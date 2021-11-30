GOOD HOPE — Rudi Derrick scored 16 points, Bailey Tetro added 12, and Good Hope’s varsity girls rode a dominant second-half performance to a 39-24 home win over New Hope on Tuesday night.
The Raiders, who improved to 5-2 this season, led just 15-14 after the first half — neither team able to do much offensively.
But Justin Aby’s squad kept up its defensive intensity following the break, outscoring New Hope 24-10 in the final 16 minutes of the game to pull away.
Ivey Maddox (five), Heather Tetro (four) and Charly Johnson (two) rounded out the scoring.
“Let's give credit where credit is due,” Aby said. "New Hope plays really, really good man defense. As soon as you throw it in, they’re guarding you 90 feet the whole length of the court. They’re a really good defensive squad. As far as us — we kind of struggled offensively. But that’s, again, credit to New Hope. But I thought it was one of our best defensive performances holding them to 24 points.”
Varsity Boys
% Good Hope 56, New Hope 45: The Raiders improved to 3-2 this season following their home win against the Indians.
Good Hope led at the end of each quarter but didn’t pull away until the final period.
Tanner Malin paced the Red and White with 18 points, while Tucker Malin (10), Colton Lindsey (eight) and Noah Barnette (eight) also provided solid outings.
Charlie O’Neil (five), Kmal Bell (five) and Tyler Cone (two) also pitched in points for coach Drew Adams’ squad in the victory.
“A little sloppy tonight coming off a battle at Cold Springs last night, but really proud of how hard our guys are playing right now,” Adams said. “This is a team that I truly don’t expect to be their best until January. I’m excited to see them grow and improve.”
New Hope was coached by Elijah Garrison, a Fairview graduate.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, November 30
Varsity Boys
Cullman 57, Madison Academy 25
Garrison Sharpe: 20 points
Tucker Cagle: 15 points
Fairview 61, Hanceville 52
Kobe Payne (FV): 15 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 11 points
Cade Arnold (FV): 9 points
Brayden Harris (H): 17 points
Carson Garrett (H): 9 points
Oneonta 76, Holly Pond 67
Blake Rickard: 14 points
Kollin Brown: 12 points
Sawyer Olinger: 11 points
Gunnar McBee: 10 points
Nate Carter: 10 points
Westminster Christian 76, Vinemont 30
Ryan Stewart: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 73, Madison Academy 51
Jaden Winfrey: 19 points
Ally Sharpe: 18 points
Ava McSwain: 15 points
Fairview 49, Hanceville 22
Sadie Smith (FV): 15 points
Reagan Dunkin (FV): 8 points
Savana McAnnally (H): 11 points
Oneonta 58, Holly Pond 43
Maddi Ham: 16 points
Lauryn Hoffman: 8 points
Vinemont 56, Westminster Christian 38
Raylee Quick: 24 points
Caroline Miller: 12 points
Reagan Robinson: 9 points
