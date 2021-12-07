VINEMONT — Charlie O’Neil netted a team-high 15 points, Kmal Bell and Tanner Malin each pitched in 11, and Good Hope’s varsity boys scratched out a 61-52 road win over Vinemont on Tuesday night.
The Raiders (5-2) led throughout most of the matchup, but the Eagles made it tough on them during the second half.
Vinemont climbed to within 38-34 midway through the third quarter, but O’Neil — who sank four 3-pointers during the period — helped Good Hope build a nine-point cushion (46-37) heading into the final stanza, where the road team held on for the victory.
“Really proud of Charlie tonight,” Good Hope coach Drew Adams said. “That kid got to the gym each weekday in June at 4 a.m. voluntarily and got shots up until our summer workouts started at 6 a.m. I’m proud to see his hard work starting to pay off.”
Colton Lindsey and Weston Hancock each racked up nine points for the Raiders, while Noah Barnette (four) and Tyler Cone (two) also contributed.
Vinemont’s Kix Johnson led all scorers with 20 points. Isaac Moody added 16.
Jaxon Holcomb (seven), Colby Miller (five) and Toby Hill (four) rounded out the scoring.
“Hats off to coach (Preston) Boyd and his guys,” Adams said. “They battled and made shot after shot. As talented as our group can be, we don’t have a lot of guts right now and aren’t handling adversity as well as we should. We have a huge game with Oneonta on Friday. If we want to win that one, we’ve got to get a lot better these next two days.”
Varsity Girls
% Good Hope 79, Vinemont 26: The Raiders improved to 7-2 this season following a strong showing against the Eagles.
Ivey Maddox claimed a game-high 21 points, with 18 of those coming in the opening quarter to help Good Hope race out to a 30-4 lead. Lexi Collins (10) and Rudi Derrick (10) also reached double figures for coach Justin Aby’s squad.
Bailey Tetro (nine), Desire’ Odachowski (eight), Renee McLeod (seven), Kyndall Seal (six), Heather Tetro (five) and Carly Johnson (three) scored as well.
Maggie Burks, meanwhile, paced Vinemont with 12 points.
Berkley Gable (eight), Raylee Quick (four) and Katelyn Evans (two) also had buckets.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, December 7
Varsity Boys
Guntersville 66, Fairview 45
Kobe Payne: 13 points
Parker Martin: 12 points
Hanceville 61, Carbon Hill 53
Brayden Harris: 23 points
Zach Campbell: 19 points
Susan Moore 54, Holly Pond 44
Kollin Brown: 19 points
Winston County 58, Addison 54
Varsity Girls
Cullman 84, Hayden 63
Jaden Winfrey: 23 points
Ava McSwain: 22 points
Ally Sharpe: 18 points
Regan Quattlebaum: 14 points
Fairview 49, Guntersville 48 (OT)
Emma Garcia: 16 points
Sadie Smith: 12 points
Morgan Lindsay: 11 points
* Lindsay made a pair of free throws with 1.9 seconds left for the win
Hanceville 44, Carbon Hill 32
Emma Sterling: 14 points
Savana McAnnally: 11 points
Victoria Stanley: 10 points
Susan Moore 83, Holly Pond 22
Kaylee Stallings: 5 points
Emma Earl: 5 points
Winston County 60, Addison 41
Monday, December 6
Varsity Boys
Jasper 46, Cold Springs 39 (OT)
Seth Williams: 13 points
John Mark Smith: 11 points
Hanceville 60, Vinemont 57
Zach Campbell (H): 20 points
Will Calvert (H): 16 points
Toby Hill (V): 14 points
Ryan Stewart (V): 9 points
Jaxon Holcomb (V): 9 points
West Morgan 63, West Point 54
Andrew Lynn: 18 points
Jay Lamar: 13 points
Varsity Girls
Jasper 47, Cold Springs 26
Malaya Taylor: 10 points
Hanceville 50, Vinemont 38
Savana McAnnally (H): 18 points
Victoria Stanley (H): 14 points
Maggie Burks (V): 11 points
Raylee Quick (V): 11 points
West Point 61, West Morgan 37
