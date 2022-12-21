Cold Springs’ varsity girls eased past Winston County on Tuesday night, corralling a 73-25 victory to win the Winston County Christmas Tournament.
The Class 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles, who improved to 15-0 following the win, held a 36-18 lead at halftime before using a 24-0 third quarter to take complete control.
Ella Dickerson led Cold Springs with 16 points, while Ciara Calvert and Maci Brown secured 11 apiece. Brown added 10 assists for a double-double.
Malaya Taylor (eight), Ella Bruer (eight), Kenady Graves (six), Paizley Whitlow (five), Erin Bailey (four), Hollyn Bruer (two) and Bailey Perdue (two) also notched buckets for the Lady Eagles, who swiped 20 steals in the triumph.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday — December 20
Varsity Boys
Cullman 87, Marblehead 44
Tucker Cagle: 15 points
Nate Zills: 11 points
Jake Dorough: 10 points
Sam Duskin: 9 points
Colton Echols: 9 points
Good Hope 77, Fairview 62
Kmal Bell (GH): 26 points
Tyler Cone (GH): 20 points
Weston Hancock (GH): 15 points
Jacob Haynes (GH): 9 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 20 points
Kobe Payne (FV): 17 points
Antonio Gambrill (FV): 10 points
Holly Pond 58, Decatur Heritage 52
Blake Rickard: 18 points
Kollin Brown: 15 points
Christian Couch: 10 points
West Point 50, Arab 45
Jay Lamar: 19 points
Kolten Perry: 12 points
Ashton Rodgers: 8 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 65, Midfield 33
Ava McSwain: 31 points
Rachel Hoffman: 12 points
Carly Mills: 9 points
Good Hope 63, Fairview 22
Bailey Tetro (GH): 22 points
Ivey Maddox (GH): 15 points
Heather Tetro (GH): 10 points
Jayla Gorham (FV): 11 points
Ava Thomas (FV): 6 points
Hanceville 56, Cullman Christian 17
Savana McAnnally: 23 points
Katelynn Boyd: 11 points
Mattie Keith: 5 points
Decatur Heritage 61, Holly Pond 37
Madison Butts: 7 points
Maggie Nail: 6 points
Emma Earl: 6 points
West Point 54, Arab 49
Liberty Shadix: 14 points
Camryn Faulkner: 11 points
Jaelyn Faulkner: 9 points
Laklin Shadix: 9 points