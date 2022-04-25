West Point’s varsity boys golf team won the Class 5A, Section 3 title on Monday at Cross Creek Golf Course.
Bailey Sutter spearheaded the Warriors — who finished with a team total of 325 — with a 75 to earn medalist honors.
Rawlin Sutter (78), Andrew Lynn (83) and TB Pendley (89) also pitched in counting scores for West Point.
Fairview, meanwhile, finished fourth with a team total of 433 and will join the Warriors at sub-state, which is scheduled for next Monday at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden.
Class 3A, Section 4
Vinemont’s Jon Edward Bridges advanced to sub-state as an individual following his round (92) on Monday at Joe Wheeler State Park. He will compete at RTJ Silver Lakes in Glencoe next Monday.
Class 4A, Section 2
Hanceville’s Boston Brewer advanced to sub-state as an individual following his round (92) on Monday at Ol’ Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa. He will compete at RTJ Highland Oaks in Dothan next Monday.
Class 6A, Section 4
Cullman’s varsity boys team placed second in its section tournament — held at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro — with an overall score of 311. Athens (307) finished first.
John Lunsford (75), Will Drake (78), Ben Shedd (79) and Ian Willoughby (79) provided the counting scores for the Bearcats, who will compete at sub-state next Tuesday at Terri Pines.
The Lady Bearcats (243) also finished second as a team behind Hartselle (237) during Monday's sectional round and will compete in sub-state at Terri Pines next Monday.
Kate Cost (77), Mary Charles Davis (78) and Jazmin Conn (88) had the counting scores.
Both Lunsford and Cost landed spots on the All-Sectional Tournament Team.
