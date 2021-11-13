Cold Springs notched a road sweep of Vinemont on Friday night.
The Blue and Gold boys picked up a 48-34 victory, sinking 21-of-25 attempts from the free-throw line.
Brody Peppers (15) and Cody Bales (13) led the way for Cold Springs, while Kix Johnson (12) was the top scorer for Vinemont.
Cold Springs’ girls, meanwhile, earned a 49-27 win.
Ella Dickerson and Erin Bailey each scored 12 points for the Blue and Gold, while Ella Bruer added 10.
Whitney Quick paced Vinemont with 12 points.
See below for more local roundup.
Friday, November 12
Varsity Boys
West Point 80, Holly Pond 56
Varsity Girls
Cullman 73, Grissom 39
Ava McSwain: 29 points
Jaden Winfrey: 16 points
Regan Quattlebaum: 12 points
West Point 67, Holly Pond 34
Thursday, November 11
Varsity Boys
Hanceville 68, Corner 54
Zach Campbell: 26 points
Brayden Harris: 19 points
Varsity Girls
Hanceville 42, Corner 28
Victoria Stanley: 16 points
Emma Sterling: 10 points
