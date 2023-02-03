Prep Hoops
Jayla Gorham scored a team-high 21 points, Emma Garcia chipped in 12, and Fairview's varsity girls capped the regular season with a 60-39 home win over Austin on Friday night.

The Lady Aggies improved to 8-16 following the victory.

Varsity Girls 

Hazel Green 68, Good Hope 53

Bailey Tetro: 17 points

Ivey Maddox: 12 points

Heather Tetro: 12 points

Charly Johnson: 9 points

Vinemont 55, Southeastern 20

Reagan Robinson: 21 points

Raylee Quick: 13 points

Carley Stephens: 7 points

Varsity Boys

Austin 74, Fairview 44

Kobe Payne: 19 points

Bryson Fletcher: 15 points

Cade Yeager: 7 points

Hazel Green 67, Good Hope 50

Tyler Cone: 11 points

Colton Lindsey: 11 points

Dakota Overton: 9 points

Southeastern 48, Vinemont 44

Isaiah Jones: 12 points

Isaac Moody: 11 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

