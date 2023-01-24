Cullman’s varsity girls corralled a 50-30 victory over Decatur, while the Class 6A No. 8 Black and Gold completed the Area 14 sweep later Tuesday night following a 70-42 win over the Red Raiders.
The Lady Bearcats improved to 12-10 following the home triumph, while Cullman’s boys moved to 20-4.
See capsules and other local roundup below.
Tuesday — January 24
Varsity Boys
Cullman 70, Decatur 42
Jake Dorough: 19 points
Tucker Cagle: 12 points
Sam Duskin: 12 points
Colton Echols: 8 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 50, Decatur 30
Ava McSwain: 18 points
Carly Mills: 10 points
Morgan Grimmett: 8 points
Monday — January 23
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 74, Marion County 61
Kmal Bell: 16 points
Jacob Haynes: 12 points
Colton Lindsey: 12 points
Tyler Cone: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 79, Marion County 24
Ivey Maddox: 21 points
Rudi Derrick: 13 points
Bailey Tetro: 10 points