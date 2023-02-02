Prep Hoops
Cullman's varsity boys closed out the regular season Thursday night with a 51-44 home victory over Class 3A No. 3 Plainview.

The Class 6A No. 8 Bearcats (23-5) trailed 28-24 at halftime but held the Bears (24-6) to just 16 points over the final 16 minutes to seal the victory on Senior Night.

Garrison Sharpe (13) and Colton Echols (11) provided double-digit scoring outings, while Jake Dorough (nine), Nate Zills (seven), Tucker Cagle (six) and Landon Tweedie (five) also contributed.

Prior to the game, the Bearcats recognized five seniors -- Sharpe, Cagle, Zills, Tweedie and Arden Crane.

Varsity Boys

Hanceville 52, Cold Springs 33

Brayden Harris (H): 15 points

Logan Quick (H): 9 points

Noah Jones (H): 8 points

Nic Fallin (CS): 12 points

John Mark Smith (CS): 10 points

Jasper 73, Fairview 62

Kobe Payne: 26 points

Bryson Fletcher: 9 points

Holly Pond 65, Elkmont 53

Kollin Brown: 25 points

Blake Rickard: 13 points

Gunnar McBee: 10 points

Vinemont 58, Falkville 35

Isaiah Jones: 18 points

Isaac Moody: 11 points

Chayce Sandlin: 10 points

Jaxon Holcomb: 10 points

Dora 64, West Point 59

Kolten Perry: 17 points

Jay Lamar: 16 points

Ashton Rodgers: 11 points

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 54, Hanceville 51

Ciara Calvert (CS): 17 points

Maci Brown (CS): 13 points

Ella Dickerson (CS): 10 points

Kate Sterling (H): 11 points

Alex Twitty (H): 10 points

Savana McAnnally (H): 10 points

Aaliyah Twitty (H): 10 points

Plainview 57, Cullman 47

Vinemont 58, Falkville 41

Whitney Quick: 14 points

Reagan Robinson: 13 points

Carley Stephens: 8 points

West Point 61, Dora 42

Liberty Shadix: 21 points

Jaelyn Faulkner: 11 points

Hallie Wheeler: 10 points

