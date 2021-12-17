COLD SPRINGS — Morgan Lindsay registered 16 points, Emma Garcia chipped in 14, and Fairview’s varsity girls overcame a slow start on Friday night to pick up a 49-41 road victory against Cold Springs.

The Aggies (11-2) trailed 16-4 after the first quarter but surged in front at halftime (22-21) following a big-time second quarter.

Fairview extended its lead to five points (36-31) entering the final period, and Sadie Smith produced seven of her nine points in the last eight minutes to make sure the Aggies stayed in front.

"Once we got settled in and relaxed a little bit, we were able to step our game up — especially on defense,” Fairview coach Justin Billings said. "The first quarter, we didn’t have any defense. That’s why our offense was down. In the second quarter, we picked up our defense, and that’s what allowed us to get our offense going. In the second half, we just tried to concentrate on the small things. And we were able to pull it out."

Jayla Gorham (four), Jaycee Aleman (three), Kabri Redding (two) and Reagan Dunkin (one) also scored for Fairview.

Ella Bruer, meanwhile, paced the Eagles with 14 points. Ciara Calvert (eight), Erin Bailey (seven), Malaya Taylor (six), Mia Light (three) and Kenady Graves (three) also contributed.

Varsity Boys

% Fairview 41, Cold Springs 35 (OT): Kobe Payne (13) and Landon Tweedie (10) each tallied double figures for the Aggies, who picked up an overtime win against the Eagles to improve to 9-3 this season.

The game stayed close throughout, with the teams deadlocked at 33 entering the extra period.

Payne and Tweedie, however, combined for six points during overtime, and Fairview’s defense held strong when it needed to — helping coach David Martin’s squad come out on top.

“Proud of our guys,” Martin said. “It’s a big win for us, but we still have a lot of work to do. We need to continue to get better each game."

Ethan Frasier (six), Parker Martin (five), Cylas Yarbrough (four) and Austin Johnson (three) joined Payne and Tweedie in the scoring column for Fairview.

Brody Peppers, meanwhile, led Cold Springs with 19 points.

Tanner Kilgo (seven), John Mark Smith (four), Cody Bales (three) and Seth Williams (two) scored as well.

See more local roundup below.

Friday, December 17

Varsity Boys

Cullman 59, Jasper 36

Tucker Gambrill: 13 points

Tucker Apel: 11 points

Tucker Cagle: 10 points

Vinemont 68, St. Bernard 35

Toby Hill (V): 15 points

Jaxon Holcomb (V): 11 points

Noah Douglas (V): 9 points

Nic Fallin (SB): 16 points

José Zatarain (SB): 10 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 49, Jasper 38

Jaden Winfrey: 25 points

Holly Pond 43, Etowah 23

Kaylee Stallings: 20 points

Lauryn Hoffman: 11 points

J.B. Pennington 44, Vinemont 41

Maggie Burks: 15 points

Raylee Quick: 8 points

Thursday, December 16

Varsity Boys

Hanceville 45, Holly Pond 38

Zach Campbell (H): 14 points

Brayden Harris (H): 14 points

Will Calvert (H): 8 points

Kollin Brown (HP): 11 points

Christian Couch (HP): 9 points

Sawyer Olinger (HP): 8 points

Athens Bible 44, Vinemont 37

Kix Johnson: 15 points

Colby Miller: 11 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 65, Grissom 56

Jaden Winfrey: 28 points

Ava McSwain: 14 points

Ally Sharpe: 9 points

Regan Quattlebaum: 8 points

Holly Pond 52, Hanceville 32

Maddi Ham (HP): 24 points

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 12 points

Savana McAnnally (H): 11 points

Emma Sterling (H): 8 points

Vinemont 56, Athens Bible 38

Whitney Quick: 19 points

Raylee Quick: 12 points

Reagan Robinson: 8 points

West Point 66, Lawrence County 47

Liberty Shadix: 18 points

Ryleigh Jones: 14 points

Hallie Wheeler: 13 points

Laklin Shadix: 12 points

Wednesday, December 15

Varsity Boys

Cullman 87, Hayden 47

Tucker Gambrill: 37 points

Kase Nixon: 10 points

