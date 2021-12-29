Good Hope

Good Hope's varsity girls basketball team.

 Courtesy of Justin Aby

Good Hope’s varsity girls knocked off Class 7A No. 4 Bob Jones 41-30 on Wednesday, earning the title at this year's Decatur Orthopedic Classic and improving to 14-3 this season.

The Class 4A No. 2 Raiders bested Buckhorn 55-36 earlier in the day before avenging their opening-round loss to the Patriots.

Tournament MVP Ivey Maddox collected a game-high 23 points for Good Hope, while Bailey Tetro (11), Rudi Derrick (five) and Heather Tetro (two) also found the scoring column.

“I was really proud of our effort during this tournament,” Good Hope coach Justin Aby said. “We adapted well today and really brought it defensively to get the win in the championship game. Bob Jones is a great team that makes you work for everything offensively. It was a great team win with hustle on both sides of the court. We can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for our team."

See more local roundup below.

Wednesday, December 29

Varsity Boys

Priceville 72, West Point 60

Jay Lamar: 19 points

Andrew Lynn: 16 points

Kolten Perry: 11 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 58, East Limestone 38

Jaden Winfrey: 14 points

Maci Brown: 12 points

Ally Sharpe: 11 points

Ava McSwain: 11 points

 

Oxford 43, Fairview 38

Emma Garcia: 12 points

Jayla Gorham: 12 points

Morgan Lindsay: 8 points

 

Good Hope 55, Buckhorn 36

Bailey Tetro: 13 points

Ivey Maddox: 13 points

Rudi Derrick: 9 points

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you