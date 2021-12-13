Tucker Malin drained six fourth-quarter 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points, Tanner Malin put up 18 of his own, and Good Hope’s varsity boys notched an 82-47 road victory versus Holly Pond on Monday night.
Tucker Malin finished with seven 3-pointers in the contest to help the Raiders improve to 6-3 this season.
Noah Barnette (14) also reached double figures for Good Hope, which outscored the Broncos 62-32 after the first quarter and made 15 long-distance shots in the contest.
Kollin Brown (15) and Blake Rickard (12) were Holly Pond’s top contributors.
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Girls
New Hope 59, Fairview 15
Emma Garcia: 6 points
Good Hope 63, Holly Pond 16
Ivey Maddox (GH): 19 points
Bailey Tetro (GH): 12 points
Heather Tetro (GH): 12 points
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 7 points
Addison 66, Danville 38
Varsity Boys
Fairview 52, New Hope 46
Kobe Payne: 14 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 12 points
Landon Tweedie: 8 points
Danville 48, Addison 46
