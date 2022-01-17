Cory Glasscock kept his message short and sweet during the final timeout.
“I told them to get it in and go make a play,” the first-year Holly Pond coach said. “And that’s exactly what they did.”
It only took the Broncos — and more specifically, Christian Couch — 5.1 seconds to do it, too.
With the game tied, Holly Pond inbounded the ball to Nik Goodwin, who took a couple of dribbles before lobbing a perfectly placed pass into the hands of the racing-toward-the-goal Couch. The latter hauled it in and pulled off an acrobatic reverse-layup — the ball circled the rim just a bit before falling through — as time expired to lift the Green and White past Vinemont 44-42 on Monday night.
“I don’t have a lot of words, but the team just kept fighting,” Couch said. “We were trying to get it to Kollin (Brown), but this just happened.”
Added Glasscock: “It wasn’t X’s and O’s or anything we practiced for months. Honestly, we just drew up a play to throw the ball in. It was just tough kids making tough plays. We didn’t shoot the ball great tonight, and we didn’t play great. But we made tough plays down the stretch on defense and made some tough shots.”
The Broncos led 38-29 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Eagles punctuated a 13-4 run with a Colby Miller layup that tied the contest just before Couch’s heroics.
Brown led Holly Pond with 17 points, while Couch had 15.
Blake Rickard (four), Sawyer Olinger (three), Jackson Wilkins (three) and Goodwin (two) also produced buckets.
Toby Hill, meanwhile, led Vinemont with 17 points. Miller added 12.
Kix Johnson (six), Connor Gibbs (four) and Ryan Stewart (three) contributed as well.
Varsity Girls
% Holly Pond 54, Vinemont 40: Kaylee Stallings totaled a game-high 19 points, Kamryn Tankersley tossed in 12, and the Broncos used a solid fourth-quarter effort to pull away from the Eagles.
Holly Pond led by just four (31-27) entering the final period but outscored the home team 23-13 over the last eight minutes to secure the victory.
Maddi Ham (eight), Emma Earl (five), Bai Widner (four), Kennedy Twilley (three) and Maycie Black (three) rounded out the offensive production for coach Andrew Kelley’s squad.
Morgan Flanagan topped all Vinemont scorers with 12 points, while Caroline Miller and Maggie Burks notched eight apiece.
Faith Rusk (four), Berkley Gable (three), Katelyn Evans (three) and Madalyn Flanagan (two) also contributed.
Monday, January 17
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 77, Deshler 68
Tanner Malin: 27 points
Kmal Bell: 13 points
Noah Barnette: 11 points
Tyler Cone: 8 points
*Good Hope outscored Deshler 24-9 in fourth quarter
Varsity Girls
Cullman 48, Jasper 20
Ally Sharpe: 14 points
Ava McSwain: 12 points
Jaden Winfrey: 11 points
Good Hope 67, Scottsboro 44
Bailey Tetro: 17 points
Ivey Maddox: 13 points
Rudi Derrick: 11 points
Heather Tetro: 9 points
