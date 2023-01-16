HANCEVILLE — Good Hope’s varsity girls took down Clements, Good Hope’s varsity boys outlasted Decatur, and Cullman’s varsity boys crushed Pleasant Grove at the Martin Luther King Day Classic at Wallace State on Monday.

The Class 4A No. 1 Lady Raiders improved to 23-0 following a 57-41 victory over Class 3A No. 7 Clements.

Good Hope — ranked No. 8 in Class 4A — picked up a 62-51 overtime win against Class 6A Decatur to improve to 17-6.

The Class 6A No. 2 Bearcats (18-4) capped the event with an 80-50 clobbering of Class 5A Pleasant Grove.

See capsules from those games and other Monday roundup below.

Varsity Boys

Dora 57, Cold Springs 28

John Mark Smith: 17 points

*Cullman County/Walker County Classic

Cullman 80, Pleasant Grove 50

Tucker Cagle: 17 points

Colton Echols: 11 points

Arden Crane: 10 points

Evan Wilson: 10 points

*MLK Day Classic

Good Hope 62, Decatur 51 (OT)

Kmal Bell: 17 points

Tyler Cone: 15 points

Colton Lindsey: 11 points

*MLK Day Classic 

Oakman 48, Vinemont 33

Ryan Stewart: 18 points

Isaiah Jones: 10 points

*Cullman County/Walker County Classic

Carbon Hill 66, West Point 51

Kolten Perry: 23 points

Ashton Rodgers: 10 points

*Cullman County/Walker County Classic

Varsity Girls

Good Hope 57, Clements 41

Ivey Maddox: 19 points

Bailey Tetro: 12 points

Rudi Derrick: 11 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you