrence County 25

Rudi Derrick: 14 points

Ivey Maddox: 12 points

Bailey Tetro: 9 points

Kyndall Seal: 8 points

 

West Point 77, Vinemont 53

Braelee Quinn (WP): 18 points

Ella Minck (WP): 13 points

Hallie Wheeler (WP): 13 points

Liberty Shadix (WP): 12 points

Ryleigh Jones (WP): 10 points

Maggie Burks (V): 18 points

Caroline Miller (V): 12 points

Saturday, December 18

Varsity Girls

Fairview 44, Austin 26

Emma Garcia: 17 points

Jaycee Aleman: 7 points

Jayla Gorham: 7 points

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you