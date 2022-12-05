It didn't look good for Cullman's varsity boys late Monday night against Ramsay.
Facing an 11-point deficit well into the fourth quarter, the Bearcats knew they had to dig deep if they wanted to avoid their second loss of the season.
So, that's exactly what Stu Stuedeman's team did.
Garrison Sharpe scored a team-high 26 points -- including the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation -- Tucker Cagle pitched in 15, and the Black and Gold stormed back to defeat the Rams 77-73 in overtime to improve to 8-1 overall.
Cullman chipped away at Ramsay's lead down the stretch -- Kase Nixon, Sam Duskin and Sharpe each drilled 3-pointers to help the cause -- and the Bearcats suddenly found themselves down three with a chance to tie the contest on their final possession.
Enter Sharpe, who knocked down another clutch 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded at the Supreme Courts in Guntersville to send the game into overtime with the score knotted at 68.
The senior guard then sank four free throws in the extra period before a bucket and free throw by Colton Echols put Cullman up 75-72 with 45 seconds remaining.
Ramsay had a couple of chances late, but missed free throws and a big stop by the Bearcats following a turnover allowed Jake Dorough to put it away at the free-throw line with 0.6 seconds left on the clock.
Echols joined Sharpe and Cagle in double figures with 10 points, while Dorough (nine), Nixon (eight), Duskin (five), Nate Zills (two) and Brodie Banister (two) also contributed important baskets.
See more local roundup from Monday below.
Varsity Boys
Hanceville 64, Cold Springs 43
Brayden Harris (H): 13 points
Zach Campbell (H): 11 points
Noah Jones (H): 10 points
Nic Fallin (CS): 17 points
Cole Bales (CS): 11 points
Cameron Nunn (CS): 8 points
Vinemont 57, Southeastern 35
Isaiah Jones: 16 points
Ryan Stewart: 16 points
Isaac Moody: 14 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 59, Hanceville 22
Ciara Calvert (CS): 15 points
Maci Brown (CS): 15 points
Ella Bruer (CS): 9 points
Ella Dickerson (CS): 9 points
Aaliyah Twitty (H): 7 points
Katelynn Boyd (H): 7 points
Vinemont 61, Southeastern 31
Caroline Miller: 13 points
Reagan Robinson: 10 points
Carley Stephens: 9 points
Morgan Flanagan: 8 points