GOOD HOPE — Ivey Maddox showed out en route to securing a game-high 23 points, Bailey Tetro joined her in double figures with 16 of her own, and Good Hope’s varsity girls notched a 68-49 home win over West Point on Tuesday night.
The Class 4A No. 2 Raiders improved to 12-2 following the victory.
Good Hope held a slight cushion after the opening frame — thanks to Maddox’s 11 points — and built a comfortable halftime lead (33-18) following a strong second-quarter performance in which Bailey Tetro also poured in 11 points.
It was more of the same in the second half for the Raiders, who had seven players score at least four points.
"Our press created pressure and got us turnovers,” Maddox said. "We’re a quick team, and we know how to run the floor. Last night, we came out pretty slow. But tonight, I felt like we really hopped on them in that first half."
Rudi Derrick (eight), Kyndall Seal (six), Charly Johnson (six), Heather Tetro (five) and Renee McLeod (four) pitched in buckets for the Red and White, which notched its 10th straight victory.
Liberty Shadix paced West Point with a team-high 17 points, while Ryleigh Jones was next in line with nine.
Ella Minck (seven), Hallie Wheeler (six), Laklin Shadix (five), Kaylee Faulkner (three) and Braelee Quinn (two) also contributed.
Varsity Boys
% Good Hope 76, West Point 45: Tanner Malin (19), Charlie O’Neil (16), Kmal Bell (13) and Tyler Cone (10) racked up double digits for the Raiders in Tuesday night’s home victory against the Warriors.
Good Hope — which led 38-19 at halftime — created turnover after turnover throughout the game, ultimately improving to 8-4 this season. Tucker Malin (eight), Jacob Haynes (eight) and Canaan Jones (two) rounded out the scoring for coach Drew Adams' squad.
“Really proud of our guys tonight,” Adams said. “With a few guys out sick, we really challenged our young guys to respond and be the next man up, and they played really well. I have a ton of respect for West Point and (coach) Mason Voce. He’s a good friend, and they have a bright future over there with him at the helm.”
Kanen Trussell and Jay Lamar each scored 13 points for the Warriors in the loss.
Andrew Lynn (six), Cade Simmons (five), Sam Wheeler (four), Kolten Perry (two) and Ashton Rodgers (two) also contributed.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, December 21
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 54, Meek 41
Seth Williams: 16 points
John Mark Smith: 14 points
Tanner Kilgo: 12 points
Cullman 54, Demopolis 33
Garrison Sharpe: 13 points
Tucker Cagle: 9 points
Jamar Kay: 8 points
Tucker Gambrill: 8 points
Hanceville 61, Montevallo 56
Brayden Harris: 21 points
Zach Campbell: 15 points
Will Calvert: 15 points
Varsity Girls
Minor 53, Cullman 52
Ally Sharpe: 19 points
Jaden Winfrey: 19 points
Regan Quattlebaum: 9 points
Locust Fork 59, Holly Pond 49
Kaylee Stallings: 19 points
Lauryn Hoffman: 8 points
Maycie Black: 8 points
Monday, December 20
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 45, Curry 23
Tanner Kilgo: 16 points
Brody Peppers: 13 points
John Mark Smith: 9 points
Seth Williams: 7 points
Cullman 74, Jasper 39
Tucker Gambrill: 24 points
Tucker Apel: 15 points
Garrison Sharpe: 11 points
Priceville 69, Fairview 54
Kobe Payne: 16 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 11 points
Landon Tweedie: 10 points
Good Hope 77, Lawrence County 53
Tanner Malin: 22 points
Tyler Cone: 11 points
Tucker Malin: 10 points
Kmal Bell: 10 points
West Point 73, Vinemont 64
Sam Wheeler (WP): 22 points
Andrew Lynn (WP): 14 points
Kanen Trussell (WP): 10 points
Kolten Perry (WP): 9 points
Isaac Moody (V): 16 points
Toby Hill (V): 16 points
Colby Miller (V): 15 points
Kix Johnson (V): 12 points
Varsity Girls
Chelsea 55, Cullman 43
Ally Sharpe: 14 points
Jaden Winfrey: 10 points
Priceville 53, Fairview 46
Emma Garcia: 16 points
Reagan Dunkin: 8 points
Sadie Smith: 8 points
Good Hope 58, Lawrence County 25
Rudi Derrick: 14 points
Ivey Maddox: 12 points
Bailey Tetro: 9 points
Kyndall Seal: 8 points
West Point 77, Vinemont 53
Braelee Quinn (WP): 18 points
Ella Minck (WP): 13 points
Hallie Wheeler (WP): 13 points
Liberty Shadix (WP): 12 points
Ryleigh Jones (WP): 10 points
Maggie Burks (V): 18 points
Caroline Miller (V): 12 points
Saturday, December 18
Varsity Girls
Fairview 44, Austin 26
Emma Garcia: 17 points
Jaycee Aleman: 7 points
Jayla Gorham: 7 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.