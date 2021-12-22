HANCEVILLE — Good Hope built an early lead in the third quarter but couldn't hold off Demopolis, losing 56-42 at Tom Drake Coliseum.
The Raiders (8-5) trailed 26-21 at halftime but opened the second half on a quick 11-0 run to pull ahead of the Tigers by six points (32-26).
Demopolis, however, closed the game on a 30-10 spurt to ultimately seal the victory.
"Not the way we wanted this one to go, but Demopolis is a good basketball team," Good Hope coach Drew Adams said. "We knew we had our work cut out for us missing two starters today, but (that's) no excuse for not finishing down the stretch. Time to get healthy and prepare for the studs we're going to see in Florida next week."
Kmal Bell (14 points) and Tanner Malin (12) paced Good Hope offensively.
Tyler Cone (seven), Charlie O'Neil (three), Weston Hancock (two), Canaan Jones (two) and Tucker Malin (two) also contributed.
Cullman's varsity boys, meanwhile, were scheduled to play Pleasant Grove later in the day. However, the contest was cancelled.
See below for local roundup from Wednesday.
Varsity Girls
Cullman 78, Wenonah 39
Ella Collum: 15 points
Ava McSwain: 14 points
Regan Quattlebaum: 13 points
Jaden Winfrey: 12 points
Ally Sharpe: 10 points
