GOOD HOPE — The Raiders didn’t have much going for them through three quarters on Friday night.
Fortunately for the home team, though, it only took eight minutes of good basketball to turn it all around.
Kmal Bell drained a trio of treys and scored all 11 of his points in the fourth period, the Raiders stepped it up defensively, and the Red and White erased a 10-point
deficit against Cold Springs inside D.E. Ryan Gymnasium to come away with a 51-46 victory — their sixth win in a row — and improve to 14-9 on the season.
“I give 100 percent credit to Cold Springs and coach (Tim) Willoughby,” Good Hope coach Drew Adams said. “I thought we might come out a little flat tonight after last night’s win, but they game-planned for our 1-3-1 and straight up bullied us. We were desperate at the end of the third quarter. We went back to our diamond press, which we really haven’t used in a month, and we got a couple of turnovers. Then Kmal made some huge shots for us. I was really proud of how he responded.”
Cold Springs controlled the first 24 minutes of the contest and built a 36-26 cushion heading into the final frame.
But the Raiders opened the quarter with a 9-0 run, and Bell eventually tied the game at 44-all following a 3-pointer with 2:19 left.
His long-distance splash just 30 seconds later put Good Hope in front by three.
Tanner Kilgo’s layup brought Cold Springs back to within a point on the ensuing possession, but Noah Barnette answered with a strong drive to the basket to bump the Raiders’ advantage back to three with less than a minute remaining.
Good Hope then came up with a defensive stop, and Bell sank a pair of free throws to seal the deal.
Tanner Malin joined Bell with 11 points, while Colton Lindsey and Charlie O’Neil tallied nine apiece.
Barnette (seven) and Jacob Haynes (four) rounded out the scoring.
“I really think something changed with our guys in the fourth quarter of that first Hanceville game,” Adams said. “They really responded and have been playing unselfish and for each other. We’re playing good basketball right now, even though tonight was a little sloppy. Next week is going to be a fight, and so is our area tournament. But I have a peace about how we are playing right now.”
Brody Peppers, meanwhile, paced Cold Springs with 17 points.
Seth Williams (11), Kilgo (nine), Cody Bales (six), Cole Bales (two) and Seth Ingram (one) pitched in points as well.
Varsity Girls
% Good Hope 66, Cold Springs 24: The Class 4A No. 2 Raiders turned up the defensive pressure in the second half on Friday night, holding the Eagles without a field goal over the final 16 minutes to secure the home victory.
The Raiders (22-3) outscored Cold Springs 34-3 in the third and fourth quarters combined.
Desire’ Odachowski and Ivey Maddox each tallied 16 points for Good Hope, while Heather Tetro added 12.
Bailey Tetro (eight), Kyndall Seal (five), Charly Johnson (four), Rudi Derrick (three) and Renee McLeod (two) produced buckets as well.
Ella Bruer (11) and Malaya Taylor (nine) provided the top contributions for Cold Springs. Mia Light (three) and Paizley Whitlow (one) also scored.
See more local roundup below.
Friday, January 22
Varsity Boys
Cullman 64, Decatur 33
Tucker Gambrill: 20 points
Max Gambrill: 11 points
Garrison Sharpe: 9 points
Tucker Cagle: 8 points
Holly Pond 59, Hanceville 51
Blake Rickard (HP): 24 points
Kollin Brown (HP): 21 points
Brayden Harris (H): 24 points
Zach Campbell (H): 12 points
Vinemont 68, Phil Campbell 54
Kix Johnson: 17 points
Jaxon Holcomb: 16 points
Connor Gibbs: 12 points
Isaac Moody: 10 points
West Point 65, Russellville 61
Varsity Girls
Cullman 73, Decatur 32
Jaden Winfrey: 24 points
Ally Sharpe: 14 points
Ava McSwain: 12 points
Maci Brown: 9 points
Holly Pond 49, Hanceville 40
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 14 points
Maddi Ham (HP): 11 points
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 9 points
Emma Earl (HP): 9 points
Victoria Stanley (H): 13 points
Jolee McHan (H): 13 points
Phil Campbell 53, Vinemont 29
Reagan Robinson: 10 points
West Point 62, Russellville 47
