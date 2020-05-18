The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association announced on Monday this year's North-South All-Star golf teams, and a pair of Fairview standouts made the cut.
Lauren Lawson and Brileigh Roberts were two of 10 rising seniors to land a spot on the North squad.
Unfortunately, the annual All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery was canceled due to the coronavirus, the AHSAA announced Monday.
Basketball, cross country, football and volleyball rosters had already been announced.
Rosters for baseball, soccer, softball and tennis will be announced later this week to recognize those selected to their respective squads.
Cold Springs' Toni West (basketball), Cullman's Bernarda Tizapa (cross country), Cullman's Walker Huddleston (cross country), Holly Pond's Camilla Chambers (cross country) and Addison's Callie Crider (volleyball) were among local athletes scheduled to compete in Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.