Good Hope’s varsity boys held off Heritage (Tenn.) 52-50 in triple overtime on Wednesday to advance to the championship game of the King of the Smokies Tournament in Pigeon Forge. 

The Raiders (13-3) will play Russell County (Ky.) in the Orange Bracket final at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. 

See local capsules from Wednesday below.

Varsity Boys

Curry 62, Cold Springs 52

Nic Fallin: 20 points

John Mark Smith: 17 points

Cole Bales: 9 points

*West Point Christmas Tournament

**Cold Springs plays Holly Pond on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Vestavia Hills 58, Cullman 52

Tucker Cagle: 13 points

Colton Echols: 12 points

Jake Dorough: 11 points

*Metro Tournament

**Cullman plays Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Fairview 73, Elizabethton 57

Kobe Payne: 19 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 17 points

Bryson Fletcher: 10 points

*King of the Smokies Tournament

**Fairview plays Centennial on Thursday at 12 p.m. (ET)

Good Hope 52, Heritage 50 (3OT)

Eli Clements: 16 points

Kmal Bell: 15 points

Colton Lindsey: 13 points

*King of the Smokies Tournament

**Good Hope plays Russell County on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Decatur 59, Holly Pond 58

Kollin Brown: 23 points

Blake Rickard: 19 points

Gunnar McBee: 7 points

*West Point Christmas Tournament

**Holly Pond plays Cold Springs on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Winston County 58, West Point 57

Ashton Rodgers: 16 points

Kolten Perry: 14 points

JD Cochran: 10 points

*West Point Christmas Tournament

**West Point plays Hatton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Varsity Girls

Addison 65, Russellville 63

Gracie Manley: 30 points

Molly Gilbreath: 15 points

Hadley Butler: 13 points

*West Morgan Holiday Classic

**Addison plays Central Florence on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Good Hope 60, Plainview 40

Rudi Derrick: 19 points

Heather Tetro: 12 points

Ivey Maddox: 11 points

Bailey Tetro: 9 points

*Falcon-Wildcat Classic

**Good Hope plays St. James on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Randolph 45, Holly Pond 43

Emma Earl: 12 points

Maddi Ham: 9 points

Madison Butts: 7 points

*Randolph Holiday Classic

**Holly Pond plays Sylvania on Thursday at 3 p.m.

St. James 57, West Point 49

Liberty Shadix: 16 points

Hallie Wheeler: 15 points

Jaelyn Faulkner: 6 points

*Falcon-Wildcat Classic

**West Point plays Southside-Gadsden on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

