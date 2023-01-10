HANCEVILLE — Despite a quick start and game-high 28 points from Brayden Harris, Hanceville’s varsity boys fell to Etowah 84-79 on Tuesday night.
The Class 4A No. 5 Bulldogs (16-4) led 26-12 after the first quarter and 48-35 at halftime, but the Blue Devils put together a superb third quarter to pull to within one (57-56) and ultimately built a 70-63 advantage midway through the final period.
Hanceville, however, eventually made it 75-74 following a 4-point play from Harris and two free throws by Zach Campbell before the road team responded with a quick 6-0 run to push its lead back to seven in the Area 11 clash.
Five key points by Campbell, though, brought the Bulldogs to within 81-79 with 32.3 seconds left.
Unfortunately for coach Stephen Chandler’s squad, that’s as close as it got down the stretch.
Hanceville — thanks to missed free throws by Etowah — had two chances to tie the game but couldn’t convert either opportunity.
The Blue Devils then sank a pair from the charity stripe with less than six seconds remaining to seal the win.
“We played hard tonight, but we turned it over too much in the third quarter,” Chandler said. “We kept fighting and giving ourselves a chance but couldn’t come up with one to pull it off. Hats off to Etowah for knocking down shots and getting back in it and holding on through the end.”
Campbell added 21 points to complement Harris, while Will Calvert (eight), Braxton Broad (six), Noah Jones (five), Carson Garrett (five), Logan Quick (four) and Noah Douglas (two) rounded out the rest of the production.
Varsity Girls
% Etowah 42, Hanceville 32: The Lady Bulldogs fought valiantly throughout Tuesday’s area matchup but could never quite catch the Lady Blue Devils.
Aaliyah Twitty led Hanceville with 11 points, while Alex Twitty garnered nine. Kate Sterling (four), Mattie Keith (three), Katelynn Boyd (two), Savana McAnnally (two) and Cierra Merriweather (one) rounded out the scoring.
See more Tuesday roundup below.
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 74, Locust Fork 63
Maci Brown: 29 points, 9 assists
Ciara Calvert: 16 points
Ella Dickerson: 15 points
Kenady Graves: 14 points
*Teams combined to make 27 3-pointers
Arab 77, Fairview 27
Davi Stidham: 6 points
Jayla Gorham: 5 points
Bug Davis: 5 points
Good Hope 62, West Morgan 14
Ivey Maddox: 15 points
Bailey Tetro: 12 points
Heather Tetro: 11 points
Holly Pond 46, West End 14
Kamryn Tankersley: 12 points
Emma Earl: 7 points
Maggie Nail: 7 points
Vinemont 50, Brindlee Mountain 24
Addison Holcomb: 11 points
Raylee Quick: 11 points
Reagan Robinson: 11 points
West Point 47, Lawrence County 37
Liberty Shadix: 11 points
Laklin Shadix: 11 points
Jaelyn Faulkner: 10 points
Varsity Boys
Locust Fork 49, Cold Springs 27
Nic Fallin: 8 points
John Mark Smith: 8 points
Seth Ingram: 6 points
Arab 66, Fairview 57
Kobe Payne: 24 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 10 points
Colt Fletcher: 9 points
West Morgan 59, Good Hope 53
Kmal Bell: 20 points
Colton Lindsey: 14 points
Jacob Haynes: 8 points
Holly Pond 68, West End 39
Kollin Brown: 20 points
Christian Couch: 10 points
Levi Farr: 10 points
Vinemont 51, Brindlee Mountain 32
Isaiah Jones: 20 points
Ryan Stewart: 10 points
West Point 56, Lawrence County 39