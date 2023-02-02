Cullman's varsity boys closed out the regular season Thursday night with a 51-44 home victory over Class 3A No. 3 Plainview.
The Class 6A No. 8 Bearcats (23-5) trailed 28-24 at halftime but held the Bears (24-6) to just 16 points over the final 16 minutes to seal the victory on Senior Night.
Garrison Sharpe (13) and Colton Echols (11) provided double-digit scoring outings, while Jake Dorough (nine), Nate Zills (seven), Tucker Cagle (six) and Landon Tweedie (five) also contributed.
Prior to the game, the Bearcats recognized five seniors -- Sharpe, Cagle, Zills, Tweedie and Arden Crane.
Varsity Boys
Hanceville 52, Cold Springs 33
Brayden Harris (H): 15 points
Logan Quick (H): 9 points
Noah Jones (H): 8 points
Nic Fallin (CS): 12 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 10 points
Jasper 73, Fairview 62
Kobe Payne: 26 points
Bryson Fletcher: 9 points
Holly Pond 65, Elkmont 53
Kollin Brown: 25 points
Blake Rickard: 13 points
Gunnar McBee: 10 points
Vinemont 58, Falkville 35
Isaiah Jones: 18 points
Isaac Moody: 11 points
Chayce Sandlin: 10 points
Jaxon Holcomb: 10 points
Dora 64, West Point 59
Kolten Perry: 17 points
Jay Lamar: 16 points
Ashton Rodgers: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 54, Hanceville 51
Ciara Calvert (CS): 17 points
Maci Brown (CS): 13 points
Ella Dickerson (CS): 10 points
Kate Sterling (H): 11 points
Alex Twitty (H): 10 points
Savana McAnnally (H): 10 points
Aaliyah Twitty (H): 10 points
Plainview 57, Cullman 47
Vinemont 58, Falkville 41
Whitney Quick: 14 points
Reagan Robinson: 13 points
Carley Stephens: 8 points
West Point 61, Dora 42
Liberty Shadix: 21 points
Jaelyn Faulkner: 11 points
Hallie Wheeler: 10 points