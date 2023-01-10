HANCEVILLE — Despite a quick start and game-high 28 points from Brayden Harris, Hanceville’s varsity boys fell to Etowah 84-79 on Tuesday night.

The Class 4A No. 5 Bulldogs (16-4) led 26-12 after the first quarter and 48-35 at halftime, but the Blue Devils put together a superb third quarter to pull to within one (57-56) and ultimately built a 70-63 advantage midway through the final period.

Hanceville, however, eventually made it 75-74 following a 4-point play from Harris and two free throws by Zach Campbell before the road team responded with a quick 6-0 run to push its lead back to seven in the Area 11 clash.

Five key points by Campbell, though, brought the Bulldogs to within 81-79 with 32.3 seconds left.

Unfortunately for coach Stephen Chandler’s squad, that’s as close as it got down the stretch.

Hanceville — thanks to missed free throws by Etowah — had two chances to tie the game but couldn’t convert either opportunity.

The Blue Devils then sank a pair from the charity stripe with less than six seconds remaining to seal the win.

“We played hard tonight, but we turned it over too much in the third quarter,” Chandler said. “We kept fighting and giving ourselves a chance but couldn’t come up with one to pull it off. Hats off to Etowah for knocking down shots and getting back in it and holding on through the end.”

Campbell added 21 points to complement Harris, while Will Calvert (eight), Braxton Broad (six), Noah Jones (five), Carson Garrett (five), Logan Quick (four) and Noah Douglas (two) rounded out the rest of the production.

Varsity Girls

% Etowah 42, Hanceville 32: The Lady Bulldogs fought valiantly throughout Tuesday’s area matchup but could never quite catch the Lady Blue Devils. 

Aaliyah Twitty led Hanceville with 11 points, while Alex Twitty garnered nine. Kate Sterling (four), Mattie Keith (three), Katelynn Boyd (two), Savana McAnnally (two) and Cierra Merriweather (one) rounded out the scoring.

See more Tuesday roundup below.

Varsity Girls 

Cold Springs 74, Locust Fork 63

Maci Brown: 29 points, 9 assists

Ciara Calvert: 16 points

Ella Dickerson: 15 points

Kenady Graves: 14 points

*Teams combined to make 27 3-pointers

Arab 77, Fairview 27

Davi Stidham: 6 points

Jayla Gorham: 5 points

Bug Davis: 5 points

Good Hope 62, West Morgan 14

Ivey Maddox: 15 points

Bailey Tetro: 12 points

Heather Tetro: 11 points

Holly Pond 46, West End 14

Kamryn Tankersley: 12 points

Emma Earl: 7 points

Maggie Nail: 7 points

Vinemont 50, Brindlee Mountain 24

Addison Holcomb: 11 points

Raylee Quick: 11 points

Reagan Robinson: 11 points

West Point 47, Lawrence County 37

Liberty Shadix: 11 points

Laklin Shadix: 11 points

Jaelyn Faulkner: 10 points

Varsity Boys

Locust Fork 49, Cold Springs 27

Nic Fallin: 8 points

John Mark Smith: 8 points

Seth Ingram: 6 points

Arab 66, Fairview 57

Kobe Payne: 24 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 10 points

Colt Fletcher: 9 points

West Morgan 59, Good Hope 53

Kmal Bell: 20 points

Colton Lindsey: 14 points

Jacob Haynes: 8 points

Holly Pond 68, West End 39

Kollin Brown: 20 points

Christian Couch: 10 points

Levi Farr: 10 points

Vinemont 51, Brindlee Mountain 32

Isaiah Jones: 20 points

Ryan Stewart: 10 points

West Point 56, Lawrence County 39

 

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

