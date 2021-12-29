Good Hope’s varsity girls knocked off Class 7A No. 4 Bob Jones 41-30 on Wednesday, earning the title at this year's Decatur Orthopedic Classic and improving to 14-3 this season.
The Class 4A No. 2 Raiders bested Buckhorn 55-36 earlier in the day before avenging their opening-round loss to the Patriots.
Tournament MVP Ivey Maddox collected a game-high 23 points for Good Hope, while Bailey Tetro (11), Rudi Derrick (five) and Heather Tetro (two) also found the scoring column.
“I was really proud of our effort during this tournament,” Good Hope coach Justin Aby said. “We adapted well today and really brought it defensively to get the win in the championship game. Bob Jones is a great team that makes you work for everything offensively. It was a great team win with hustle on both sides of the court. We can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for our team."
See more local roundup below.
Wednesday, December 29
Varsity Boys
Priceville 72, West Point 60
Jay Lamar: 19 points
Andrew Lynn: 16 points
Kolten Perry: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 58, East Limestone 38
Jaden Winfrey: 14 points
Maci Brown: 12 points
Ally Sharpe: 11 points
Ava McSwain: 11 points
Oxford 43, Fairview 38
Emma Garcia: 12 points
Jayla Gorham: 12 points
Morgan Lindsay: 8 points
Good Hope 55, Buckhorn 36
Bailey Tetro: 13 points
Ivey Maddox: 13 points
Rudi Derrick: 9 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.