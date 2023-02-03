Jayla Gorham scored a team-high 21 points, Emma Garcia chipped in 12, and Fairview's varsity girls capped the regular season with a 60-39 home win over Austin on Friday night.
The Lady Aggies improved to 8-16 following the victory.
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Girls
Hazel Green 68, Good Hope 53
Bailey Tetro: 17 points
Ivey Maddox: 12 points
Heather Tetro: 12 points
Charly Johnson: 9 points
Vinemont 55, Southeastern 20
Reagan Robinson: 21 points
Raylee Quick: 13 points
Carley Stephens: 7 points
Varsity Boys
Austin 74, Fairview 44
Kobe Payne: 19 points
Bryson Fletcher: 15 points
Cade Yeager: 7 points
Hazel Green 67, Good Hope 50
Tyler Cone: 11 points
Colton Lindsey: 11 points
Dakota Overton: 9 points
Southeastern 48, Vinemont 44
Isaiah Jones: 12 points
Isaac Moody: 11 points