Cullman’s varsity boys dispatched Austin with ease on Tuesday night, coasting to a 64-38 victory to improve to 21-3 on the season.
The Bearcats relied on their dogged defense and relentless rebounding throughout the matchup, eventually finding their offense in a terrific second half that saw the home team outscore the Black Bears 40-21 after leading by just seven points at intermission.
"We do three things really well — we rebound the ball defensively and offensively, we guard you, and we share the rock,” Cullman coach Stu Stuedeman said. "Any time you do those three things, every night you have a chance. Our offense started slower than it normally does in here, but we were able to grind out a win because we guard and rebound and share the ball. I’m very proud of my guys. It’s hard to win this time of the year. That’s a good team we beat — 19 wins."
Tucker Gambrill paced the Black and Gold with 19 points, while Colton Echols pitched in 11.
Tucker Cagle (nine), Garrison Sharpe (seven), Max Gambrill (six), Nate Zills (six), Kase Nixon (four) and Sam Duskin (two) also contributed.
Cullman’s boys wrap up regular season play on Friday night against Gardendale.
Varsity Girls
% Cullman 72, Austin 53: Ava McSwain claimed a team-high 18 points, Jaden Winfrey notched 16, and the Lady Bearcats picked up a win over the Black Bears in their regular season finale on Tuesday night.
Cullman (21-8) commanded the game from the outset, building a 38-21 lead at halftime and never allowing Austin to trim its deficit to single digits in the second half.
Ally Sharpe joined the double-digit club with 10 points, while Maci Brown (six), Stella Smith (six), Ella Collum (five), Alli Grace Hembree (five), Morgan Grimmett (three) and Carly Mills (three) also contributed.
Cullman’s two seniors, Winfrey and Smith, were honored following the completion of the contest.
Tuesday, February 1
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 54, West Point 44
Brody Peppers (CS): 14 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 13 points
Tanner Kilgo (CS): 10 points
Kolten Perry (WP): 13 points
Jay Lamar (WP): 9 points
Kanen Trussell (WP): 8 points
DAR 58, Fairview 47
Landon Tweedie: 9 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 9 points
Austin Johnson: 7 points
Hanceville 67, Cordova 59
Will Calvert: 25 points
Brayden Harris: 20 points
Zach Campbell: 7 points
Braxton Broad: 7 points
St. Bernard 47, Vinemont 45
José Zatarain (SB): 17 points
Nic Fallin (SB): 14 points
Colby Miller (V): 14 points
Varsity Girls
Fairview 49, DAR 30
Sadie Smith: 11 points
Somer Harris: 9 points
Jayla Gorham: 6 points
Morgan Lindsay: 6 points
Hanceville 54, Cordova 40
Jolee McHan: 15 points
Katelynn Boyd: 10 points
Victoria Stanley: 10 points
Emma Sterling: 10 points
Savana McAnnally: 9 points
Holly Pond 41, Oneonta 32
Kaylee Stallings: 16 points
Raeleigh Olinger: 9 points
Maddi Ham: 7 points
Vinemont 39, St. Bernard 6
Whitney Quick (V): 12 points
Reagan Robinson (V): 10 points
Maggie Burks (V): 7 points
Monday, January 31
Varsity Boys
Fairview 64, Brewer 44
Kobe Payne: 14 points
Landon Tweedie: 13 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 13 points
Parker Martin: 11 points
Good Hope 46, Priceville 39
Colton Lindsey: 11 points
Tanner Malin: 8 points
Tyler Cone: 7 points
Curry 65, Hanceville 63 (OT)
Brayden Harris: 20 points
Zach Campbell: 13 points
Will Calvert: 10 points
Westminster Christian 75, Vinemont 33
Isaac Moody: 9 points
Colby Miller: 8 points
Toby Hill: 8 points
Addison 63, Lindsay Lane 41
Varsity Girls
Brewer 43, Fairview 17
Emma Garcia: 7 points
Good Hope 58, Priceville 41
Heather Tetro: 15 points
Ivey Maddox: 15 points
Bailey Tetro: 11 points
Hanceville 31, Curry 26
Victoria Stanley: 10 points
Katelynn Boyd: 6 points
Emma Sterling: 6 points
Jolee McHan: 6 points
Vinemont 48, Westminster Christian 46
Whitney Quick: 11 points
Maggie Burks: 10 points
Raylee Quick: 8 points
Katelyn Evans: 8 points
* Reagan Robinson made the game-winning layup with 8 seconds left
Addison 49, Lindsay Lane 43
Saturday, January 29
Varsity Boys
Cullman 73, Andalusia 21
Tucker Cagle: 11 points
Tucker Apel: 9 points
Kase Nixon: 8 points
Garrison Sharpe: 8 points
Tucker Gambrill: 8 points
Addison 55, Elkmont 41
Varsity Girls
Cullman 66, Andalusia 25
Ava McSwain: 27 points
Jaden Winfrey: 19 points
Thursday, January 27
Varsity Boys
Madison Academy 63, Cullman 55
Tucker Cagle: 15 points
Tucker Gambrill: 11 points
Addison 58, Decatur Heritage 56
Varsity Girls
Madison Academy 55, Cullman 46
Ally Sharpe: 18 points
Maci Brown: 9 points
Decatur Heritage 57, Addison 56
