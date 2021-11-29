Fairview’s varsity girls basketball team took down J.B. Pennington 46-26 on Monday night, improving to 6-0 on the season following the win inside Joe Shults Gymnasium.
Morgan Lindsay scored a team-high 19 points for the Aggies. Emma Garcia and Kabri Redding were next in line with eight apiece, while Somer Harris (six) and Reagan Dunkin (five) also contributed.
See more local roundup from Monday night below.
Varsity Girls
Deshler 76, West Point 65
Summer Mendoza: 23 points
Ryleigh Jones: 22 points
Braelee Quinn: 17 points
Holly Pond 47, Vinemont 41
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 9 points
Maddi Ham (HP): 9 points
Lauryn Hoffman (HP): 8 points
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 8 points
Whitney Quick (V): 12 points
Raylee Quick (V): 8 points
Good Hope 57, Cold Springs 17
Rudi Derrick (GH): 16 points
Heather Tetro (GH): 15 points
Bailey Tetro (GH): 11 points
Ivey Maddox (GH): 8 points
Erin Bailey (CS): 6 points
Varsity Boys
Deshler 63, West Point 60
Kolten Perry: 19 points
Andrew Lynn: 12 points
Sam Wheeler: 9 points
Jay Lamar: 8 points
Fairview 78, J.B. Pennington 52
Cylas Yarbrough: 16 points
Kobe Payne: 14 points
Cade Arnold: 12 points
Landon Tweedie: 11 points
Good Hope 72, Cold Springs 60
Tanner Malin (GH): 23 points
Kmal Bell (GH): 17 points
Noah Barnette (GH): 15 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 23 points
Tanner Kilgo (CS): 12 points
Brody Peppers (CS): 12 points
Holly Pond 74, Vinemont 59
Kollin Brown (HP): 30 points
Gunnar McBee (HP): 15 points
Blake Rickard (HP): 11 points
Colby Miller (V): 22 points
Ryan Stewart (V): 18 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.