GOOD HOPE — Rudi Derrick scored 16 points, Bailey Tetro added 12, and Good Hope’s varsity girls rode a dominant second-half performance to a 39-24 home win over New Hope on Tuesday night.

The Raiders, who improved to 5-2 this season, led just 15-14 after the first half — neither team able to do much offensively.

But Justin Aby’s squad kept up its defensive intensity following the break, outscoring New Hope 24-10 in the final 16 minutes of the game to pull away.

Ivey Maddox (five), Heather Tetro (four) and Charly Johnson (two) rounded out the scoring.

“Let's give credit where credit is due,” Aby said. "New Hope plays really, really good man defense. As soon as you throw it in, they’re guarding you 90 feet the whole length of the court. They’re a really good defensive squad. As far as us — we kind of struggled offensively. But that’s, again, credit to New Hope. But I thought it was one of our best defensive performances holding them to 24 points.”

Varsity Boys

% Good Hope 56, New Hope 45: The Raiders improved to 3-2 this season following their home win against the Indians.

Good Hope led at the end of each quarter but didn’t pull away until the final period.

Tanner Malin paced the Red and White with 18 points, while Tucker Malin (10), Colton Lindsey (eight) and Noah Barnette (eight) also provided solid outings.

Charlie O’Neil (five), Kmal Bell (five) and Tyler Cone (two) also pitched in points for coach Drew Adams’ squad in the victory.

“A little sloppy tonight coming off a battle at Cold Springs last night, but really proud of how hard our guys are playing right now,” Adams said. “This is a team that I truly don’t expect to be their best until January. I’m excited to see them grow and improve.”

New Hope was coached by Elijah Garrison, a Fairview graduate.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, November 30

Varsity Boys

Cullman 57, Madison Academy 25

Garrison Sharpe: 20 points

Tucker Cagle: 15 points

 

Fairview 61, Hanceville 52

Kobe Payne (FV): 15 points

Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 11 points

Cade Arnold (FV): 9 points

Brayden Harris (H): 17 points

Carson Garrett (H): 9 points

 

Oneonta 76, Holly Pond 67

Blake Rickard: 14 points

Kollin Brown: 12 points

Sawyer Olinger: 11 points

Gunnar McBee: 10 points

Nate Carter: 10 points

 

Westminster Christian 76, Vinemont 30

Ryan Stewart: 11 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 73, Madison Academy 51

Jaden Winfrey: 19 points

Ally Sharpe: 18 points

Ava McSwain: 15 points

 

Fairview 49, Hanceville 22

Sadie Smith (FV): 15 points

Reagan Dunkin (FV): 8 points

Savana McAnnally (H): 11 points

 

Oneonta 58, Holly Pond 43

Maddi Ham: 16 points

Lauryn Hoffman: 8 points

 

Vinemont 56, Westminster Christian 38

Raylee Quick: 24 points

Caroline Miller: 12 points

Reagan Robinson: 9 points

