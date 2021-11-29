Hoops
Fairview’s varsity girls basketball team took down J.B. Pennington 46-26 on Monday night, improving to 6-0 on the season following the win inside Joe Shults Gymnasium.

Morgan Lindsay scored a team-high 19 points for the Aggies. Emma Garcia and Kabri Redding were next in line with eight apiece, while Somer Harris (six) and Reagan Dunkin (five) also contributed.

See more local roundup from Monday night below.

Varsity Girls

Deshler 76, West Point 65

Summer Mendoza: 23 points

Ryleigh Jones: 22 points

Braelee Quinn: 17 points

Holly Pond 47, Vinemont 41

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 9 points

Maddi Ham (HP): 9 points

Lauryn Hoffman (HP): 8 points

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 8 points

Whitney Quick (V): 12 points

Raylee Quick (V): 8 points

Good Hope 57, Cold Springs 17

Rudi Derrick (GH): 16 points

Heather Tetro (GH): 15 points

Bailey Tetro (GH): 11 points

Ivey Maddox (GH): 8 points

Erin Bailey (CS): 6 points

Varsity Boys

Deshler 63, West Point 60

Kolten Perry: 19 points

Andrew Lynn: 12 points

Sam Wheeler: 9 points

Jay Lamar: 8 points

Fairview 78, J.B. Pennington 52

Cylas Yarbrough: 16 points

Kobe Payne: 14 points

Cade Arnold: 12 points

Landon Tweedie: 11 points

Good Hope 72, Cold Springs 60

Tanner Malin (GH): 23 points

Kmal Bell (GH): 17 points

Noah Barnette (GH): 15 points

John Mark Smith (CS): 23 points

Tanner Kilgo (CS): 12 points

Brody Peppers (CS): 12 points

Holly Pond 74, Vinemont 59

Kollin Brown (HP): 30 points

Gunnar McBee (HP): 15 points

Blake Rickard (HP): 11 points

Colby Miller (V): 22 points

Ryan Stewart (V): 18 points

