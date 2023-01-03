GOOD HOPE — Neither Good Hope nor Cold Springs had suffered a loss entering Tuesday’s county clash that matched teams sitting atop their respective classifications.
Following 32 minutes of pristine basketball, however, the Lady Raiders changed that particular narrative and put those standing in their way the rest of the season on notice.
Bailey Tetro recorded a game-high 26 points, the Red and White defense smothered the road squad throughout the contest, and Class 4A No. 1 Good Hope improved to 19-0 following a 66-23 home victory over the 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles.
Coach Justin Aby’s squad, which boasted 19-7, 37-10 and 59-18 leads at the quarter breaks, pushed the pace from the outset, forcing numerous turnovers and parlaying them into transition buckets.
“First off, Tammy does a wonderful job at Cold Springs, and I truly believe that team has a good chance to go to the Final Four in 2A,” Aby said. “As far as us, I thought the difference was defensively. We’ve got girls who take pride in playing defense. That’s where it starts for us. When we get stops, we’re able to push it and do well in transition.”
Rudi Derrick joined Bailey Tetro in double figures with 10 points, while Ivey Maddox (nine), Lexi Collins (seven), Bailey Keef (four), Heather Tetro (four), Charly Johnson (four) and Jolee McHan (two) also contributed.
With the win, Good Hope officially clinched the top seed for this year’s Cullman County Tournament.
“When this team comes out, plays for each other, makes the extra pass and turns down a good shot for a great shot, they’re fun to watch,” Aby said. “They’re a hard team to stop when they play like that. They’re a very unselfish team, and I’m proud of them for that.”
The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, dropped to 15-1 following the loss.
Malaya Taylor notched five points, while Maci Brown, Abby Livingston and Kenady Graves each had four.
Ella Bruer and Ella Dickerson rounded out the scoring with three apiece.
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 57, Cold Springs 36
Colton Lindsey provided a team-high 15 points, Dakota Overton and Kmal Bell added nine apiece, and the Raiders took control in the second half on Tuesday to defeat the Eagles and improve to 14-5 this season.
Good Hope led just 25-18 at halftime but used a 22-11 third quarter to pull away.
Weston Hancock (eight), Jacob Haynes (seven), Ace Stricklin (five), Tyler Cone (two) and Colten Whatley (two) also scored for coach Drew Adams’ squad.
Nic Fallin, meanwhile, paced Cold Springs with a game-high 17 points.
Cameron Nunn (six), Seth Ingram (four), Cole Bales (three), John Mark Smith (three) and Ty Peppers (three) rounded out the offensive contributions.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday — January 3
Varsity Boys
Holly Pond 52, West Point 44
Carson Ryan (HP): 11 points
Kollin Brown (HP): 10 points
Blake Rickard (HP): 10 points
Ashton Rodgers (WP): 14 points
Kolten Perry (WP): 10 points
Vinemont 55, St. Bernard 34
Isaiah Jones (V): 18 points
Jaxon Holcomb (V): 7 points
Dawson Wilhite (V): 7 points
Jack Janaszak (SB): 19 points
Varsity Girls
Vinemont 64, St. Bernard 29
Maggie Burks (V): 16 points
Reagan Robinson (V): 11 points
Raylee Quick (V): 10 points
West Point 67, Holly Pond 40
Laklin Shadix (WP): 21 points
Liberty Shadix (WP): 16 points
Hallie Wheeler (WP): 12 points
Jaelyn Faulkner (WP): 9 points
Emma Earl (HP): 9 points
Madison Butts (HP): 7 points
Monday — January 2
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 61, Lauderdale County 52
Bailey Tetro: 16 points
Heather Tetro: 15 points
Ivey Maddox: 14 points
Ramsay 61, Vinemont 24
Whitney Quick: 11 points
Varsity Boys
Lauderdale County 64, Good Hope 58
Colton Lindsey: 18 points
Kmal Bell: 14 points
Tyler Cone: 10 points
Friday — December 30
Varsity Boys
Cullman 75, Oak Mountain 51
Jake Dorough: 23 points
Colton Echols: 11 points
Landon Tweedie: 10 points
*Metro Tournament
Varsity Girls
James Clemens 66, Fairview 64
Darby Nichols: 15 points
Emma Garcia: 12 points
Jayla Gorham: 10 points
*Athens Border Wars
Good Hope 61, Southside-Gadsden 29
Bailey Tetro: 23 points
Ivey Maddox: 18 points
Rudi Derrick: 12 points
*Falcon-Wildcat Classic