Cold Springs notched a road sweep of Vinemont on Friday night.

The Blue and Gold boys picked up a 48-34 victory, sinking 21-of-25 attempts from the free-throw line.

Brody Peppers (15) and Cody Bales (13) led the way for Cold Springs, while Kix Johnson (12) was the top scorer for Vinemont.

Cold Springs’ girls, meanwhile, earned a 49-27 win.

Ella Dickerson and Erin Bailey each scored 12 points for the Blue and Gold, while Ella Bruer added 10. 

Whitney Quick paced Vinemont with 12 points.

See below for more local roundup.

Friday, November 12

Varsity Boys

West Point 80, Holly Pond 56

Varsity Girls

Cullman 73, Grissom 39

Ava McSwain: 29 points

Jaden Winfrey: 16 points

Regan Quattlebaum: 12 points

 

West Point 67, Holly Pond 34

Thursday, November 11

Varsity Boys

Hanceville 68, Corner 54

Zach Campbell: 26 points

Brayden Harris: 19 points

Varsity Girls

Hanceville 42, Corner 28

Victoria Stanley: 16 points

Emma Sterling: 10 points

