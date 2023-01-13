COLD SPRINGS — Coach Tim Willoughby’s team did a number of things well Friday night.

Cold Springs shot the ball efficiently, defended vigorously and attacked the paint at will against Southeastern.

The end result of such a fantastic performance couldn’t have turned out more favorable for the Blue and Gold.

Nic Fallin poured in a game-high 21 points, John Mark Smith totaled 14, and the Eagles picked up their sixth win, 52-39, of the season en route to improving to 3-2 in Class 2A, Area 11 play.

Cameron Nunn put together an 11-point showing, Cole Bales registered four, and Hank Harrison rounded out the scoring with two.

Cold Springs — thanks in part to seven 3-pointers — grabbed a 29-14 halftime advantage against the Mustangs.

The Eagles then had a great measure of success getting the ball inside over the final 16 minutes.

“Any win is a good win for us,” Willoughby said. “We shot the ball well from the perimeter in the first half. Then, the challenge was could we get something going to the rim like we used to do — and we did that today. Cameron, Nic and Hank all did a good job of that. That’s what we’ve been trying to work on — trying to have a second way to score instead of living on the perimeter. I’m really happy with it.”

Varsity Girls

% Cold Springs 74, Southeastern 20: Maci Brown collected a game-high 18 points, Ella Dickerson crafted 15, and the 2A No. 1 Lady Eagles improved to 19-1 overall and 5-0 in Area 11 play following Friday night’s blowout victory.

Ella Bruer swished three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, while Malaya Taylor (eight), Paizley Whitlow (eight), Ciara Calvert (seven), Kenady Graves (three), Hollyn Bruer (two), Erin Bailey (two) and Bailey Perdue (two) also added buckets in a balanced offensive outing.

As a team, Cold Springs sank 12 3-pointers and swiped 15 steals.

See more local roundup from Friday night below.

Varsity Boys

Decatur 50, Cullman 47

Garrison Sharpe: 16 points

Jake Dorough: 9 points

Kase Nixon: 7 points

Guntersville 82, Fairview 54

Kobe Payne: 24 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 17 points

Colt Fletcher: 6 points

Good Hope 56, Priceville 53

Weston Hancock: 22 points

Colton Lindsey: 12 points

Kmal Bell: 11 points

Tyler Cone: 8 points

Hanceville 58, Oneonta 50

Brayden Harris: 23 points

Zach Campbell: 15 points

Will Calvert: 11 points

Vinemont 47, Susan Moore 44

Isaiah Jones: 17 points

Jaxon Holcomb: 6 points

Isaac Moody: 6 points

Jordan Eller: 6 points

Brewer 47, West Point 44

Ashton Rodgers: 23 points

Pressley Burtis: 11 points

Kolten Perry: 6 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 54, Decatur 37

Ava McSwain: 19 points

Ella Collum: 16 points

Ally Sharpe: 12 points

Guntersville 61, Fairview 43

Jayla Gorham: 16 points

Reagan Dunkin: 9 points

Emma Garcia: 9 points

Good Hope 60, Priceville 48

Ivey Maddox: 26 points

Heather Tetro: 11 points

Bailey Tetro: 10 points

Rudi Derrick: 8 points

Oneonta 54, Hanceville 26

Savana McAnnally: 11 points

Alex Twitty: 9 points

Susan Moore 87, Vinemont 53

Whitney Quick: 13 points

Caroline Miller: 9 points

Maggie Burks: 9 points

Reagan Robinson: 8 points

West Point 67, Brewer 30

Liberty Shadix: 19 points

Camryn Faulkner: 11 points

Jaelyn Faulkner: 10 points

Laklin Shadix: 9 points

Caitlee Simmons: 8 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you