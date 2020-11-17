Fairview's Lauren Lawson is heading to the University of Mobile to continue her golf career.
The senior inked a scholarship with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Rams on Tuesday.
She was joined in the high school library by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators.
Quotes of Note: "I'm thrilled about the opportunity I have to take my game to the next level and to be a part of such an amazing program. Mobile is a perfect fit for me academically, athletically and spiritually. I could not have done this without the support of my teammates, friends, family and especially my coaches." — Fairview's Lauren Lawson
"Lauren has worked as hard as you can possibly work since she joined us at Fairview in ninth grade. She will continue that work ethic throughout her collegiate career at Mobile. We know she will excel, and the sky is the limit for her." — Fairview coach Kurt Knight
