Cullman’s varsity boys dispatched Austin with ease on Tuesday night, coasting to a 64-38 victory to improve to 21-3 on the season.

The Bearcats relied on their dogged defense and relentless rebounding throughout the matchup, eventually finding their offense in a terrific second half that saw the home team outscore the Black Bears 40-21 after leading by just seven points at intermission.

"We do three things really well — we rebound the ball defensively and offensively, we guard you, and we share the rock,” Cullman coach Stu Stuedeman said. "Any time you do those three things, every night you have a chance. Our offense started slower than it normally does in here, but we were able to grind out a win because we guard and rebound and share the ball. I’m very proud of my guys. It’s hard to win this time of the year. That’s a good team we beat — 19 wins."

Tucker Gambrill paced the Black and Gold with 19 points, while Colton Echols pitched in 11.

Tucker Cagle (nine), Garrison Sharpe (seven), Max Gambrill (six), Nate Zills (six), Kase Nixon (four) and Sam Duskin (two) also contributed.

Cullman’s boys wrap up regular season play on Friday night against Gardendale. 

 

Varsity Girls

% Cullman 72, Austin 53: Ava McSwain claimed a team-high 18 points, Jaden Winfrey notched 16, and the Lady Bearcats picked up a win over the Black Bears in their regular season finale on Tuesday night.

Cullman (21-8) commanded the game from the outset, building a 38-21 lead at halftime and never allowing Austin to trim its deficit to single digits in the second half.

Ally Sharpe joined the double-digit club with 10 points, while Maci Brown (six), Stella Smith (six), Ella Collum (five), Alli Grace Hembree (five), Morgan Grimmett (three) and Carly Mills (three) also contributed.

Cullman’s two seniors, Winfrey and Smith, were honored following the completion of the contest.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, February 1

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 54, West Point 44

Brody Peppers (CS): 14 points

John Mark Smith (CS): 13 points

Tanner Kilgo (CS): 10 points

Kolten Perry (WP): 13 points

Jay Lamar (WP): 9 points

Kanen Trussell (WP): 8 points

 

DAR 58, Fairview 47

Landon Tweedie: 9 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 9 points

Austin Johnson: 7 points

 

Hanceville 67, Cordova 59

Will Calvert: 25 points

Brayden Harris: 20 points

Zach Campbell: 7 points

Braxton Broad: 7 points

 

St. Bernard 47, Vinemont 45

José Zatarain (SB): 17 points

Nic Fallin (SB): 14 points

Colby Miller (V): 14 points

Varsity Girls

Fairview 49, DAR 30

Sadie Smith: 11 points

Somer Harris: 9 points

Jayla Gorham: 6 points

Morgan Lindsay: 6 points

 

Hanceville 54, Cordova 40

Jolee McHan: 15 points

Katelynn Boyd: 10 points

Victoria Stanley: 10 points

Emma Sterling: 10 points

Savana McAnnally: 9 points

 

Holly Pond 41, Oneonta 32

Kaylee Stallings: 16 points

Raeleigh Olinger: 9 points

Maddi Ham: 7 points

 

Vinemont 39, St. Bernard 6

Whitney Quick (V): 12 points

Reagan Robinson (V): 10 points

Maggie Burks (V): 7 points

Monday, January 31

Varsity Boys

Fairview 64, Brewer 44

Kobe Payne: 14 points

Landon Tweedie: 13 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 13 points

Parker Martin: 11 points

 

Good Hope 46, Priceville 39

Colton Lindsey: 11 points

Tanner Malin: 8 points

Tyler Cone: 7 points

 

Curry 65, Hanceville 63 (OT)

Brayden Harris: 20 points

Zach Campbell: 13 points

Will Calvert: 10 points

 

Westminster Christian 75, Vinemont 33

Isaac Moody: 9 points

Colby Miller: 8 points

Toby Hill: 8 points

 

Addison 63, Lindsay Lane 41

Varsity Girls

Brewer 43, Fairview 17

Emma Garcia: 7 points

 

Good Hope 58, Priceville 41

Heather Tetro: 15 points

Ivey Maddox: 15 points

Bailey Tetro: 11 points

 

Hanceville 31, Curry 26

Victoria Stanley: 10 points

Katelynn Boyd: 6 points

Emma Sterling: 6 points

Jolee McHan: 6 points

 

Vinemont 48, Westminster Christian 46

Whitney Quick: 11 points

Maggie Burks: 10 points

Raylee Quick: 8 points

Katelyn Evans: 8 points

* Reagan Robinson made the game-winning layup with 8 seconds left

 

Addison 49, Lindsay Lane 43

Saturday, January 29

Varsity Boys

Cullman 73, Andalusia 21

Tucker Cagle: 11 points

Tucker Apel: 9 points

Kase Nixon: 8 points

Garrison Sharpe: 8 points

Tucker Gambrill: 8 points

 

Addison 55, Elkmont 41

Varsity Girls

Cullman 66, Andalusia 25

Ava McSwain: 27 points

Jaden Winfrey: 19 points

Thursday, January 27

Varsity Boys

Madison Academy 63, Cullman 55

Tucker Cagle: 15 points

Tucker Gambrill: 11 points

 

Addison 58, Decatur Heritage 56

Varsity Girls

Madison Academy 55, Cullman 46

Ally Sharpe: 18 points

Maci Brown: 9 points

 

Decatur Heritage 57, Addison 56

