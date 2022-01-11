Garrison Sharpe notched a team-high 18 points, and Cullman’s varsity boys overcame a slow start to dominate Decatur, 72-46, on Tuesday night.
The Class 6A No. 6 Bearcats (16-2, 2-1 in Area 14) trailed 17-11 after the opening period but quickly found their rhythm thanks in large part to a suffocating defensive performance that helped them grab a 31-21 halftime cushion and ultimately pull away for the comfortable victory.
Tucker Apel (13), Tucker Cagle (12) and Tucker Gambrill (12) joined Sharpe in double figures, leading a balanced scoring attack from the Black and Gold. Kase Nixon (five), Jamar Kay (three), Max Gambrill (three), Nate Zills (two), Garrett Hall (two) and Colton Echols (two) all recorded baskets as well.
"I am so proud of our guys," Cullman coach Stu Stuedeman said. "Not only for how they competed but also how they showed up for each other tonight. They could've succumb to the immense pressure felt to succeed, which definitely tripped us up a bit at the beginning of the game. Instead of pointing fingers and blaming each other, they came together, built each other up, kept their heads level and paid attention to doing the little things right."
Varsity Girls
% Cullman 58, Decatur 31: Ava McSwain (17), Jaden Winfrey (15) and Ella Collum (11) produced double-digit outings for the Bearcats, who improved to 16-6 and 1-2 in 6A, Area 14 play following Tuesday night’s victory.
Ally Sharpe (eight), Stella Smith (four) and Regan Quattlebaum (three) also poured in buckets for coach Josh Hembree’s squad, which held a 29-8 lead at halftime en route to the dominant win.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Hembree said. “We have a lot to work on to get better down the stretch, but we took some good steps in that direction tonight."
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, January 11
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 49, Winston County 41
Brody Peppers: 18 points
Cody Bales: 10 points
John Mark Smith: 8 points
Good Hope 54, Curry 43
Kmal Bell: 13 points
Tanner Malin: 12 points
Jacob Haynes: 9 points
Tyler Cone: 8 points
Brindlee Mountain 49, Holly Pond 46
Kollin Brown: 19 points
Christian Couch: 8 points
East Lawrence 75, Vinemont 41
Colby Miller: 23 points
Isaac Moody: 10 points
Lawrence County 52, West Point 50
Kolten Perry: 15 points
Sam Wheeler: 15 points
Kanen Trussell: 8 points
Varsity Girls
Winston County 61, Cold Springs 55
Ella Bruer: 16 points
Malaya Taylor: 12 points
Mia Light: 10 points
Paizley Whitlow: 9 points
Good Hope 73, Curry 20
Rudi Derrick: 15 points
Ivey Maddox: 13 points
Heather Tetro: 12 points
Desire’ Odachowski: 10 points
Holly Pond 33, Brindlee Mountain 32
Maddi Ham: 12 points
Kaylee Stallings: 8 points
* Ham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds left
Vinemont 66, East Lawrence 52
Maggie Burks: 24 points
Whitney Quick: 18 points
Raylee Quick: 11 points
* Trio combined to hit 14 3-pointers
West Point 55, Lawrence County 50 (OT)
Ryleigh Jones: 27 points
Summer Mendoza: 11 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.