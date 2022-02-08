COLD SPRINGS — Brody Peppers scored 18 points, Seth Williams (11) and Tanner Kilgo (10) reached double figures as well, and Cold Springs’ varsity boys picked up a 55-38 win over Winston County on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament.
The Eagles, who led 29-15 at halftime, played tenacious defense throughout the contest, hit a handful of 3-point shots and dominated the paint down the stretch en route to beating the Yellow Jackets for a third time this season.
“We struggled in the first half getting the ball inside, which is a big part of our game,” Peppers said. “Luckily, we didn’t miss a lot of shots from 3. We’ve been working on getting back in transition and hitting the low post, and I felt like we did just that in the second half — although we did get sloppy toward the end of the game. We let Winston County get some easy buckets, and we need to focus on ending strong no matter the score. But I’m excited to play Addison this Friday. They are a very good team."
Cody Bales and John Mark Smith added seven points apiece for the Eagles, who improved to 20-8 overall. Seth Ingram rounded out the scoring with two.
Cold Springs will host Addison, which beat Falkville, on Friday at 6 p.m.
% Cullman 66, Decatur 35: The Bearcats breezed past the Red Raiders on Tuesday night, improving to 23-3 on the season.
Cullman will play Hartselle, which beat Muscle Shoals, in the Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament title game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Tucker Gambrill (19), Garrison Sharpe (12) and Tucker Apel (11) paced the Bearcats offensively.
Kase Nixon (six), Tucker Cagle (six), Max Gambrill (five), Colton Echols (four), Evan Wilson (two) and Nate Zills (one) also contributed.
“Both the coaching staff and players prepared very well for tonight’s game,” Tucker Gambrill said. “We were challenged to do the little things and not worry about anything else, and we successfully did so. Definitely good we got all of our guys rotated in so they could get adjusted to the speed of things."
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Boys
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Addison 42, Falkville 41
Stats were unavailable
* Addison at Cold Springs, Friday at 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
Susan Moore 75, Holly Pond 57
Stats were unavailable
* Holly Pond finishes season at 10-19
Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament
East Lawrence 48, Vinemont 45
Colby Miller: 21 points
Isaac Moody: 9 points
Toby Hill: 9 points
* Vinemont finishes season at 5-23
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Good Hope 86, Hanceville 58
Tanner Malin (GH): 21 points
Noah Barnette (GH): 15 points
Colton Lindsey (GH): 13 points
Kmal Bell (GH): 12 points
Brayden Harris (H): 14 points
Zach Campbell (H): 14 points
Will Calvert (H): 9 points
Carson Garrett (H): 9 points
* Good Hope at Oneonta, Friday at 6 p.m.
* Hanceville finishes season at 16-11
Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament
Russellville 58, West Point 45
Kolten Perry: 15 points
Sam Wheeler: 7 points
Andrew Lynn: 6 points
* West Point finishes season at 10-19
