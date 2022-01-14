Brody Peppers racked up 26 points, Cold Springs’ defense did its job all game long, and the Eagles picked up a 56-26 victory over Holly Pond on Friday night to improve to 14-6 this season.
Cole Bales and Seth Williams were next in line offensively with eight points apiece, while Tanner Kilgo (five), John Mark Smith (five) and Cody Bales (four) also sprinkled in buckets throughout for coach Tim Willoughby’s squad.
Levi Farr (seven), Christian Couch (six), Kollin Brown (six), Sawyer Olinger (three), Blake Rickard (three) and Nate Carter (two) provided the points for Holly Pond.
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 36, Holly Pond 24: Erin Bailey recorded a double-double (10 points and 15 rebounds), and the Eagles turned in a nice defensive effort to take down the Broncos on Friday night.
Ella Bruer (nine), Hollyn Bruer (eight), Paizley Whitlow (three), Mia Light (three) and Kenady Graves (three) also contributed for Cold Springs.
Kennedy Twilley, meanwhile, led Holly Pond with seven points. Maycie Black (six), Kamryn Tankersley (four), Ellie Burks (three), Bai Widner (two) and Emma Earl (two) also pitched in buckets.
Friday, January 14
Varsity Girls
Cullman 59, Muscle Shoals 47
Ava McSwain: 23 points
Ally Sharpe: 15 points
Jaden Winfrey: 9 points
Guntersville 54, Fairview 29
Jayla Gorham: 9 points
Good Hope 53, Oneonta 39
Ivey Maddox: 19 points
Charly Johnson: 8 points
Heather Tetro: 8 points
Falkville 41, Hanceville 40
Victoria Stanley: 13 points
Emma Sterling: 9 points
Savana McAnnally: 8 points
West Point 62, Russellville 34
Hallie Wheeler: 16 points
Ryleigh Jones: 15 points
Summer Mendoza: 13 points
Danville 51, Vinemont 43
Whitney Quick: 16 points
Raylee Quick: 15 points
Maggie Burks: 8 points
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 64, Oneonta 49
Tanner Malin: 22 points
Kmal Bell: 14 points
Colton Lindsey: 12 points
Weston Hancock: 9 points
* Good Hope outscored Oneonta 26-7 in third quarter
Danville 47, Vinemont 44
Toby Hill: 19 points
Guntersville 71, Fairview 58
Landon Tweedie: 15 points
Cade Arnold: 14 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 13 points
Austin Johnson: 9 points
Cullman 58, Muscle Shoals 48
Tucker Gambrill: 11 points
Garrison Sharpe: 10 points
Tucker Cagle: 10 points
Max Gambrill: 9 points
West Point 66, Russellville 64
Kolten Perry: 21 points
Andrew Lynn: 16 points
Sam Wheeler: 14 points
* Wheeler made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left
Thursday, January 13
Varsity Boys
Corner 63, Hanceville 45
Brayden Harris: 24 points
Zach Campbell: 10 points
Holly Pond 54, Locust Fork 47
Sawyer Olinger: 17 points
Kollin Brown: 10 points
Madison County 59, Vinemont 48
Toby Hill: 18 points
Colby Miller: 17 points
Isaac Moody: 10 points
Addison 33, Winston County 30 (OT)
Varsity Girls
Hanceville 39, Corner 22
Victoria Stanley: 21 points
Emma Sterling: 8 points
Locust Fork 51, Holly Pond 40
Kamryn Tankersley: 14 points
Kaylee Stallings: 10 points
Madison County 40, Vinemont 13
Reagan Robinson: 5 points
Addison 54, Winston County 48
