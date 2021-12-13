Hoops
Tucker Malin drained six fourth-quarter 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points, Tanner Malin put up 18 of his own, and Good Hope’s varsity boys notched an 82-47 road victory versus Holly Pond on Monday night.

Tucker Malin finished with seven 3-pointers in the contest to help the Raiders improve to 6-3 this season.

Noah Barnette (14) also reached double figures for Good Hope, which outscored the Broncos 62-32 after the first quarter and made 15 long-distance shots in the contest.

Kollin Brown (15) and Blake Rickard (12) were Holly Pond’s top contributors.

See more local roundup below.

Varsity Girls

New Hope 59, Fairview 15

Emma Garcia: 6 points

Good Hope 63, Holly Pond 16

Ivey Maddox (GH): 19 points

Bailey Tetro (GH): 12 points

Heather Tetro (GH): 12 points

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 7 points

Addison 66, Danville 38

Varsity Boys

Fairview 52, New Hope 46

Kobe Payne: 14 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 12 points

Landon Tweedie: 8 points

Danville 48, Addison 46

