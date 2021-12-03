Cullman took Winfield’s best shot on Friday night.

The Bearcats, though, made the plays needed down the stretch to come out on top.

Tucker Cagle scored 20 points, Tucker Gambrill tossed in 19, and the Bearcats improved to 7-0 following a 79-68 home win over the Pirates.

The fast-paced game was close throughout before Gambrill and Jamar Kay each made a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers to give the Bearcats some breathing room (54-45) heading into the final period.

Winfield, however, clawed back and cut its deficit to 57-55 early in the quarter, forcing a Cullman timeout.

But Stu Stuedeman’s squad answered the bell after that, closing the contest with a 22-13 run to pull away.

"We haven’t had much adversity since the third quarter at Austin,” Stuedeman said. "So it was really good for our group to face some adversity in front of the whole community and with a lot of pressure on them. They responded very well. It’s a testament to our style of play and our depth and our core values and everything we work on every single day as a team. I’m really proud of how they responded there."

Kay (12) and Colton Echols (10) also reached double figures for the Black and Gold.

Garrison Sharpe (seven), Tucker Apel (six), Kase Nixon (three) and Nate Zills (two) also contributed.

Varsity Girls

% Cullman 80, Winfield 18: Jaden Winfrey (21), Ava McSwain (19) and Ally Sharpe (17) each recorded double figures on Friday night, helping the Lady Bearcats dominate en route to their sixth straight victory.

Cullman (8-2) held a 27-4 advantage after the first quarter and led 51-12 at halftime.

Carly Mills (eight), Regan Quattlebaum (seven), Alli Grace Hembree (four), Maci Brown (two) and Ella Collum (two) also contributed offensively.

“I’m excited about where the girls are right now,” Cullman coach Josh Hembree said. “They continue to work hard for each other and get better. They’re playing with a ton of unselfishness and confidence on offense, and great energy and toughness on defense. These girls love each other and hold each other accountable on and off the court. The expectations will continue to be high for them this year."

See more local roundup below.

Friday, December 3

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 48, Winston County 18

Tanner Kilgo: 20 points

Brody Peppers: 14 points

 

DAR 72, Fairview 63

Landon Tweedie: 14 points

Kobe Payne: 14 points

Ethan Frasier: 13 points

 

Brindlee Mountain 55, Holly Pond 40

Kollin Brown: 10 points

Nate Carter: 9 points

 

Danville 58, Vinemont 50

Kix Johnson: 22 points

Toby Hill: 10 points

 

West Point 71, Brewer 60

Andrew Lynn: 19 points

Kanen Trussell: 12 points

Jay Lamar: 10 points

Varsity Girls

Fairview 63, DAR 46

Emma Garcia: 24 points

Morgan Lindsay: 8 points

Sadie Smith: 8 points

 

Holly Pond 56, Brindlee Mountain 41

Kaylee Stallings: 22 points

Maddi Ham: 16 points

Kamryn Tankersley: 11 points

 

Danville 71, Vinemont 40

Whitney Quick: 16 points

Maggie Burks: 12 points

 

West Point 55, Brewer 36

Thursday, December 2

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 56, Curry 38

Tanner Malin: 19 points

Kmal Bell: 8 points

Colton Lindsey: 8 points

 

Addison 63, Oakwood Academy 57

Eli Howse: 32 points

Varsity Girls

Good Hope 83, Curry 16

Heather Tetro: 20 points

Desire’ Odachowski: 13 points

Rudi Derrick: 13 points

Ivey Maddox: 11 points

Bailey Tetro: 10 points

 

Addison 75, Oakwood Academy 23

