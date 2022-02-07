FAIRVIEW — Emma Garcia registered 16 points, Morgan Lindsay and Somer Harris tossed in nine apiece, and Fairview’s varsity girls earned a 61-44 win over Brewer on Monday night to advance to the championship game of the Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament.
The Aggies bounced back in a big way following last week’s 43-17 loss to the Patriots, putting together a fantastic performance this time around to improve to 18-11.
“Last week, they played us man (defense). And we just freaked out,” Lindsay said. “But we went into practice later and worked on it and were able to handle it better tonight.”
Fairview jumped out to a 9-2 lead early following 3-pointers by Sadie Smith, Harris and Garcia.
Brewer, however, controlled the next few minutes to build an 18-12 advantage.
But the Aggies closed the first half on a 15-1 run to surge ahead, and maintained that effort and energy throughout the final 16 minutes to keep the Patriots out of reach.
“We were all making shots tonight, especially Emma,” Lindsay said. “It just feels great. I’m glad this wasn’t our last game of the season, especially since it was at home. I’m glad we came back and dominated.”
Jaycee Aleman and Jayla Gorham joined the scoring club with eight points apiece, while Smith (seven), Reagan Dunkin (two) and Abby Davis (two) rounded out the offensive contributions for coach Justin Billings’ squad.
Fairview will play at No. 5 Guntersville on Thursday at 6 p.m.
"I'm proud of the girls," Billings said. "Tonight is the first time we've played a complete game in a very long time. We got after it on defense, and that gave us life on the offensive end. It's a good win against a good team, but now we have to refocus and get ready for a good Guntersville team."
Varsity Boys
% Fairview 52, Brewer 27: The Aggies took control from the opening tip on Monday night, breezing to a win over the Patriots to advance to the title game of the Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament.
Fairview, which improved to 15-10, never trailed in the contest, claiming a 28-11 halftime lead on the back of some tough defense. Brewer, however, scored the first nine points of the third quarter to trim its deficit to eight and force a timeout from the Aggies.
Coach David Martin’s team responded with a 22-0 run to squash any thoughts of a comeback.
"We had to get refocused a little bit,” Martin said. "We kind of took things for granted. I told them Brewer was going to come out (in the second half) and fight. We kind of had to weather the storm and get back to what we were doing in the first half. We got our groove back toward the end of the third and early in the fourth and did what we had to do to win the game."
Cylas Yarbrough (15) and Landon Tweedie (10) provided the top outings for the Purple and Gold offensively, while Ethan Frasier (eight), Cade Arnold (six), Kobe Payne (five), Cade Yeager (three), Parker Martin (two), Austin Johnson (two) and Bryson Chamness (one) pitched in as well.
Fairview will play at Guntersville on Friday at 7 p.m.
Monday, February 7
Varsity Girls
Class 1A, Area 12 Tournament
Lynn 71, St. Bernard 17
Stats were unavailable
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Addison 44, Cold Springs 16
Gracie Manley (A): 17 points
Molly Gilbreath (A): 8 points
Bracie Rodgers (A): 7 points
Ella Bruer (CS): 6 points
* Addison at Winston County, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
Holly Pond 42, Brindlee Mountain 32
Kamryn Tankersley: 16 points
Maddi Ham: 12 points
* Holly Pond at Susan Moore, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament
Vinemont 49, Danville 33
Whitney Quick: 18 points
Raylee Quick: 11 points
Carly Stephens: 8 points
* Vinemont at Phil Campbell, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Good Hope 63, Hanceville 14
Ivey Maddox (GH): 18 points
Heather Tetro (GH): 11 points
Rudi Derrick (GH): 10 points
Bailey Tetro (GH): 9 points
Desire’ Odachowski (GH): 9 points
Aaliyah Twitty (H): 5 points
Jolee McHan (H): 4 points
* Oneonta at Good Hope, Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Muscle Shoals 50, Cullman 48
Ava McSwain: 22 points
Ella Collum: 11 points
Ally Sharpe: 9 points
* Cullman finishes season at 21-9
Varsity Boys
Class 1A, Area 12 Tournament
Brilliant 49, St. Bernard 43
Stats were unavailable
