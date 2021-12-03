Cullman took Winfield’s best shot on Friday night.
The Bearcats, though, made the plays needed down the stretch to come out on top.
Tucker Cagle scored 20 points, Tucker Gambrill tossed in 19, and the Bearcats improved to 7-0 following a 79-68 home win over the Pirates.
The fast-paced game was close throughout before Gambrill and Jamar Kay each made a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers to give the Bearcats some breathing room (54-45) heading into the final period.
Winfield, however, clawed back and cut its deficit to 57-55 early in the quarter, forcing a Cullman timeout.
But Stu Stuedeman’s squad answered the bell after that, closing the contest with a 22-13 run to pull away.
"We haven’t had much adversity since the third quarter at Austin,” Stuedeman said. "So it was really good for our group to face some adversity in front of the whole community and with a lot of pressure on them. They responded very well. It’s a testament to our style of play and our depth and our core values and everything we work on every single day as a team. I’m really proud of how they responded there."
Kay (12) and Colton Echols (10) also reached double figures for the Black and Gold.
Garrison Sharpe (seven), Tucker Apel (six), Kase Nixon (three) and Nate Zills (two) also contributed.
Varsity Girls
% Cullman 80, Winfield 18: Jaden Winfrey (21), Ava McSwain (19) and Ally Sharpe (17) each recorded double figures on Friday night, helping the Lady Bearcats dominate en route to their sixth straight victory.
Cullman (8-2) held a 27-4 advantage after the first quarter and led 51-12 at halftime.
Carly Mills (eight), Regan Quattlebaum (seven), Alli Grace Hembree (four), Maci Brown (two) and Ella Collum (two) also contributed offensively.
“I’m excited about where the girls are right now,” Cullman coach Josh Hembree said. “They continue to work hard for each other and get better. They’re playing with a ton of unselfishness and confidence on offense, and great energy and toughness on defense. These girls love each other and hold each other accountable on and off the court. The expectations will continue to be high for them this year."
See more local roundup below.
Friday, December 3
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 48, Winston County 18
Tanner Kilgo: 20 points
Brody Peppers: 14 points
DAR 72, Fairview 63
Landon Tweedie: 14 points
Kobe Payne: 14 points
Ethan Frasier: 13 points
Brindlee Mountain 55, Holly Pond 40
Kollin Brown: 10 points
Nate Carter: 9 points
Danville 58, Vinemont 50
Kix Johnson: 22 points
Toby Hill: 10 points
West Point 71, Brewer 60
Andrew Lynn: 19 points
Kanen Trussell: 12 points
Jay Lamar: 10 points
Varsity Girls
Fairview 63, DAR 46
Emma Garcia: 24 points
Morgan Lindsay: 8 points
Sadie Smith: 8 points
Holly Pond 56, Brindlee Mountain 41
Kaylee Stallings: 22 points
Maddi Ham: 16 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 11 points
Danville 71, Vinemont 40
Whitney Quick: 16 points
Maggie Burks: 12 points
West Point 55, Brewer 36
Thursday, December 2
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 56, Curry 38
Tanner Malin: 19 points
Kmal Bell: 8 points
Colton Lindsey: 8 points
Addison 63, Oakwood Academy 57
Eli Howse: 32 points
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 83, Curry 16
Heather Tetro: 20 points
Desire’ Odachowski: 13 points
Rudi Derrick: 13 points
Ivey Maddox: 11 points
Bailey Tetro: 10 points
Addison 75, Oakwood Academy 23
