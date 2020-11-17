Fairview's Brileigh Roberts is heading to Wallace State to continue her golf career.
The senior signed a scholarship with the Lady Lions earlier this month.
Roberts was joined by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators inside the high school library.
Quotes of Note: "I am so excited to play golf at Wallace State, and I am so happy for the opportunity to get to play side-by-side with these amazing girls. So many people have helped me get to where I am today, and I am so grateful to have them coach me and push me to reach my goals. I want to thank Steven Deboer, Kurt Knight, Trett Hardman, Marty Hardman, the afternoon Chesley Oaks golf crew and, of course, Chesley Oaks Golf Course. I also want to thank my amazing teammates Lexy Gambrill, Lauren Lawson, Emmy-Leigh Glover and Jacie Blackwood for giving me unforgettable memories from our many seasons. This sport means so much to me, and I will be forever grateful to Coach J.J. Adams for giving me this opportunity to continue playing the sport I love." — Fairview's Brileigh Roberts
"We are all extremely proud of Brileigh. With her ability and work ethic, we know she will excel at the next level. She has been on the golf team since seventh grade. It will not be the same without her." — Fairview coach Kurt Knight
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.