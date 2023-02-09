It took 48 minutes of hard-nosed, tough-minded, will-to-win basketball to settle Thursday night’s Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament final between Cullman and Hartselle.
When the dust settled, though, the No. 8 Bearcats — no doubt exhausted beyond belief — found just enough energy within themselves to celebrate a well-earned victory.
Tucker Cagle corralled a game-high 27 points, Garrison Sharpe joined him in double figures with 13, and the Black and Gold outlasted Hartselle 72-70 in a four-overtime thriller to claim the area tournament title.
“These types of wins don’t happen without a bunch of guys who have poured everything into this sport and the team,” Cagle said. “I’m so proud of the guys and the never-quit attitude we had for 48 minutes. We are going to celebrate this win tonight but get back to work tomorrow.”
The Bearcats (25-5) led throughout the matchup, but the Tigers erased a double-digit deficit in the second half to send the game to its first extra period tied at 55.
And on and on it went.
The teams emerged from the first OT tied at 59 and the second OT tied at 62.
In the third overtime, the Bearcats boasted a 68-65 lead before Hartselle’s Kiah Key knotted the score once again with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Cullman then held a 70-68 advantage late in the fourth overtime and extended it to 72-68 following a bucket by Jake Dorough with 1:01 remaining.
The Tigers quickly answered at the free-throw line to make it a two-point game again, and Cullman missed a couple of free throws of its own down the stretch to give the home team one last chance.
Key’s floater, however, rimmed out, and the Bearcats pulled down the final rebound as time expired.
Nate Zills (eight), Kase Nixon (six), Sam Duskin (five), Evan Wilson (five), Dorough (four) and Landon Tweedie (four) also contributed for Cullman, which will host Clay-Chalkville in the sub-regional round next Tuesday.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday — February 9
Varsity Girls
Class 1A — Area 13 Tournament
Addison 38, Sumiton Christian 32
Molly Gilbreath: 18 points
Gracie Manley: 16 points
*Addison (21-10) vs. Hubbertville/Marion County in sub-regionals
Class 2A — Area 13 Tournament
Decatur Heritage 58, Holly Pond 36
Maggie Nail: 8 points
Samantha Giles: 8 points
*Holly Pond (14-15) at Lindsay Lane in sub-regionals
Class 3A — Area 13 Tournament
Susan Moore 78, Vinemont 46
Whitney Quick: 12 points
Carley Stephens: 9 points
Reagan Robinson: 9 points
*Vinemont (17-13) at Plainview in sub-regionals
Class 4A — Area 13 Tournament
Good Hope 62, Priceville 59
Bailey Tetro: 25 points
Ivey Maddox: 20 points
*Good Hope (30-2) vs. Cordova in sub-regionals
Class 5A — Area 15 Tournament
West Point 54, Lawrence County 50
Hailee Wheeler: 16 points
Liberty Shadix: 12 points
Laklin Shadix: 12 points
Camryn Faulkner: 10 points
*West Point (18-11) vs. East Limestone in sub-regionals
Wednesday — February 8
Varsity Boys
Class 5A — Area 15 Tournament
Russellville 71, West Point 27
Jay Lamar: 8 points
Kolten Perry: 7 points
Ashton Rodgers: 7 points
*West Point finishes season 8-18
Varsity Girls
Class 6A — Area 14 Tournament
Hartselle 56, Cullman 35
Ava McSwain: 13 points
Ally Sharpe: 11 points
*Cullman (13-15) at Clay-Chalkville in sub-regionals