Cullman’s varsity golf squads swept their respective Class 6A, Section 4 Tournaments on Tuesday, while West Point’s varsity golf teams also punched their ticket to the sub-state round.
Ben Shedd shot a 72 at Terri Pines to earn medalist honors and spearhead a team score of 297.
Will Drake (74 — second), John Lunsford (75 — third) and Ian Willoughby (76 — fourth) contributed rounds as well en route to securing spots on the All-Tournament Team. Jackson Yeager (91) will join them at sub-state — set for May 9 at Canebrake — as will Jackson Williams, who qualified as an individual with an 81.
The Lady Bearcats, meanwhile, fired a team total of 250.
Kate Cost (73), Mary Charles Davis (78) and Jazmin Conn (99) contributed, with Cost (medalist honors) and Davis (fourth) corralling All-Tournament Team accolades.
Bailey Sutter helped the Warriors advance by shooting a 69 at the Class 5A, Section 4 Tournament — held at Cherokee Ridge — and claiming medalist honors.
Rawlin Sutter (79), TB Pendley (85) and Case Pinion (92) also contributed scores as West Point finished in fourth place (325) behind Randolph (302), Scottsboro (317) and Guntersville (318).
West Point will compete in sub-state on May 9 at Twin Bridges.
The Lady Warriors (325) placed second in the Class 4A-5A, Section 4 Tournament at RTJ The Shoals.
Charli Aris (97), Allie Freeman (109) and Rebekah Putman (119) pitched in scores. The Maroon and White will also play their sub-state round at Twin Bridges on May 9.
Cold Springs’ Clayton Terry (85), Hanceville’s Boston Brewer (87) and Vinemont’s Abby Lee (93) qualified for sub-state as individuals.