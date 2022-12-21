Cold Springs

Cold Springs’ varsity girls smile for the camera after winning the Winston County Christmas Tournament.

 Ron Harris | Daily Mountain Eagle.

Cold Springs’ varsity girls eased past Winston County on Tuesday night, corralling a 73-25 victory to win the Winston County Christmas Tournament.

The Class 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles, who improved to 15-0 following the win, held a 36-18 lead at halftime before using a 24-0 third quarter to take complete control.

Ella Dickerson led Cold Springs with 16 points, while Ciara Calvert and Maci Brown secured 11 apiece. Brown added 10 assists for a double-double.

Malaya Taylor (eight), Ella Bruer (eight), Kenady Graves (six), Paizley Whitlow (five), Erin Bailey (four), Hollyn Bruer (two) and Bailey Perdue (two) also notched buckets for the Lady Eagles, who swiped 20 steals in the triumph.

Tuesday — December 20

Varsity Boys

Cullman 87, Marblehead 44

Tucker Cagle: 15 points

Nate Zills: 11 points

Jake Dorough: 10 points

Sam Duskin: 9 points

Colton Echols: 9 points

Good Hope 77, Fairview 62

Kmal Bell (GH): 26 points

Tyler Cone (GH): 20 points

Weston Hancock (GH): 15 points

Jacob Haynes (GH): 9 points

Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 20 points

Kobe Payne (FV): 17 points

Antonio Gambrill (FV): 10 points

Holly Pond 58, Decatur Heritage 52

Blake Rickard: 18 points

Kollin Brown: 15 points

Christian Couch: 10 points

West Point 50, Arab 45

Jay Lamar: 19 points

Kolten Perry: 12 points

Ashton Rodgers: 8 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 65, Midfield 33

Ava McSwain: 31 points

Rachel Hoffman: 12 points

Carly Mills: 9 points

Good Hope 63, Fairview 22

Bailey Tetro (GH): 22 points

Ivey Maddox (GH): 15 points

Heather Tetro (GH): 10 points

Jayla Gorham (FV): 11 points

Ava Thomas (FV): 6 points

Hanceville 56, Cullman Christian 17

Savana McAnnally: 23 points

Katelynn Boyd: 11 points

Mattie Keith: 5 points

Decatur Heritage 61, Holly Pond 37

Madison Butts: 7 points

Maggie Nail: 6 points

Emma Earl: 6 points

West Point 54, Arab 49

Liberty Shadix: 14 points

Camryn Faulkner: 11 points

Jaelyn Faulkner: 9 points

Laklin Shadix: 9 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

