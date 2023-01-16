HANCEVILLE — Good Hope’s varsity girls took down Clements, Good Hope’s varsity boys outlasted Decatur, and Cullman’s varsity boys crushed Pleasant Grove at the Martin Luther King Day Classic at Wallace State on Monday.
The Class 4A No. 1 Lady Raiders improved to 23-0 following a 57-41 victory over Class 3A No. 7 Clements.
Good Hope — ranked No. 8 in Class 4A — picked up a 62-51 overtime win against Class 6A Decatur to improve to 17-6.
The Class 6A No. 2 Bearcats (18-4) capped the event with an 80-50 clobbering of Class 5A Pleasant Grove.
See capsules from those games and other Monday roundup below.
Varsity Boys
Dora 57, Cold Springs 28
John Mark Smith: 17 points
*Cullman County/Walker County Classic
Cullman 80, Pleasant Grove 50
Tucker Cagle: 17 points
Colton Echols: 11 points
Arden Crane: 10 points
Evan Wilson: 10 points
*MLK Day Classic
Good Hope 62, Decatur 51 (OT)
Kmal Bell: 17 points
Tyler Cone: 15 points
Colton Lindsey: 11 points
*MLK Day Classic
Oakman 48, Vinemont 33
Ryan Stewart: 18 points
Isaiah Jones: 10 points
*Cullman County/Walker County Classic
Carbon Hill 66, West Point 51
Kolten Perry: 23 points
Ashton Rodgers: 10 points
*Cullman County/Walker County Classic
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 57, Clements 41
Ivey Maddox: 19 points
Bailey Tetro: 12 points
Rudi Derrick: 11 points