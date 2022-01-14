Hoops
Brody Peppers racked up 26 points, Cold Springs’ defense did its job all game long, and the Eagles picked up a 56-26 victory over Holly Pond on Friday night to improve to 14-6 this season.

Cole Bales and Seth Williams were next in line offensively with eight points apiece, while Tanner Kilgo (five), John Mark Smith (five) and Cody Bales (four) also sprinkled in buckets throughout for coach Tim Willoughby’s squad.

Levi Farr (seven), Christian Couch (six), Kollin Brown (six), Sawyer Olinger (three), Blake Rickard (three) and Nate Carter (two) provided the points for Holly Pond.

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 36, Holly Pond 24: Erin Bailey recorded a double-double (10 points and 15 rebounds), and the Eagles turned in a nice defensive effort to take down the Broncos on Friday night.

Ella Bruer (nine), Hollyn Bruer (eight), Paizley Whitlow (three), Mia Light (three) and Kenady Graves (three) also contributed for Cold Springs.

Kennedy Twilley, meanwhile, led Holly Pond with seven points. Maycie Black (six), Kamryn Tankersley (four), Ellie Burks (three), Bai Widner (two) and Emma Earl (two) also pitched in buckets.

See more local roundup below.

Friday, January 14

Varsity Girls

Cullman 59, Muscle Shoals 47

Ava McSwain: 23 points

Ally Sharpe: 15 points

Jaden Winfrey: 9 points

 

Guntersville 54, Fairview 29

Jayla Gorham: 9 points

 

Good Hope 53, Oneonta 39

Ivey Maddox: 19 points

Charly Johnson: 8 points

Heather Tetro: 8 points

 

Falkville 41, Hanceville 40

Victoria Stanley: 13 points

Emma Sterling: 9 points

Savana McAnnally: 8 points

 

West Point 62, Russellville 34

Hallie Wheeler: 16 points

Ryleigh Jones: 15 points

Summer Mendoza: 13 points

 

Danville 51, Vinemont 43

Whitney Quick: 16 points

Raylee Quick: 15 points

Maggie Burks: 8 points

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 64, Oneonta 49

Tanner Malin: 22 points

Kmal Bell: 14 points

Colton Lindsey: 12 points

Weston Hancock: 9 points

* Good Hope outscored Oneonta 26-7 in third quarter

 

Danville 47, Vinemont 44

Toby Hill: 19 points

 

Guntersville 71, Fairview 58

Landon Tweedie: 15 points

Cade Arnold: 14 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 13 points

Austin Johnson: 9 points

 

Cullman 58, Muscle Shoals 48

Tucker Gambrill: 11 points

Garrison Sharpe: 10 points

Tucker Cagle: 10 points

Max Gambrill: 9 points

 

West Point 66, Russellville 64

Kolten Perry: 21 points

Andrew Lynn: 16 points

Sam Wheeler: 14 points 

* Wheeler made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left

Thursday, January 13

Varsity Boys

Corner 63, Hanceville 45

Brayden Harris: 24 points

Zach Campbell: 10 points

 

Holly Pond 54, Locust Fork 47

Sawyer Olinger: 17 points

Kollin Brown: 10 points

 

Madison County 59, Vinemont 48

Toby Hill: 18 points

Colby Miller: 17 points

Isaac Moody: 10 points

 

Addison 33, Winston County 30 (OT)

Varsity Girls

Hanceville 39, Corner 22

Victoria Stanley: 21 points

Emma Sterling: 8 points

 

Locust Fork 51, Holly Pond 40

Kamryn Tankersley: 14 points

Kaylee Stallings: 10 points

 

Madison County 40, Vinemont 13

Reagan Robinson: 5 points

 

Addison 54, Winston County 48

