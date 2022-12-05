Prep Hoops
It didn't look good for Cullman's varsity boys late Monday night against Ramsay.

Facing an 11-point deficit well into the fourth quarter, the Bearcats knew they had to dig deep if they wanted to avoid their second loss of the season.

So, that's exactly what Stu Stuedeman's team did.

Garrison Sharpe scored a team-high 26 points -- including the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation -- Tucker Cagle pitched in 15, and the Black and Gold stormed back to defeat the Rams 77-73 in overtime to improve to 8-1 overall.

Cullman chipped away at Ramsay's lead down the stretch -- Kase Nixon, Sam Duskin and Sharpe each drilled 3-pointers to help the cause -- and the Bearcats suddenly found themselves down three with a chance to tie the contest on their final possession.

Enter Sharpe, who knocked down another clutch 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded at the Supreme Courts in Guntersville to send the game into overtime with the score knotted at 68.

The senior guard then sank four free throws in the extra period before a bucket and free throw by Colton Echols put Cullman up 75-72 with 45 seconds remaining.

Ramsay had a couple of chances late, but missed free throws and a big stop by the Bearcats following a turnover allowed Jake Dorough to put it away at the free-throw line with 0.6 seconds left on the clock.

Echols joined Sharpe and Cagle in double figures with 10 points, while Dorough (nine), Nixon (eight), Duskin (five), Nate Zills (two) and Brodie Banister (two) also contributed important baskets.

See more local roundup from Monday below.

Varsity Boys

Hanceville 64, Cold Springs 43

Brayden Harris (H): 13 points

Zach Campbell (H): 11 points

Noah Jones (H): 10 points

Nic Fallin (CS): 17 points

Cole Bales (CS): 11 points

Cameron Nunn (CS): 8 points

Vinemont 57, Southeastern 35

Isaiah Jones: 16 points

Ryan Stewart: 16 points

Isaac Moody: 14 points

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 59, Hanceville 22

Ciara Calvert (CS): 15 points

Maci Brown (CS): 15 points

Ella Bruer (CS): 9 points

Ella Dickerson (CS): 9 points

Aaliyah Twitty (H): 7 points

Katelynn Boyd (H): 7 points

Vinemont 61, Southeastern 31

Caroline Miller: 13 points

Reagan Robinson: 10 points

Carley Stephens: 9 points

Morgan Flanagan: 8 points

