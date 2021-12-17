COLD SPRINGS — Morgan Lindsay registered 16 points, Emma Garcia chipped in 14, and Fairview’s varsity girls overcame a slow start on Friday night to pick up a 49-41 road victory against Cold Springs.
The Aggies (11-2) trailed 16-4 after the first quarter but surged in front at halftime (22-21) following a big-time second quarter.
Fairview extended its lead to five points (36-31) entering the final period, and Sadie Smith produced seven of her nine points in the last eight minutes to make sure the Aggies stayed in front.
"Once we got settled in and relaxed a little bit, we were able to step our game up — especially on defense,” Fairview coach Justin Billings said. "The first quarter, we didn’t have any defense. That’s why our offense was down. In the second quarter, we picked up our defense, and that’s what allowed us to get our offense going. In the second half, we just tried to concentrate on the small things. And we were able to pull it out."
Jayla Gorham (four), Jaycee Aleman (three), Kabri Redding (two) and Reagan Dunkin (one) also scored for Fairview.
Ella Bruer, meanwhile, paced the Eagles with 14 points. Ciara Calvert (eight), Erin Bailey (seven), Malaya Taylor (six), Mia Light (three) and Kenady Graves (three) also contributed.
Varsity Boys
% Fairview 41, Cold Springs 35 (OT): Kobe Payne (13) and Landon Tweedie (10) each tallied double figures for the Aggies, who picked up an overtime win against the Eagles to improve to 9-3 this season.
The game stayed close throughout, with the teams deadlocked at 33 entering the extra period.
Payne and Tweedie, however, combined for six points during overtime, and Fairview’s defense held strong when it needed to — helping coach David Martin’s squad come out on top.
“Proud of our guys,” Martin said. “It’s a big win for us, but we still have a lot of work to do. We need to continue to get better each game."
Ethan Frasier (six), Parker Martin (five), Cylas Yarbrough (four) and Austin Johnson (three) joined Payne and Tweedie in the scoring column for Fairview.
Brody Peppers, meanwhile, led Cold Springs with 19 points.
Tanner Kilgo (seven), John Mark Smith (four), Cody Bales (three) and Seth Williams (two) scored as well.
See more local roundup below.
Friday, December 17
Varsity Boys
Cullman 59, Jasper 36
Tucker Gambrill: 13 points
Tucker Apel: 11 points
Tucker Cagle: 10 points
Vinemont 68, St. Bernard 35
Toby Hill (V): 15 points
Jaxon Holcomb (V): 11 points
Noah Douglas (V): 9 points
Nic Fallin (SB): 16 points
José Zatarain (SB): 10 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 49, Jasper 38
Jaden Winfrey: 25 points
Holly Pond 43, Etowah 23
Kaylee Stallings: 20 points
Lauryn Hoffman: 11 points
J.B. Pennington 44, Vinemont 41
Maggie Burks: 15 points
Raylee Quick: 8 points
Thursday, December 16
Varsity Boys
Hanceville 45, Holly Pond 38
Zach Campbell (H): 14 points
Brayden Harris (H): 14 points
Will Calvert (H): 8 points
Kollin Brown (HP): 11 points
Christian Couch (HP): 9 points
Sawyer Olinger (HP): 8 points
Athens Bible 44, Vinemont 37
Kix Johnson: 15 points
Colby Miller: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 65, Grissom 56
Jaden Winfrey: 28 points
Ava McSwain: 14 points
Ally Sharpe: 9 points
Regan Quattlebaum: 8 points
Holly Pond 52, Hanceville 32
Maddi Ham (HP): 24 points
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 12 points
Savana McAnnally (H): 11 points
Emma Sterling (H): 8 points
Vinemont 56, Athens Bible 38
Whitney Quick: 19 points
Raylee Quick: 12 points
Reagan Robinson: 8 points
West Point 66, Lawrence County 47
Liberty Shadix: 18 points
Ryleigh Jones: 14 points
Hallie Wheeler: 13 points
Laklin Shadix: 12 points
Wednesday, December 15
Varsity Boys
Cullman 87, Hayden 47
Tucker Gambrill: 37 points
Kase Nixon: 10 points
