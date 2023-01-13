COLD SPRINGS — Coach Tim Willoughby’s team did a number of things well Friday night.
Cold Springs shot the ball efficiently, defended vigorously and attacked the paint at will against Southeastern.
The end result of such a fantastic performance couldn’t have turned out more favorable for the Blue and Gold.
Nic Fallin poured in a game-high 21 points, John Mark Smith totaled 14, and the Eagles picked up their sixth win, 52-39, of the season en route to improving to 3-2 in Class 2A, Area 11 play.
Cameron Nunn put together an 11-point showing, Cole Bales registered four, and Hank Harrison rounded out the scoring with two.
Cold Springs — thanks in part to seven 3-pointers — grabbed a 29-14 halftime advantage against the Mustangs.
The Eagles then had a great measure of success getting the ball inside over the final 16 minutes.
“Any win is a good win for us,” Willoughby said. “We shot the ball well from the perimeter in the first half. Then, the challenge was could we get something going to the rim like we used to do — and we did that today. Cameron, Nic and Hank all did a good job of that. That’s what we’ve been trying to work on — trying to have a second way to score instead of living on the perimeter. I’m really happy with it.”
Varsity Girls
% Cold Springs 74, Southeastern 20: Maci Brown collected a game-high 18 points, Ella Dickerson crafted 15, and the 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles improved to 19-1 overall and 5-0 in Area 11 play following Friday night’s blowout victory.
Ella Bruer swished three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, while Malaya Taylor (eight), Paizley Whitlow (eight), Ciara Calvert (seven), Kenady Graves (three), Hollyn Bruer (two), Erin Bailey (two) and Bailey Perdue (two) also added buckets in a balanced offensive outing.
As a team, Cold Springs sank 12 3-pointers and swiped 15 steals.
See more local roundup from Friday night below.
Varsity Boys
Decatur 50, Cullman 47
Garrison Sharpe: 16 points
Jake Dorough: 9 points
Kase Nixon: 7 points
Guntersville 82, Fairview 54
Kobe Payne: 24 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 17 points
Colt Fletcher: 6 points
Good Hope 56, Priceville 53
Weston Hancock: 22 points
Colton Lindsey: 12 points
Kmal Bell: 11 points
Tyler Cone: 8 points
Hanceville 58, Oneonta 50
Brayden Harris: 23 points
Zach Campbell: 15 points
Will Calvert: 11 points
Vinemont 47, Susan Moore 44
Isaiah Jones: 17 points
Jaxon Holcomb: 6 points
Isaac Moody: 6 points
Jordan Eller: 6 points
Brewer 47, West Point 44
Ashton Rodgers: 23 points
Pressley Burtis: 11 points
Kolten Perry: 6 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 54, Decatur 37
Ava McSwain: 19 points
Ella Collum: 16 points
Ally Sharpe: 12 points
Guntersville 61, Fairview 43
Jayla Gorham: 16 points
Reagan Dunkin: 9 points
Emma Garcia: 9 points
Good Hope 60, Priceville 48
Ivey Maddox: 26 points
Heather Tetro: 11 points
Bailey Tetro: 10 points
Rudi Derrick: 8 points
Oneonta 54, Hanceville 26
Savana McAnnally: 11 points
Alex Twitty: 9 points
Susan Moore 87, Vinemont 53
Whitney Quick: 13 points
Caroline Miller: 9 points
Maggie Burks: 9 points
Reagan Robinson: 8 points
West Point 67, Brewer 30
Liberty Shadix: 19 points
Camryn Faulkner: 11 points
Jaelyn Faulkner: 10 points
Laklin Shadix: 9 points
Caitlee Simmons: 8 points