VINEMONT — Charlie O’Neil netted a team-high 15 points, Kmal Bell and Tanner Malin each pitched in 11, and Good Hope’s varsity boys scratched out a 61-52 road win over Vinemont on Tuesday night.

The Raiders (5-2) led throughout most of the matchup, but the Eagles made it tough on them during the second half.

Vinemont climbed to within 38-34 midway through the third quarter, but O’Neil — who sank four 3-pointers during the period — helped Good Hope build a nine-point cushion (46-37) heading into the final stanza, where the road team held on for the victory.

“Really proud of Charlie tonight,” Good Hope coach Drew Adams said. “That kid got to the gym each weekday in June at 4 a.m. voluntarily and got shots up until our summer workouts started at 6 a.m. I’m proud to see his hard work starting to pay off.”

Colton Lindsey and Weston Hancock each racked up nine points for the Raiders, while Noah Barnette (four) and Tyler Cone (two) also contributed.

Vinemont’s Kix Johnson led all scorers with 20 points. Isaac Moody added 16.

Jaxon Holcomb (seven), Colby Miller (five) and Toby Hill (four) rounded out the scoring.

“Hats off to coach (Preston) Boyd and his guys,” Adams said. “They battled and made shot after shot. As talented as our group can be, we don’t have a lot of guts right now and aren’t handling adversity as well as we should. We have a huge game with Oneonta on Friday. If we want to win that one, we’ve got to get a lot better these next two days.”

Varsity Girls

% Good Hope 79, Vinemont 26: The Raiders improved to 7-2 this season following a strong showing against the Eagles.

Ivey Maddox claimed a game-high 21 points, with 18 of those coming in the opening quarter to help Good Hope race out to a 30-4 lead. Lexi Collins (10) and Rudi Derrick (10) also reached double figures for coach Justin Aby’s squad.

Bailey Tetro (nine), Desire’ Odachowski (eight), Renee McLeod (seven), Kyndall Seal (six), Heather Tetro (five) and Carly Johnson (three) scored as well.

Maggie Burks, meanwhile, paced Vinemont with 12 points.

Berkley Gable (eight), Raylee Quick (four) and Katelyn Evans (two) also had buckets.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, December 7

Varsity Boys

Guntersville 66, Fairview 45

Kobe Payne: 13 points

Parker Martin: 12 points

 

Hanceville 61, Carbon Hill 53

Brayden Harris: 23 points

Zach Campbell: 19 points

 

Susan Moore 54, Holly Pond 44

Kollin Brown: 19 points

 

Winston County 58, Addison 54

Varsity Girls

Cullman 84, Hayden 63

Jaden Winfrey: 23 points

Ava McSwain: 22 points

Ally Sharpe: 18 points

Regan Quattlebaum: 14 points

 

Fairview 49, Guntersville 48 (OT)

Emma Garcia: 16 points

Sadie Smith: 12 points

Morgan Lindsay: 11 points

* Lindsay made a pair of free throws with 1.9 seconds left for the win

 

Hanceville 44, Carbon Hill 32

Emma Sterling: 14 points

Savana McAnnally: 11 points

Victoria Stanley: 10 points

 

Susan Moore 83, Holly Pond 22

Kaylee Stallings: 5 points

Emma Earl: 5 points

 

Winston County 60, Addison 41

Monday, December 6

Varsity Boys

Jasper 46, Cold Springs 39 (OT)

Seth Williams: 13 points

John Mark Smith: 11 points

 

Hanceville 60, Vinemont 57

Zach Campbell (H): 20 points

Will Calvert (H): 16 points

Toby Hill (V): 14 points

Ryan Stewart (V): 9 points

Jaxon Holcomb (V): 9 points

 

West Morgan 63, West Point 54

Andrew Lynn: 18 points

Jay Lamar: 13 points

Varsity Girls

Jasper 47, Cold Springs 26

Malaya Taylor: 10 points

 

Hanceville 50, Vinemont 38

Savana McAnnally (H): 18 points

Victoria Stanley (H): 14 points

Maggie Burks (V): 11 points

Raylee Quick (V): 11 points

 

West Point 61, West Morgan 37

