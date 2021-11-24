Tucker Apel and Tucker Gambrill combined for 26 points, Cullman’s defense turned in a superb performance, and the Bearcats beat Sylacauga 53-36 to win the Red & White Turkey Shootout at Central Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.
Cullman (5-0) raced out to a commanding 32-9 halftime lead against the Aggies and never looked back.
Apel (14) and Gambrill (12) finished in double figures, while Garrison Sharpe (eight), Tucker Cagle (five), Sam Duskin (four), Jamar Kay (three), Colton Echols (three), Kase Nixon (two) and Nate Zills (two) also contributed offensively for the Black and Gold. Gambrill eclipsed 1,000 career points during the contest.
See more local roundup below:
Varsity Girls
Cullman 76, Fyffe 38
Jaden Winfrey: 27 points
Ally Sharpe: 22 points
East Limestone 46, Cold Springs 42
