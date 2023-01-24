Prep Hoops
Cullman’s varsity girls corralled a 50-30 victory over Decatur, while the Class 6A No. 8 Black and Gold completed the Area 14 sweep later Tuesday night following a 70-42 win over the Red Raiders.

The Lady Bearcats improved to 12-10 following the home triumph, while Cullman’s boys moved to 20-4.

See capsules and other local roundup below.

Tuesday — January 24

Varsity Boys

Cullman 70, Decatur 42

Jake Dorough: 19 points

Tucker Cagle: 12 points

Sam Duskin: 12 points

Colton Echols: 8 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 50, Decatur 30

Ava McSwain: 18 points

Carly Mills: 10 points

Morgan Grimmett: 8 points

Monday — January 23

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 74, Marion County 61

Kmal Bell: 16 points

Jacob Haynes: 12 points

Colton Lindsey: 12 points

Tyler Cone: 11 points

Varsity Girls

Good Hope 79, Marion County 24

Ivey Maddox: 21 points

Rudi Derrick: 13 points

Bailey Tetro: 10 points

