It took 48 minutes of hard-nosed, tough-minded, will-to-win basketball to settle Thursday night’s Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament final between Cullman and Hartselle.

When the dust settled, though, the No. 8 Bearcats — no doubt exhausted beyond belief — found just enough energy within themselves to celebrate a well-earned victory.

Tucker Cagle corralled a game-high 27 points, Garrison Sharpe joined him in double figures with 13, and the Black and Gold outlasted Hartselle 72-70 in a four-overtime thriller to claim the area tournament title.

“These types of wins don’t happen without a bunch of guys who have poured everything into this sport and the team,” Cagle said. “I’m so proud of the guys and the never-quit attitude we had for 48 minutes. We are going to celebrate this win tonight but get back to work tomorrow.”

The Bearcats (25-5) led throughout the matchup, but the Tigers erased a double-digit deficit in the second half to send the game to its first extra period tied at 55.

And on and on it went.

The teams emerged from the first OT tied at 59 and the second OT tied at 62.

In the third overtime, the Bearcats boasted a 68-65 lead before Hartselle’s Kiah Key knotted the score once again with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Cullman then held a 70-68 advantage late in the fourth overtime and extended it to 72-68 following a bucket by Jake Dorough with 1:01 remaining.

The Tigers quickly answered at the free-throw line to make it a two-point game again, and Cullman missed a couple of free throws of its own down the stretch to give the home team one last chance.

Key’s floater, however, rimmed out, and the Bearcats pulled down the final rebound as time expired.

Nate Zills (eight), Kase Nixon (six), Sam Duskin (five), Evan Wilson (five), Dorough (four) and Landon Tweedie (four) also contributed for Cullman, which will host Clay-Chalkville in the sub-regional round next Tuesday.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday — February 9

Varsity Girls

Class 1A — Area 13 Tournament

Addison 38, Sumiton Christian 32

Molly Gilbreath: 18 points

Gracie Manley: 16 points

*Addison (21-10) vs. Hubbertville/Marion County in sub-regionals

Class 2A — Area 13 Tournament

Decatur Heritage 58, Holly Pond 36

Maggie Nail: 8 points

Samantha Giles: 8 points

*Holly Pond (14-15) at Lindsay Lane in sub-regionals

Class 3A — Area 13 Tournament

Susan Moore 78, Vinemont 46

Whitney Quick: 12 points

Carley Stephens: 9 points

Reagan Robinson: 9 points

*Vinemont (17-13) at Plainview in sub-regionals

Class 4A — Area 13 Tournament

Good Hope 62, Priceville 59

Bailey Tetro: 25 points

Ivey Maddox: 20 points

*Good Hope (30-2) vs. Cordova in sub-regionals

Class 5A — Area 15 Tournament

West Point 54, Lawrence County 50

Hailee Wheeler: 16 points

Liberty Shadix: 12 points

Laklin Shadix: 12 points

Camryn Faulkner: 10 points

*West Point (18-11) vs. East Limestone in sub-regionals

Wednesday — February 8

Varsity Boys

Class 5A — Area 15 Tournament

Russellville 71, West Point 27

Jay Lamar: 8 points

Kolten Perry: 7 points

Ashton Rodgers: 7 points

*West Point finishes season 8-18

Varsity Girls

Class 6A — Area 14 Tournament

Hartselle 56, Cullman 35

Ava McSwain: 13 points

Ally Sharpe: 11 points

*Cullman (13-15) at Clay-Chalkville in sub-regionals

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

