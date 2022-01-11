Garrison Sharpe notched a team-high 18 points, and Cullman’s varsity boys overcame a slow start to dominate Decatur, 72-46, on Tuesday night.

The Class 6A No. 6 Bearcats (16-2, 2-1 in Area 14) trailed 17-11 after the opening period but quickly found their rhythm thanks in large part to a suffocating defensive performance that helped them grab a 31-21 halftime cushion and ultimately pull away for the comfortable victory. 

Tucker Apel (13), Tucker Cagle (12) and Tucker Gambrill (12) joined Sharpe in double figures, leading a balanced scoring attack from the Black and Gold. Kase Nixon (five), Jamar Kay (three), Max Gambrill (three), Nate Zills (two), Garrett Hall (two) and Colton Echols (two) all recorded baskets as well. 

"I am so proud of our guys," Cullman coach Stu Stuedeman said. "Not only for how they competed but also how they showed up for each other tonight. They could've succumb to the immense pressure felt to succeed, which definitely tripped us up a bit at the beginning of the game. Instead of pointing fingers and blaming each other, they came together, built each other up, kept their heads level and paid attention to doing the little things right."

Varsity Girls

% Cullman 58, Decatur 31: Ava McSwain (17), Jaden Winfrey (15) and Ella Collum (11) produced double-digit outings for the Bearcats, who improved to 16-6 and 1-2 in 6A, Area 14 play following Tuesday night’s victory.

Ally Sharpe (eight), Stella Smith (four) and Regan Quattlebaum (three) also poured in buckets for coach Josh Hembree’s squad, which held a 29-8 lead at halftime en route to the dominant win.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Hembree said. “We have a lot to work on to get better down the stretch, but we took some good steps in that direction tonight."

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, January 11

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 49, Winston County 41

Brody Peppers: 18 points

Cody Bales: 10 points

John Mark Smith: 8 points

 

Good Hope 54, Curry 43

Kmal Bell: 13 points

Tanner Malin: 12 points

Jacob Haynes: 9 points

Tyler Cone: 8 points

 

Brindlee Mountain 49, Holly Pond 46

Kollin Brown: 19 points

Christian Couch: 8 points

 

East Lawrence 75, Vinemont 41

Colby Miller: 23 points

Isaac Moody: 10 points

 

Lawrence County 52, West Point 50

Kolten Perry: 15 points

Sam Wheeler: 15 points

Kanen Trussell: 8 points

 

Varsity Girls

Winston County 61, Cold Springs 55

Ella Bruer: 16 points

Malaya Taylor: 12 points

Mia Light: 10 points

Paizley Whitlow: 9 points

 

Good Hope 73, Curry 20

Rudi Derrick: 15 points

Ivey Maddox: 13 points

Heather Tetro: 12 points

Desire’ Odachowski: 10 points

 

Holly Pond 33, Brindlee Mountain 32

Maddi Ham: 12 points

Kaylee Stallings: 8 points

* Ham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds left

 

Vinemont 66, East Lawrence 52

Maggie Burks: 24 points

Whitney Quick: 18 points

Raylee Quick: 11 points

* Trio combined to hit 14 3-pointers

 

West Point 55, Lawrence County 50 (OT)

Ryleigh Jones: 27 points

Summer Mendoza: 11 points

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you