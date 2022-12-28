Good Hope’s varsity boys held off Heritage (Tenn.) 52-50 in triple overtime on Wednesday to advance to the championship game of the King of the Smokies Tournament in Pigeon Forge.
The Raiders (13-3) will play Russell County (Ky.) in the Orange Bracket final at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
See local capsules from Wednesday below.
Varsity Boys
Curry 62, Cold Springs 52
Nic Fallin: 20 points
John Mark Smith: 17 points
Cole Bales: 9 points
*West Point Christmas Tournament
**Cold Springs plays Holly Pond on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Vestavia Hills 58, Cullman 52
Tucker Cagle: 13 points
Colton Echols: 12 points
Jake Dorough: 11 points
*Metro Tournament
**Cullman plays Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Fairview 73, Elizabethton 57
Kobe Payne: 19 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 17 points
Bryson Fletcher: 10 points
*King of the Smokies Tournament
**Fairview plays Centennial on Thursday at 12 p.m. (ET)
Good Hope 52, Heritage 50 (3OT)
Eli Clements: 16 points
Kmal Bell: 15 points
Colton Lindsey: 13 points
*King of the Smokies Tournament
**Good Hope plays Russell County on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. (ET)
Decatur 59, Holly Pond 58
Kollin Brown: 23 points
Blake Rickard: 19 points
Gunnar McBee: 7 points
*West Point Christmas Tournament
**Holly Pond plays Cold Springs on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Winston County 58, West Point 57
Ashton Rodgers: 16 points
Kolten Perry: 14 points
JD Cochran: 10 points
*West Point Christmas Tournament
**West Point plays Hatton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Varsity Girls
Addison 65, Russellville 63
Gracie Manley: 30 points
Molly Gilbreath: 15 points
Hadley Butler: 13 points
*West Morgan Holiday Classic
**Addison plays Central Florence on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Good Hope 60, Plainview 40
Rudi Derrick: 19 points
Heather Tetro: 12 points
Ivey Maddox: 11 points
Bailey Tetro: 9 points
*Falcon-Wildcat Classic
**Good Hope plays St. James on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Randolph 45, Holly Pond 43
Emma Earl: 12 points
Maddi Ham: 9 points
Madison Butts: 7 points
*Randolph Holiday Classic
**Holly Pond plays Sylvania on Thursday at 3 p.m.
St. James 57, West Point 49
Liberty Shadix: 16 points
Hallie Wheeler: 15 points
Jaelyn Faulkner: 6 points
*Falcon-Wildcat Classic
**West Point plays Southside-Gadsden on Thursday at 3 p.m.