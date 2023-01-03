GOOD HOPE — Neither Good Hope nor Cold Springs had suffered a loss entering Tuesday’s county clash that matched teams sitting atop their respective classifications.

Following 32 minutes of pristine basketball, however, the Lady Raiders changed that particular narrative and put those standing in their way the rest of the season on notice.

Bailey Tetro recorded a game-high 26 points, the Red and White defense smothered the road squad throughout the contest, and Class 4A No. 1 Good Hope improved to 19-0 following a 66-23 home victory over the 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles.

Coach Justin Aby’s squad, which boasted 19-7, 37-10 and 59-18 leads at the quarter breaks, pushed the pace from the outset, forcing numerous turnovers and parlaying them into transition buckets.

“First off, Tammy does a wonderful job at Cold Springs, and I truly believe that team has a good chance to go to the Final Four in 2A,” Aby said. “As far as us, I thought the difference was defensively. We’ve got girls who take pride in playing defense. That’s where it starts for us. When we get stops, we’re able to push it and do well in transition.”

Rudi Derrick joined Bailey Tetro in double figures with 10 points, while Ivey Maddox (nine), Lexi Collins (seven), Bailey Keef (four), Heather Tetro (four), Charly Johnson (four) and Jolee McHan (two) also contributed.

With the win, Good Hope officially clinched the top seed for this year’s Cullman County Tournament.

“When this team comes out, plays for each other, makes the extra pass and turns down a good shot for a great shot, they’re fun to watch,” Aby said. “They’re a hard team to stop when they play like that. They’re a very unselfish team, and I’m proud of them for that.”

The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, dropped to 15-1 following the loss.

Malaya Taylor notched five points, while Maci Brown, Abby Livingston and Kenady Graves each had four.

Ella Bruer and Ella Dickerson rounded out the scoring with three apiece.

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 57, Cold Springs 36

Colton Lindsey provided a team-high 15 points, Dakota Overton and Kmal Bell added nine apiece, and the Raiders took control in the second half on Tuesday to defeat the Eagles and improve to 14-5 this season.

Good Hope led just 25-18 at halftime but used a 22-11 third quarter to pull away.

Weston Hancock (eight), Jacob Haynes (seven), Ace Stricklin (five), Tyler Cone (two) and Colten Whatley (two) also scored for coach Drew Adams’ squad.

Nic Fallin, meanwhile, paced Cold Springs with a game-high 17 points.

Cameron Nunn (six), Seth Ingram (four), Cole Bales (three), John Mark Smith (three) and Ty Peppers (three) rounded out the offensive contributions.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday — January 3

Varsity Boys

Holly Pond 52, West Point 44

Carson Ryan (HP): 11 points

Kollin Brown (HP): 10 points

Blake Rickard (HP): 10 points

Ashton Rodgers (WP): 14 points

Kolten Perry (WP): 10 points

Vinemont 55, St. Bernard 34

Isaiah Jones (V): 18 points

Jaxon Holcomb (V): 7 points

Dawson Wilhite (V): 7 points

Jack Janaszak (SB): 19 points

Varsity Girls

Vinemont 64, St. Bernard 29

Maggie Burks (V): 16 points

Reagan Robinson (V): 11 points

Raylee Quick (V): 10 points

West Point 67, Holly Pond 40

Laklin Shadix (WP): 21 points

Liberty Shadix (WP): 16 points

Hallie Wheeler (WP): 12 points

Jaelyn Faulkner (WP): 9 points

Emma Earl (HP): 9 points

Madison Butts (HP): 7 points

Monday — January 2

Varsity Girls

Good Hope 61, Lauderdale County 52

Bailey Tetro: 16 points

Heather Tetro: 15 points

Ivey Maddox: 14 points

Ramsay 61, Vinemont 24

Whitney Quick: 11 points

Varsity Boys

Lauderdale County 64, Good Hope 58

Colton Lindsey: 18 points

Kmal Bell: 14 points

Tyler Cone: 10 points

Friday — December 30

Varsity Boys

Cullman 75, Oak Mountain 51

Jake Dorough: 23 points

Colton Echols: 11 points

Landon Tweedie: 10 points

*Metro Tournament

Varsity Girls

James Clemens 66, Fairview 64

Darby Nichols: 15 points

Emma Garcia: 12 points

Jayla Gorham: 10 points

*Athens Border Wars

Good Hope 61, Southside-Gadsden 29

Bailey Tetro: 23 points

Ivey Maddox: 18 points

Rudi Derrick: 12 points

*Falcon-Wildcat Classic

